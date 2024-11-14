Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision

The new tool looks to simplify access oversight, proactively detect threats, and enhance connection security.

Nov 14, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber

Cyolo recently unveiled their PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) with Intelligent Supervision for Operational Technology (OT), an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered supervision capability that looks to simplify the oversight process while enhancing security and operational efficiency. The goal is to ease the burden of manual oversight on administrators and supervisors by leveraging AI to analyze, summarize, and automate supervision of privileged and critical sessions.

"As part of our commitment to securing access to critical systems, Cyolo PRO has long included robust session recording and supervisory capabilities. However, we’ve seen that managing so much data can become overwhelming for many teams,” said Dedi Yarkoni, CTO and co-founder at Cyolo. “Intelligent Supervision for OT will lower the operational burden on security teams while allowing them to more effectively and efficiently supervise connections to their critical assets.”

Additional features and benefits include:

  • Improved control and visibility over remote sessions.
  • Security Risk Score Analysis with Automated Reports, as PRO will generate a score for each remote session based on the level of security risk it poses. This risk score will enable supervisors to quickly identify and prioritize high-risk sessions.
  • All data can be seamlessly integrated to support logging or automated actions. 
  • If the AI detects a security threat, the system will alert the supervisor to conduct an immediate intervention. Admins can set up a policy configuration that will pause the session until the unusual activity can be investigated.
  • Third-party and critical access scenarios can be continuously monitored without additional overhead with proactive monitoring.
  • While simplifying compliance and Global Standards Management, automating the session review process makes it easier to manage and document hours of session recordings to meet industry regulatory requirements.
  • Secure file transfer and integrated file scanning. 

For more information, visit www.cyolo.io.

Latest in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 11, 2024
Ep119
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
November 14, 2024
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
November 14, 2024
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision
November 14, 2024
Related Stories
Manufacturing Infrastructure Cyber
Cybersecurity
Major ICS Players Offer Key Security Updates
Ep119
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Cybersecurity
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Cybersecurity
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
Ep119
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
We assembled some "nerds from the basement" to cover a key strategy in combatting evolving threats.
November 14, 2024
Tx One All Edge Series Oct2
Cybersecurity
Expanded Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances
The platform is designed to protect industrial processes and infrastructure without disrupting operations.
November 14, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
CISA, FBI, NSA, and Partners Release Joint Advisory on Top Vulnerabilities
This advisory supplies details on the top CVEs routinely exploited by malicious cyber actors.
November 14, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
The Next Threats for Industrial Cybersecurity
Industry experts weigh in on the biggest factors impacting your future threat landscape.
November 14, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
Study Ranks Top 10 Most, and Least Prepared Countries for a Cyberattack
Awareness and subject matter expertise can go a long way.
November 13, 2024
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Report Shows Ransomware is Still the Leading Cyber Threat, Despite Shakeups
A developing "middle class" is making ransomware attacks even more complex.
November 7, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
AI-Fueled Attacks are Exposing The Soft Underbelly of Email
AI is learning how to bypass security mechanisms as email struggles to keep pace with evolving cyberattacks.
November 7, 2024
Robot Working With Digital Display 686690190 2124x1415 (1)
Cybersecurity
The Hidden Dangers: Protecting Our Robotic Workforce
Despite their role in improving production processes, the cybersecurity of robots is a critical concern.
November 7, 2024
Smishing Attack Fran Rodriguez
Cybersecurity
'Mishing' Attacks on the Rise in Manufacturing
Identifying and exposing these emerging threats to your mobile ecosystems.
November 7, 2024
A cybersecurity shield logo.
Cybersecurity
DARPA Taps RTX to Strengthen Cyber Resiliency
RTX BBN Technologies to develop compartmentalization tool that prevents escalation of cyberattacks.
November 7, 2024
Ep121
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Threat Landscape Update
Our Army of experts offers intel on recent ransomware, malware, phishing and embedded software attacks.
November 7, 2024
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
Research Finds 80% of Manufacturers Have Critical Vulnerabilities
Some manufacturers are 3.4 times more likely to experience a ransomware attack.
October 30, 2024
Data Center
Cybersecurity
Meeting the Demands of AI Computing
Eaton's latest offering focuses on the physical dynamics of larger, AI-computing data centers.
October 31, 2024
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Cybersecurity
CISA Offers Manufacturing Software Guidance, Key Vulnerability Updates
The agency continues to share vital updates and seek feedback on new cyber initiatives.
October 31, 2024