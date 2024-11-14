Secure Remote Access with AI-powered Supervision

Cyolo recently unveiled their PRO (Privileged Remote Operations) with Intelligent Supervision for Operational Technology (OT), an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered supervision capability that looks to simplify the oversight process while enhancing security and operational efficiency. The goal is to ease the burden of manual oversight on administrators and supervisors by leveraging AI to analyze, summarize, and automate supervision of privileged and critical sessions.

"As part of our commitment to securing access to critical systems, Cyolo PRO has long included robust session recording and supervisory capabilities. However, we’ve seen that managing so much data can become overwhelming for many teams,” said Dedi Yarkoni, CTO and co-founder at Cyolo. “Intelligent Supervision for OT will lower the operational burden on security teams while allowing them to more effectively and efficiently supervise connections to their critical assets.”

Additional features and benefits include:

Improved control and visibility over remote sessions.

Security Risk Score Analysis with Automated Reports, as PRO will generate a score for each remote session based on the level of security risk it poses. This risk score will enable supervisors to quickly identify and prioritize high-risk sessions.

All data can be seamlessly integrated to support logging or automated actions.

If the AI detects a security threat, the system will alert the supervisor to conduct an immediate intervention. Admins can set up a policy configuration that will pause the session until the unusual activity can be investigated.

While simplifying compliance and Global Standards Management, automating the session review process makes it easier to manage and document hours of session recordings to meet industry regulatory requirements.

Secure file transfer and integrated file scanning.

