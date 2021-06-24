Chemical Plant Defends Use of PFAS on Fire

They say crews took steps to contain the material.

Jun 24th, 2021
John Flesher
Chemtool Fire Ap
AP file

A company whose northern Illinois chemical plant was heavily damaged in a fire last week defended its use of firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals Wednesday, saying crews had taken steps to contain the material.

An industrial team hired by Lubrizol Inc., parent company of Chemtool, used foam containing PFAS compounds June 15 before switching to another foam without them on orders of the fire chief in Rockton, a town near the Wisconsin border.

State and federal regulators had raised concerns with the company about the PFAS-containing foam. It is legal in most of the U.S. but generally used only for highly flammable or combustible fires involving gas tankers and oil refineries, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The foam was used “in the early stages of firefighting efforts for a limited time given the heightened risk of letting the fire burn and spread," Lubrizol said in a statement Wednesday. “Fluorinated foam is twice as effective as non-fluorinated foam in suppressing a fire like the one we experienced and offered the best chance to control the fire in the shortest amount of time. ”

The company said the foam was sprayed on one portion of the site. Before it was applied, Lubrizol and the contractor, U.S. Fire Pumps, dug trenches around the property. The foam and water in which it was diluted were vacuumed up and stored in tanks for appropriate disposal, the statement said.

“We continue to run tests of the soil and water to further validate the effectiveness of the containment measures,” Lubrizol said.

PFAS chemicals belong to a group known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in a wide variety of industrial and household products. They have been linked to numerous health problems including cancer and damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

They are described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in the environment or the human body.

Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pump used about 3,200 gallons of the PFAS-containing foam mixed with 71,000 gallons of water, according to the Illinois EPA.

State officials did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. The U.S. EPA said it stood by its earlier statement of concern about use of the foam.

The fire sent thick black smoke thousands of feet in the air and caused debris to rain onto nearby yards. About 1,000 residents were evacuated for four days.

Lubrizol said experts were continuing to monitor air quality in the area of the plant, which manufactured lubricants, grease products and other fluids. No negative effects have been detected aside from “the short-term irritation one would normally experience in the presence of smoke,” the company said.

Debris is being removed and properties cleaned, Lubrizol said. The debris will be sent to an EPA- approved facility for disposal.

More in Chemical Processing
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Air Force, smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. An explosion occurred Tuesday on a ship anchored off Sri Lanka's capital on which a fire had been burning for several days, prompting the evacuation of all crew members, officials said.
Ship Fire Rages for 6th Day
Some of the fallen containers containing chemicals are believed to have sunk.
May 26th, 2021
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, left, elbow-bumps with Martin Meeson, CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Holly Springs, N.C., March 18, 2021.
Biotech Firm to Build $2B Vaccine Plant
The facility is billed as the largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in North America.
Mar 19th, 2021
Shell Ap21029365642880
Court Orders Shell Nigeria to Compensate Farmers
The company is liable for two leaks that spewed oil over an area of about 60 soccer fields in two villages.
Jan 29th, 2021
Business Teamwork Puzzle Pieces 000044718556 Medium
DuPont, Chemours Reach Agreement on 'Forever' Chemicals
The companies agreed to a 50-50 split of certain expenses, or an aggregate $4 billion.
Jan 25th, 2021
The PFAS compounds extracted from the ground are destroyed using an ultraviolet light technology inside this trailer.
New Remediation Tech Removes, Destroys 'Forever Chemicals'
PFAS contaminate drinking water supplies serving about one-third of Americans.
Dec 18th, 2020
The New Jersey Pinelands region in Lakehurst, N.J.
New Jersey Sues 3 Firms Over Chemicals in Drinking Water
Some of the substances at issue are known as “forever chemicals."
Nov 11th, 2020
Deal Sale I Stock 1026040678
South African Company to Sell $2B Stake in Louisiana Plants
Sasol will retain ownership of its Lake Charles R&D center and other facilities.
Oct 7th, 2020
Lead researcher Associate Professor Abbas Mohajerani with bricks made with cigarette butts.
Cigarette Butts Could Be Recycled into Bricks
Over 6 trillion cigarettes are produced each year — resulting in 1.2 million tons of toxic waste.
Sep 16th, 2020
Medical Cannabis 146903616 3200x2133 (1)
Preventing Workplace Injuries in the Cannabis Industry
What you need to know in taking care of workers routinely exposed to biological, chemical and physical hazards.
Sep 11th, 2020
Thumb2
CEO, Engineer Indicted in Illegal Chemical Export Scheme
The two men attempted to ship chip-making chemicals to a Chinese company currently prohibited from receiving U.S.-made goods.
Jul 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1183376794
Prosecutors: Company, CEO Tried to Export Chemicals to China
The California company and CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges.
Jul 22nd, 2020