Data Recovered from Sinking Ship

The fire has destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals.

Jun 7th, 2021
Bharatha Mallawarachi
This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Salvage experts were attempting to tow the fire-stricken container ship that had been loaded with chemicals into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink Wednesday. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl's quarterdeck a day after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been burning for 12 days.
This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Salvage experts were attempting to tow the fire-stricken container ship that had been loaded with chemicals into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink Wednesday. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl's quarterdeck a day after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been burning for 12 days.
Sri Lanka Air Force via AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Experts recovered the data recorder of a fire-ravaged ship carrying chemicals that is slowly sinking off Sri Lanka’s capital, as salvage crews stood by to head off a possible environmental disaster, officials said Sunday.

The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo had failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority said experts together with the navy on Saturday recovered the ship’s voyage data recorder, or VDR, commonly known as the black box.

The authority said on its website that the VDR, which contains vital information related to the operation of the vessel, would be handed over to local law enforcement agencies investigating the fire.

Both the authority and the ship’s operator said the vessel's aft portion remains on the seabed at a depth of about 21 meters (70 feet), and the forward section continues to settle down slowly.

Operator X-Press Feeders said salvors remain on the scene to deal with any possible spills. It has apologized for the disaster.

The port authority and the operator said there were no signs of oil or chemical spills. They said that Sri Lanka's navy, Indian coast guard, salvage crews and local authorities were capable of responding to any signs of oil pollution or debris, and were monitoring the situation around the clock.

The fire has destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals. But there are fears that remaining chemicals as well as hundreds of tons of oil from the fuel tanks could leak into the sea.

Such a disaster could devastate marine life and further pollute the island nation’s famed beaches. The disaster has already caused debris — including several tons of plastic pellets used to make plastic bags — to wash ashore.

The government has banned fishing along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline.

Officials say there had been about 300 tons of oil on board and that experts believe it could have burned off in the fire.

A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press described the X-Press Pearl as carrying just under 1,500 containers, with 81 of those containers described as “dangerous” goods.

Environmentalists have warned that there's the potential for “a terrible environmental disaster” as hazardous goods, plastics, chemicals and oil could be released into the water and destroy marine ecological systems.

The fire erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port. The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo, which it was carrying from the port of Hazira in India.

Sri Lankan police are investigating and a court in Colombo has banned the captain, the engineer and the assistant engineer from leaving the country. The government has said it will take legal action against the owners of the ship to claim compensation.

More in Supply Chain
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
A worker arranges the business suits at Shandong Daiyin Textile and Garment Group factory in Tai'an in east China's Shandong province on Saturday, May 29, 2021. China's manufacturing held steady in May, a survey showed Monday, adding to signs a post-pandemic rebound is leveling off.
China's Manufacturing Rebound is Leveling Off
Consumer spending is back above pre-pandemic levels but has recovered more slowly than manufacturing and exports.
Jun 1st, 2021
A Sri Lankan navy soldier clad in a protective suit walks on the mounds of debris that washed ashore from the burning Singaporean ship MV X-Press Pearl which is anchored off Colombo port at Kapungoda, out skirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Police Investigate Sri Lanka Ship Fire
The government seeks to take legal action against the vessel's owners after the incident caused severe marine pollution.
Jun 1st, 2021
Logo
US Blocks Chinese Company's Seafood Imports Over Crew Mistreatment
Authorities say Dalian Ocean Fishing forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions, leading to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen.
May 28th, 2021
Vehicles line up near a gas station to fill their tanks in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept 8, 2020.
Tanker’s 'Impossible' Voyage Signals Sanction Evasion Ploy
Rogue states and their enablers could manipulate tracking systems to hide ship movements and circumvent sanctions.
May 28th, 2021
Custom Mfg
Supply Chain Roundtable: 'One of the Most Difficult Positions in the World'
Challenges persist, but a collection of manufacturing leaders offer perspective on how supply chains can tackle another “new normal."
May 27th, 2021
I Stock 587779168
Siemens Buying Electronics Supply Chain Provider for $700 Million
Pasadena-based Supplyframe will become “the nucleus of Siemens’ digital marketplace strategy.”
May 26th, 2021
In this June 6, 2019 photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas.
Bezos Picks July 5 for Last Day as Amazon CEO
Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on that same day.
May 26th, 2021
In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that it will continue to ban police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year ban it announced last year.
Amazon Buys MGM
Amazon is going Hollywood.
May 26th, 2021
In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Air Force, smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. An explosion occurred Tuesday on a ship anchored off Sri Lanka's capital on which a fire had been burning for several days, prompting the evacuation of all crew members, officials said.
Ship Fire Rages for 6th Day
Some of the fallen containers containing chemicals are believed to have sunk.
May 26th, 2021
In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday, May 23, 2021, said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the the seizure of the massive Ever Given that blocked the waterway in March. The authority and the ship's owners are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the ship ran aground and how much compensation should be paid.
Court Kicks Back Suez Ship Case
At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million.
May 24th, 2021
Automated Warehouse
Digitizing President Biden’s Supply Chain Strategy
Raw material shortages, armed conflict and outbreaks are ever-present threats, but a digitally enabled supply chain creates resilience that can circumvent them.
May 21st, 2021