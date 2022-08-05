BASF Bringing Specialty Chemical Production to U.S.

BASF will invest $19.8 million in its Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase production of the chemical intermediates HEP and NOP, which are part of the global supply chain for inkjets, dishwashing detergents, crop protectors and automotive and electronic products.

With the expansion, BASF will retain more than 1,000 existing jobs at the Geismar facility. The company estimates the project will result in 58 construction jobs.

“For the second time in a matter of weeks, BASF has made a significant investment in the expansion of its Geismar facility, securing the jobs of more than 1,000 skilled Louisiana workers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This project is a testament to the logistical advantages our state offers to manufacturers seeking access to global markets, and reinforces our state’s unique ability to provide a wide range of supply chain solutions.”

On July 19, BASF announced a $780 million project to double production capacity at the Geismar complex. This latest investment will modify, retrofit and optimize an underutilized unit within the existing facility to manufacture N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)-2-Pyrrolidone (HEP) and N-Octyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NOP), which the company currently produces in Europe.

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered BASF a performance-based Retention and Modernization Program award of $300,000 to be paid over a five-year period. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.

“We applaud BASF for improving efficiencies that lead to sustained employment opportunities here in Geismar,” said Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corp., “and appreciate the commitment they show to our community.”

basf.com