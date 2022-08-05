BASF Bringing Specialty Chemical Production to U.S.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 5, 2022
Basf
iStock

BASF will invest $19.8 million in its Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase production of the chemical intermediates HEP and NOP, which are part of the global supply chain for inkjets, dishwashing detergents, crop protectors and automotive and electronic products. 

With the expansion, BASF will retain more than 1,000 existing jobs at the Geismar facility. The company estimates the project will result in 58 construction jobs. 

“For the second time in a matter of weeks, BASF has made a significant investment in the expansion of its Geismar facility, securing the jobs of more than 1,000 skilled Louisiana workers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This project is a testament to the logistical advantages our state offers to manufacturers seeking access to global markets, and reinforces our state’s unique ability to provide a wide range of supply chain solutions.” 

On July 19, BASF announced a $780 million project to double production capacity at the Geismar complex. This latest investment will modify, retrofit and optimize an underutilized unit within the existing facility to manufacture N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)-2-Pyrrolidone (HEP) and N-Octyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NOP), which the company currently produces in Europe. 

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered BASF a performance-based Retention and Modernization Program award of $300,000 to be paid over a five-year period. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program. 

“We applaud BASF for improving efficiencies that lead to sustained employment opportunities here in Geismar,” said Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corp., “and appreciate the commitment they show to our community.”

basf.com

Hydrite
Hydrite Receives State of Iowa Incentives for Waterloo Expansion
March 3, 2022
Flames and smoke are seen from an explosion at a chemical plant in Rockton, Ill., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Foam Brings Chemical Plant Fire 'Under Control'
June 16, 2021
Flames and smoke are seen from an explosion at a chemical plant in Rockton, Ill., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Explosion Rocks Illinois Plant, May Burn for Days
June 15, 2021
This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Salvage experts were attempting to tow the fire-stricken container ship that had been loaded with chemicals into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink Wednesday. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl's quarterdeck a day after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been burning for 12 days.
Data Recovered from Sinking Ship
June 7, 2021
