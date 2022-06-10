Man Admits Selling Unregistered Chemicals to Fight COVID-19

Customers included the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Jun 10th, 2022
Associated Press
Conviction Justice I Stock 1346156711 626bf41b8374e
iStock

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man admitted Thursday he illegally sold unregistered pesticides as a COVID-19 defense to government and municipal entities including the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Paul Andrecola pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to one count each of wire fraud, selling an unregistered pesticide and presenting false claims.

According to a criminal complaint, the 63-year-old Burlington County man made and sold pesticides that weren’t registered with the EPA as required, and weren’t on the EPA’s list of products deemed to be effective disinfectants against COVID-19.

Andrecola and others put another company’s EPA registration numbers on his products to hide the fact that they weren't registered, according to the complaint.

Federal authorities alleged Andrecola made 150 sales of the unregistered pesticides between March 2020 and May 2021 and made more than $2.7 million. Among the additional entities that bought the products were a Delaware police department, a Virginia fire department and a medical clinic in Georgia.

Andrecola is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11. He also must forfeit $2.7 million in proceeds from the scheme.

Charles Nugent Jr., an attorney representing Andrecola, said his client has accepted responsibility and doesn't deny selling an unregistered product.

“The product he sold was safe and effective for the purpose it was sold,” Nugent added. “There's no evidence otherwise. No one was harmed by it.”

More in Chemical Processing
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
A new one-step method creates a liquid-proof, more buoyant cotton fabric for life jackets.
One Step Makes Cotton Liquid-Proof, More Buoyant
The tech is ideal for life jackets.
Jul 16th, 2021
In the photo, additive is blended into heavy crude oil in this step of the SwRI-developed “EZ Flow” to treat heavy crude oils.
New Technique Supports Pipeline Transport of Heavy Crude Oils
Treated heavy crude oil can be moved great distances without heating the pipeline or adding large amounts of chemical or diluent.
Jul 16th, 2021
Eloisa Vendemiatti, a postdoctoral researcher at WVU, and Vagner Benedito, associate professor of biochemical genetics, observe tomato plants at the WVU Greenhouse. They're working to develop an insecticide-resistant trait to the domesticated tomato.
Researchers Trying to Develop Insecticide-Resistant Tomato
One West Virginia University researcher is confident he will be able to develop a tomato that requires little to no pesticides.
Jun 28th, 2021
Flames and smoke are seen from an explosion at a chemical plant in Rockton, Ill., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Foam Brings Chemical Plant Fire 'Under Control'
The explosion and fire forced the evacuation of 1,000 residents.
Jun 16th, 2021
Flames and smoke are seen from an explosion at a chemical plant in Rockton, Ill., Monday, June 14, 2021.
Explosion Rocks Illinois Plant, May Burn for Days
70 employees were evacuated.
Jun 15th, 2021
This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Salvage experts were attempting to tow the fire-stricken container ship that had been loaded with chemicals into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink Wednesday. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl's quarterdeck a day after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been burning for 12 days.
Data Recovered from Sinking Ship
The fire has destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals.
Jun 7th, 2021
I Stock 476738700
San Diego Processing Firm Pleads Guilty to Hazardous Waste Violations
The company improperly disposed of drums containing ethanol.
Jun 4th, 2021
A Sri Lankan navy soldier clad in a protective suit walks on the mounds of debris that washed ashore from the burning Singaporean ship MV X-Press Pearl which is anchored off Colombo port at Kapungoda, out skirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Police Investigate Sri Lanka Ship Fire
The government seeks to take legal action against the vessel's owners after the incident caused severe marine pollution.
Jun 1st, 2021
In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Air Force, smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. An explosion occurred Tuesday on a ship anchored off Sri Lanka's capital on which a fire had been burning for several days, prompting the evacuation of all crew members, officials said.
Ship Fire Rages for 6th Day
Some of the fallen containers containing chemicals are believed to have sunk.
May 26th, 2021
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, left, elbow-bumps with Martin Meeson, CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Holly Springs, N.C., March 18, 2021.
Biotech Firm to Build $2B Vaccine Plant
The facility is billed as the largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in North America.
Mar 19th, 2021
Shell Ap21029365642880
Court Orders Shell Nigeria to Compensate Farmers
The company is liable for two leaks that spewed oil over an area of about 60 soccer fields in two villages.
Jan 29th, 2021