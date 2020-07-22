Prosecutors: Company, CEO Tried to Export Chemicals to China

The California company and CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges.

Jul 22nd, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1183376794
iStock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A California company and its CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges for allegedly attempting to illegally export chemicals to a Chinese company with military ties, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said Tao Jiang, president and CEO of Broad Tech System Inc., has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Providence along with his company and Bohr Winn-Shih, a company equipment engineer.

Weisman’s office said Monday the company was involved in a scheme to ship chemicals used in microchip manufacturing from Rhode Island to a company in China, in violation of the federal Export Control Reform Act.

He said Jiang's company knowingly submitted false documentation to federal authorities and shipping companies to order the chemicals. Federal authorities alerted the unidentified Rhode Island manufacturer and the products were never shipped.

Weisman's office said the chemicals had been destined for the China Electronics Technology Group, a state-owned entity in Nanjing that makes key components for China’s military and other large-scale national projects.

Federal law restricts the export of items that could help another nation's military or that could harm foreign policy or national security, Weisman’s office said.

Jiang and the company didn't respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. No lawyer is listed for Winn-Shih in the federal court database.

More in Chemical Processing
Ep60
Attorneys Guilty in $200M Monsanto Extortion Scheme
The lawyers threatened financial and reputational harm if the company didn’t hand over the money.
Jun 24th, 2020
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883
Judge: California Can’t Require Cancer Label for Weed Killer
The ruling said the state couldn’t meet the legal standard for the requirement.
Jun 23rd, 2020
A man rides his bike along banks of flowers.
EU Urged to Act Against Pesticides to Fight Insect Decline
More than 40% of the world’s insect species are in decline because of pesticide use and industrial farming.
Jun 9th, 2020
Ep6tn
COVID-19 Impact: Signs of Life as Some Manufacturers Bounce Back
Despite looming supply chain challenges, some are creeping towards recovery.
Jun 4th, 2020
Smoke rises from LG Polymers plant.
Probe Blames Safety Lapses for Deadly India Gas Leak
The committee said the tanks from which the gas leaked were outdated and lacked temperature sensors.
Jun 1st, 2020
Sampling locations and PFAS concentrations in surface waters from the second sampling trip, July 12- 13, 2016.
Winds Spread PFAS Far from Manufacturing Facilities
The chemicals were found in water and soil as far as 30 miles from the plant.
May 27th, 2020
People check out the flooding near the H Hotel in downtown Midland, Mich., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes.
Floo
It's too early to tell whether the swollen river had damaged spots that had been repaired or swept pollutants farther downstream.
May 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1160399243 5e82b1a1ee118
Chemours Won't Face Federal Charges
For years, the company discharged compounds with unknown health risks into a river.
May 19th, 2020
Smoke rises from LG Polymers plant, the site of a chemical gas leakage, in Vishakhapatnam, India.
LG Plant Lacked Environmental Clearance Before Leak
Interviews with officials and legal experts indicate that the plant was likely operating in a legal grey area.
May 13th, 2020
Vape
Juul Is Cutting One-Third of its Workforce
And these cuts aren't related to the coronavirus.
Apr 29th, 2020
I Stock 491333560
ADM Idles Large Ethanol Plants
About 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants nationwide have closed since early March.
Apr 24th, 2020
In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court Rejects EPA View of Clean Water Act
Facilities must get a permit when pollutants travel through a pipe to a body of water.
Apr 24th, 2020