Tesla Sales Plunge Again as Anti-Musk Boycott Shows Staying Power

Rivals are pouncing on the weakness.

Bernard Condon
Jul 7, 2025
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters as they sit in a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House, March 11, 2025, in Washington.
Pool via AP, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales of Tesla electric cars fell sharply in the last three months as boycotts over Elon Musk's political views continue to keep buyers away.

The 13% plunge in global sales over a year earlier suggests the damage to Tesla's brand from Musk's embrace of U.S. President Donald Trump and far-right European politicians is much deeper, widespread and lasting than some investors had expected. The figures reported by Tesla on Wednesday also signal that its quarterly earnings report due later this month could disappoint as rival electric-vehicle makers pounce on its weakness and steal market share.

Sales fell to 384,122 in April through June, down from 443,956 in the same three months last year.

During the latest period, Musk formally left the Trump administration as a cost-cutting czar, and hopes rose that sales would recover. The Tesla CEO himself recently said the company was in the midst of a "major rebound" in sales, a statement contradicted by the latest figures.

Still, some parts of the report were encouraging. Sales of the Models 3 and Y totaled 373,728, above the estimate of 356,000 from Wall Street analysts. Tesla shares rose 5% on the news.

"The numbers weren't as bad as thought with all the analyst forecast cuts we saw over the past week," said Morningstar's Seth Goldstein, though he added the report overall showed the company faces big challenges. "The current product lineup is at market saturation and Tesla will need the new affordable vehicle to grow deliveries."

Musk has promised a cheaper EV model would be coming this year that would boost sales.

It's not clear yet if Musk's latest feud with Trump will help lure back buyers who have been angry at the billionaire's political positions. After Musk once again took to social media to criticize Trump's budget bill, the president threatened Tuesday to use the power of his office to hurt his companies, including Tesla, pushing its stock down more than 5%.

A June AP-NORC poll showed about half of U.S. adults have an unfavorable opinion of Tesla, including 30% of Republicans.

The new figures come as Tesla is focusing less on new models and more on robots, self-driving technology and robotaxis ferrying passengers around without anyone behind the wheel.

Tesla is in the midst of a test run of robotaxis in Austin, Texas, that seems to have gone smoothly for the most part. But it also has drawn the scrutiny of federal car safety regulators because of a few mishaps, including one case in which a Tesla cab was shown on a video heading down an opposing lane.

The competition from rival EV makers is especially fierce in Europe where China's BYD has taken a bite out of its market share. Tesla sales fell 28% in May in 30 European countries even as the overall market for electric vehicles expanded sharply, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Musk has acknowledged that his work as head of the Department of Government Efficiency and his embrace of European far-right candidates have hurt the company. But he said earlier this year that much of the sales plunge is due to customers holding off while they waited for an ugrade to Tesla's best selling Model Y. That new version has been out for months now.

Tesla reports second quarter financial results on July 23. In the first quarter, net income fell 71%.

May 1, 2025
Elon Musk speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington.
A Reignited Trump-Musk Feud Burns Tesla Investors
July 8, 2025
Janelle Lowe prepares to charge her electric vehicle at a station May 22, 2025, in Long Beach, Calif.
What to Know About Buying Electric Vehicles After the Federal Tax Incentives End
July 7, 2025
Security personnel on duty stand near the BYD booth during the Shanghai auto show, April 23, 2025.
China Shows Signs of Tackling the Price Wars That Are Taking Toll on Its EV Industry
July 7, 2025
A driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, moves through traffic, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
Automotive
Tesla 'Robotaxi' Seen Driving on Wrong Side of Road
Lucid
Automotive
Lucid Opens Facility Previously Owned by Embattled Nikola
President Donald Trump drops papers as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada.
Automotive
U.S., UK Strike Trade Deal on Auto, Aerospace Tariffs
Automotive
U.S., UK Strike Trade Deal on Auto, Aerospace Tariffs
May 1, 2025
Elon Musk speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
A Reignited Trump-Musk Feud Burns Tesla Investors
Political drama turns costly: How Musk's feud with Trump is shaking Tesla's foundation.
July 8, 2025
Janelle Lowe prepares to charge her electric vehicle at a station May 22, 2025, in Long Beach, Calif.
Automotive
What to Know About Buying Electric Vehicles After the Federal Tax Incentives End
Buyers have until Sept. 30 to qualify for the federal tax credits on EVs before they're terminated.
July 7, 2025
Security personnel on duty stand near the BYD booth during the Shanghai auto show, April 23, 2025.
Automotive
China Shows Signs of Tackling the Price Wars That Are Taking Toll on Its EV Industry
The government is trying to rein in what is called “involution.”
July 7, 2025
Automotive Mfg
Automotive
In an Era of Uncertainty, Why Automotive Needs to Embrace AI
This technology offers a reliable ROI while helping to navigate a continuously shifting environment.
July 3, 2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington.
Automotive
Europeans Angry With Musk Still Aren't Buying His Cars As Tesla Sales Drop for Fifth Month in a Row
Tesla sales fell 28% last month in 30 European countries.
June 25, 2025
This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2026 Ioniq 9. All-new this year, the Ioniq 9 is an upscale electric SUV that offers lots of space and a comfortable driving experience.
Automotive
Edmunds: Five Three-Row EVs That Are Great for Big Families
As automakers expand their lineups, here are a few expert favorites.
June 25, 2025
A driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, moves through traffic, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
Automotive
Tesla 'Robotaxi' Seen Driving on Wrong Side of Road
A video also showed it going straight through an intersection from a turning lane.
June 25, 2025
Lucid
Automotive
Lucid Opens Facility Previously Owned by Embattled Nikola
Lucid acquired the site after Nikola's bankruptcy filing.
June 24, 2025
A Waymo minivan arrives to pick up passengers for an autonomous vehicle ride, April 7, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz.
Automotive
Waymo's Robotaxis to Start Carrying Passengers in Atlanta, Expanding Uber Partnership
The robotaxis will initially cover a 65-square-mile area within the Atlanta market.
June 24, 2025
Autonomous vehicles with digital sensor visualization on multi-lane highway.
Automotive
New Test Helps Driverless Cars Make ‘Moral’ Decisions
'What constitutes a moral decision when we’re behind the wheel?'
June 23, 2025
A rider boards a driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
Automotive
Musk Bets Cabs Will Lift Tesla After Boycotts, Sales Plunge
Would you hail a 'robotaxi'?
June 23, 2025
Moia Id Buzz Ad
Automotive
Volkswagen Unveils Production-Ready Robotaxi
The vehicle is part of an end-to-end solution that also includes a software ecosystem.
June 20, 2025
Kodiak Driver-equipped autonomous truck at Roush’s production facility in Livonia, Michigan.
Automotive
Kodiak Robotics Selects Roush as Manufacturing Partner to Upfit Autonomous Trucks
Kodiak expects to scale deployment of trucks in second half of 2025.
June 19, 2025
In this undated handout photo provided by Zoox, Zoox robotaxis are assembled at a 220,000-square-foot factory located in Hayward, California. ()
Automotive
Amazon Wants to Make 10,000 Robotaxis Every Year at New U.S. Factory
Silicon Valley's robotaxi revolution: Amazon's bold leap into driverless transportation.
June 18, 2025