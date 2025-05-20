Shares in China's CATL, World's Biggest EV Battery Maker, Surge in Hong Kong After $4.6 Billion IPO

The company held a nearly 38% global market share for EV batteries in 2024.

Kanis Leung
Damian TroiseDidi Tang
May 20, 2025
Robin Zeng, chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), center right, strikes the gong at the listing ceremony in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May. 20, 2025.
AP Photo/Chan Long Hei

HONG KONG (AP) — Shares in CATL, the world's largest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, jumped more than 16% Tuesday in its Hong Kong trading debut after it raised about $4.6 billion in the world's largest initial public offering this year.

The solid reception for the Chinese company, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., in Hong Kong suggests there is still an appetite among international investors for leading Chinese manufacturers despite trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

It sold more than 135 million shares at their maximum offer price, 263 Hong Kong dollars ($33.6) each. Its shares rose after they started trading at 296 Hong Kong dollars ($37.80), 12.5% higher than their offer price. They closed 16.4% higher.

CATL also has shares listed in Shenzhen, a business hub neighboring Hong Kong. They initially fell but then edged 1.2% higher.

A supplier to automakers like Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Toyota and Honda, CATL held a nearly 38% global market share for EV batteries in 2024, its listing documents showed.

The company has faced pressure from the U.S. In January, the U.S. Defense Department added it to a list of companies it says have ties to China's military, an accusation that CATL denied. It called the inclusion a "mistake."

In April, John Moolenaar, chairperson of the U.S. House Select Committee on China, wrote to the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America to demand that the two American banks withdraw from their work on CATL's IPO. But the two banks stayed on.

In the U.S., Ford Motor Co. is licensing technology from CATL to build batteries, but the plan faces resistance from some Republican lawmakers, who have expressed concern that the Chinese company could benefit from U.S. tax dollars.

The U.S. has listed CATL as having ties to the Chinese military and U.S. investors inside the U.S. were excluded from the "Regulation S" share offering. Such offerings do not require registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, many large U.S. institutional investors have offshore accounts that allowed them to participate.

The company said it plans to use most of the net proceeds from its IPO to build its factory in Hungary, meant to bring it closer to the manufacturing facilities of its main European customers.

Government officials, including Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan, attended its gong-striking ceremony in the city's vibrant business district, Central, on Tuesday. The company's chairman Robin Zeng said his business is committed to becoming a zero-carbon technology company.

"Listing in Hong Kong means we are more broadly integrated into the global capital markets, and it's also a new starting point for us to promote the global zero-carbon economy," Zeng said.

Zeng, who trained as a physicist, helped found Amperex Technology Ltd. in 1999. It mainly was engaged in research and development and manufacturing of consumer lithium batteries. The company was sold to Tokyo-listed TDK Corporation in 2005, but Zeng continued to oversee the firm's management until 2017, its listing documents say.

In 2011, a team led by Zeng founded CATL, headquartered in the businessman's hometown of Ningde in Fujian province in southeast China. The literal meaning of the company's Chinese name is "Ningde Era."

CATL says it has the broadest coverage of EV battery users globally, with its batteries installed in over 17 million EVs, or one in every three EVs worldwide, as of the end of 2024.

Terence Chong, executive director of the Lau Chor Tak Institute of Global Economics and Finance at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said Hong Kong hasn't seen an IPO of this size in a while and the listing may boost such activity in the city.

The exclusion of U.S. investors had little impact since there was sufficient demand for CATL's offering, he said.

The amount of funds raised through IPOs in Hong Kong rose 89% year-on-year in 2024 following a double-digit decrease in 2023, according to Yujia Li, an analyst at the Hong Kong Financial Research Institute of the Bank of China.

CATL recorded a profit of 55.3 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) in 2024, up 16.8% from 2023. Its listing surpassed JX Advanced Metals' $2.9 billion IPO in Japan in March, which was previously the largest this year, according to Renaissance Capital, a provider of pre-IPO research and IPO-focused ETFs.

May 20, 2025
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus works near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom on May 13, 2021, in Tokyo.
Honda Pulls Back on EV Strategy, Will Push Hybrid Sales
May 20, 2025
ABB's PixelPaint technology enables Mercedes-Benz to develop new personalized options for its most exclusive models. The solution is initially being used for the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. The obsidian black hood of this exclusive model is available with an intricate Maybach pattern upon customers’ request.
ABB's PixelPaint Brings Exclusive, Sustainable Paint Finishes to Mercedes-Benz Plant
May 19, 2025
Flowers line a memorial in Renton, Wash., April 2, 2024, near where a speeding motorist crashed into a minivan, killing four people and seriously injuring two.
Automotive
U.S. States Push for Speed-Limiting Devices on Cars of Dangerous Drivers
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Musk's Next Task? Reviving Tesla in Europe
The General Motors logo is displayed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Cars
May 1, 2025
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus works near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom on May 13, 2021, in Tokyo.
Automotive
Honda Pulls Back on EV Strategy, Will Push Hybrid Sales
The automaker is drastically cutting its EV goals.
May 20, 2025
ABB's PixelPaint technology enables Mercedes-Benz to develop new personalized options for its most exclusive models. The solution is initially being used for the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. The obsidian black hood of this exclusive model is available with an intricate Maybach pattern upon customers' request.
Automotive
ABB's PixelPaint Brings Exclusive, Sustainable Paint Finishes to Mercedes-Benz Plant
PixelPaint uses a paint head with more than 1,000 individually controlled nozzles.
May 19, 2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the stage to speak at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Automotive
Feds Ask Musk's Car Company How its Driverless Taxis Will Avoid Causing Accidents in Texas Rollout
Previous incidents triggered investigation in October of 2.4 million of Musk's vehicles.
May 14, 2025
I Stock 1146168613
Automotive
Honda Postpones $10.7B EV Investment Project in North America
The plans included a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility.
May 13, 2025
The Stellantis virtual reality (VR) lab.
Automotive
Stellantis Using Virtual Reality to Optimize Auto Production
It is the centerpiece of the carmaker's digital engineering efforts.
May 9, 2025
Port of Liverpool, England.
Automotive
Trade Deal Would Keep UK Tariffs but Cut Taxes on British Autos, Steel, Aluminum
The UK is also set to buy more American beef and ethanol.
May 9, 2025
Flowers line a memorial in Renton, Wash., April 2, 2024, near where a speeding motorist crashed into a minivan, killing four people and seriously injuring two.
Automotive
U.S. States Push for Speed-Limiting Devices on Cars of Dangerous Drivers
Fleet vehicles including school buses have been trying it out for years.
May 5, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Musk's Next Task? Reviving Tesla in Europe
Sales have plunged by more than half in a year.
May 5, 2025
Workers at Kandi's production facility with the first vehicle off the line.
Automotive
Kandi Rolls Out First U.S.-Made Electric Golf Cart
It's a milestone for the Chinese company's "Made in North America" initiative.
May 1, 2025
Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, speaks at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant to launch the 2025 Ford Expedition, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Automotive
Ford CEO Welcomes Tariff Relief; Says More Work Is Needed
The company is calling for policies that encourage exports and reward companies.
May 1, 2025
A General Motors logo is seen on a building, April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
General Motors Trims 2025 Guidance, Anticipating Potential $5 Billion Tariff Impact
Tariffs could raise prices, reduce sales and make U.S. production less competitive worldwide.
May 1, 2025
A Waymo self-driving vehicle sits curbside on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix.
Automotive
Japan's Toyota Starts Collaborating with Self-Driving Leader Waymo On Autonomous Cars
Both sides are exploring how their collaboration might develop into actual products.
April 30, 2025
Vehicles move along the 710 highway, Long Beach, Calif., March 10, 2025.
Automotive
California Floats Testing Self-Driving Heavy Trucks
Self-driving trucks are already being tested in a handful of other states.
April 29, 2025
Hyundai Motor and Plus Unveil Concept for Autonomous Hydrogen Freight Ecosystem.
Automotive
Hyundai Motor, Plus Unveil Concept for Autonomous Hydrogen Freight Ecosystem
Concept showcases a scalable path to zero-tailpipe emission autonomous long-haul freight.
April 29, 2025