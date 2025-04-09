Rivian Spins Out Micromobility Business Into New Startup

The startup secured a $105 million investment.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Apr 9, 2025
Rivian
iStock.com/hapabapa

Rivian announced it has spun out its micromobility business into a new company: Also, Inc. Also will focus on small, lightweight vehicles that are designed to meet  global mobility transportation challenges.

The automaker started a stealth program focused on micromobility several years ago designed to examine how Rivian’s experience in software, electronics and electric propulsion could be applied to create an advantaged cost structure and enhanced product relative to currently available offerings.

Rivian will retain a substantial minority ownership stake in Also and expects opportunities for future collaboration, which may include selectively using some of Rivian’s retail footprint. In connection with the spin-off, Also secured a $105 million investment from the venture capital fund, Eclipse Ventures, which will support Also’s next phase of growth.

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will serve on Also’s Board of Directors as its Chairman.

“For the world to fully transition to electrified transportation, a range of vehicle types and form factors will be needed,” Scaringe said. “I am extremely excited about the innovations developed by the Also team that will underpin a range of highly compelling micromobility products that will help define new categories.”

Rivian continues to develop its R2 launch in  Normal, Illinois and expects to begin customer deliveries of the midsize SUV in the first half of 2026.

