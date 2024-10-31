The Evolution of Electric Vehicle Battery Packaging

How impulse heat sealing is leading the charge.

Trevor Stout, Applications Engineer, TOSS Machine Components, Inc.
Oct 31, 2024
Ev
iStock.com/coffeekai

Electric vehicles have taken the automotive world by storm, promising reduced emissions, improved performance and a sustainable future. However, the engineering behind EVs presents a unique set of challenges, particularly when it comes to packaging the heart of the EV: the battery.

As the global market for EVs continues to grow, so does the demand for advanced, reliable and efficient battery packaging solutions. Innovative impulse heat sealing technology is at the forefront of addressing these evolving needs, offering unparalleled precision, reliability and sustainability in EV battery packaging.

The Unique Challenges of EV Battery Packaging

Consumers expect their EVs to be safe, durable and efficient. Manufacturers are turning to impulse heat sealing to meet their expectations while meeting the increased EV demand. The surge in demand isn’t limited to EVs either. The rise of battery-powered devices across industries, from medical devices to consumer electronics, has led to an explosion in the variety of battery sizes and shapes.

One of the key challenges in packaging EV batteries is the diversity of shapes and sizes that the packaging must accommodate. EV manufacturers, constantly pushing the boundaries of design and performance, often must fit batteries into contoured spaces within a vehicle. As battery technology evolves, we are seeing more batteries being built directly into the devices they power.

This built-in trend is apparent in everything from smartphones to electric cars. The shift toward built-in batteries presents new challenges in packaging, especially when manufacturers demand contoured shapes that maximize space efficiency. Impulse heat sealing technology, with its ability to adapt to these complex shapes, is ideally suited to meet this emerging need.

The Future of EV Battery Packaging: Sustainability and Safety

Looking ahead, the role of impulse heat sealing in EV battery packaging is only expected to become more important. With increasing emphasis on sustainability and safety, impulse heat sealing technology stands out as an energy-efficient and reliable solution.

In the world of heat sealing, there are four main technologies commonly used for sealing polymeric materials: RF, ultrasonic, constant heat and impulse heat sealing. Each type comes with pros and cons. RF and ultrasonic are the most expensive options. And while constant heat offers cheaper upfront costs, it requires constant heating of the tooling that creates the seal therefore consuming large amounts of energy.

Impulse heat sealing, on the other hand, is more energy-efficient—requiring heat only for the duration of the heat-sealing cycle. Additionally, impulse heat sealing can handle practically all types of plastic films, giving manufacturers more flexibility in their packaging materials.

When it comes to critical applications such as EV batteries, the importance of a strong, hermetic seal cannot be overstated. In EV batteries, multiple cells are often stacked together, and if the anodes and cathodes come into contact with one another, it could lead to short circuits.

This poses significant safety risks. Impulse heat sealing creates a secure seal around each cell, ensuring that there is no contact between the individual components, further enhancing the safety and reliability of the battery.

Unlike constant heat, which can lead to film waste and inconsistent results as the tooling overheats, impulse heat sealing controls the temperature cycle precisely, cooling the material immediately after heating. This process leads to a stronger and more consistent seal, reducing the risk of defects or waste. As manufacturers look to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption, impulse heat sealing provides a clear advantage.

The TOSS Difference: Precision and Validation

Today, TOSS impulse heat sealing technology is being used by a variety of customers to package lithium batteries, from electric vehicles to smaller devices like pacemakers. Whether the battery is powering a lawnmower or an EV, TOSS technology ensures that each cell is individually sealed with no risk of contact between the cells.

TOSS’s PIREG technology is at the core of its heat sealing systems, providing a level of precision and control that is unmatched in the industry. By measuring the temperature of the heat seal band 60 times per second, PIREG ensures consistency across its seals. This high level of control is essential in applications where safety is paramount, such as in EVs.

Furthermore, TOSS's sealing systems can scale to accommodate parts both large and small, in any shape. This versatility ensures that no matter the application, TOSS can deliver a consistent, reliable seal every time. This is a significant advantage, especially as EV manufacturers seek more compact, efficient battery designs that still provide maximum performance.

Another key differentiator for TOSS’s impulse heat sealing technology is its ability to be validated. This is especially critical in industries where precision is paramount. TOSS systems feature a feedback loop that allows users to monitor temperature with a high resolution, ensuring that the sealing process is always functioning as intended.

A Future of Advanced Battery Packaging Solutions

As the world continues to shift towards electric vehicles and battery-powered devices, the demand for advanced battery packaging solutions will only grow. TOSS, with its innovative impulse heat sealing technology, is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. Offering precision, reliability and sustainability, TOSS is leading the charge in the evolution of EV battery packaging, helping manufacturers deliver safer, more efficient products to consumers around the globe.

With its ability to handle complex shapes, provide consistent seals and reduce energy consumption, TOSS is not just keeping pace with the changing needs of the industry—it’s setting the standard for the future.

Trevor Stout is an Applications Engineer with Toss Machine Components, a distributor of precision heat sealing equipment. Trevor joined Toss in 2023 after working in sales and operations for a consulting firm. He continues to build upon Toss's 30 plus years of experience providing heat sealing solutions for both the common and most demanding applications. Advanced knowledge of heat sealing systems enables him to provide guidance on the path to achieve the best heat seals possible.

