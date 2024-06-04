Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Many Americans Still Shying Away from EVs Despite Biden's Push, Poll Finds

What's keeping them away?

Matthew DalyLinley Sanders
Jun 4, 2024
An EV charging station is seen Thursday, May 9, 2024, in San Antonio.
An EV charging station is seen Thursday, May 9, 2024, in San Antonio.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans still aren't sold on going electric for their next car purchase. High prices and a lack of easy-to-find charging stations are major sticking points, a new poll shows.

About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say they would be at least somewhat likely to buy an EV the next time they buy a car, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, while 46% say they are not too likely or not at all likely to purchase one.

The poll results, which echo an AP-NORC poll from last year, show that President Joe Biden's election-year plan to dramatically raise EV sales is running into resistance from American drivers. Only 13% of U.S. adults say they or someone in their household owns or leases a gas-hybrid car, and just 9% own or lease an electric vehicle.

Caleb Jud of Cincinnati said he's considering an EV, but may end up with a plug-in hybrid — if he goes electric. While Cincinnati winters aren't extremely cold, "the thought of getting stuck in the driveway with an EV that won't run is worrisome, and I know it wouldn't be an issue with a plug-in hybrid," he said. Freezing temperatures can slow chemical reactions in EV batteries, depleting power and reducing driving range.

A new rule from the Environmental Protection Agency requires that about 56% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2032, along with at least 13% plug-in hybrids or other partially electric cars. Auto companies are investing billions in factories and battery technology in an effort to speed up the switch to EVs to cut pollution, fight climate change — and meet the deadline.

EVs are a key part of Biden's climate agenda. Republicans led by presumptive nominee Donald Trump are turning it into a campaign issue.

Younger people are more open to eventually purchasing an EV than older adults. More than half of those under 45 say they are at least "somewhat" likely to consider an EV purchase. About 32% of those over 45 are somewhat likely to buy an EV, the poll shows.

But only 21% of U.S. adults say they are "very" or "extremely" likely to buy an EV for their next car, according to the poll, and 21% call it somewhat likely. Worries about cost are widespread, as are other practical concerns.

Range anxiety – the idea that EVs cannot go far enough on a single charge and may leave a driver stranded — continues to be a major reason why many Americans do not purchase electric vehicles.

About half of U.S. adults cite worries about range as a major reason not to buy an EV. About 4 in 10 say a major strike against EVs is that they take too long to charge or they don't know of any public charging stations nearby.

Concern about range is leading some to consider gas-engine hybrids, which allow driving even when the battery runs out. Jud, a 33-year-old operations specialist and political independent, said a hybrid "is more than enough for my about-town shopping, dropping my son off at school'' and other uses.

With EV prices declining, cost would not be a factor, Jud said — a minority view among those polled. Nearly 6 in 10 adults cite cost as a major reason why they would not purchase an EV.

Price is a bigger concern among older adults.

The average price for a new EV was $52,314 in February, according to Kelley Blue Book. That's down by 12.8% from a year earlier, but still higher than the average price for all new vehicles of $47,244, the report said.

Jose Valdez of San Antonio owns three EVs, including a new Mustang Mach-E. With a tax credit and other incentives, the sleek new car cost about $49,000, Valdez said. He thinks it's well worth the money.

"People think they cost an arm and a leg, but once they experience (driving) an EV, they'll have a different mindset,'' said Valdez, a retired state maintenance worker.

The 45-year-old Republican said he does not believe in climate change. "I care more about saving green" dollars, he said, adding that he loves the EV's quiet ride and the fact he doesn't have to pay for gas or maintenance. EVs have fewer parts than gas-powered cars and generally cost less to maintain. Valdez installed his home charger himself for less than $700 and uses it for all three family cars, the Mustang and two older Ford hybrids.

With a recently purchased converter, he can also charge at a nearby Tesla supercharger station, Valdez said.

About half of those who say they live in rural areas cite lack of charging infrastructure as a major factor in not buying an EV, compared with 4 in 10 of those living in urban communities.

Daphne Boyd, of Ocala, Florida, has no interest in owning an EV. There are few public chargers near her rural home "and EVs don't make any environmental sense," she said, citing precious metals that must be mined to make batteries, including in some countries that rely on child labor or other unsafe conditions. She also worries that heavy EV batteries increase wear-and-tear on tires and make the cars less efficient. Experts say extra battery weight can wear on tires but say proper maintenance and careful driving can extend tire life.

Boyd, a 54-year-old Republican and self-described farm wife, said EVs may eventually make economic and environmental sense, but "they're not where they need to be" to convince her to buy one now or in the immediate future.

Ruth Mitchell, a novelist from Eureka Springs, Arkansas, loves her EV. "It's wonderful — quiet, great pickup, cheap to drive. I rave about it on Facebook," she said.

Mitchell, a 70-year-old Democrat, charges her Chevy Volt hybrid at home but says there are several public chargers near her house. She's not looking for a new car, Mitchell said, but when she does it will be electric: "I won't drive anything else.''

___

The AP-NORC poll of 6,265 adults was conducted March 26 to April 10, 2024 using a combined sample of interviews from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population, and interviews from opt-in online panels. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 1.7 percentage points. The AmeriSpeak panel is recruited randomly using address-based sampling methods, and respondents later were interviewed online or by phone.

Latest in Automotive
Ford Electric Explorer - Production Start
Mass Production of New All-Electric Explorer Starts at Ford's EV Assembly Plant
June 4, 2024
An EV charging station is seen Thursday, May 9, 2024, in San Antonio.
Many Americans Still Shying Away from EVs Despite Biden's Push, Poll Finds
June 4, 2024
A General Motors logo is shown April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
GM Promotes 2 Former Apple Executives to Key Roles
June 4, 2024
A factory building is under construction at Hyundai's first U.S. plant for manufacturing electric vehicles, Oct. 25, 2023, in Ellabell, Ga.
Group to Sue U.S. Agencies for Failing to Assess Hyundai Plant's Environmental Impact
June 4, 2024
Related Stories
A General Motors logo is shown April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
GM Promotes 2 Former Apple Executives to Key Roles
A factory building is under construction at Hyundai's first U.S. plant for manufacturing electric vehicles, Oct. 25, 2023, in Ellabell, Ga.
Automotive
Group to Sue U.S. Agencies for Failing to Assess Hyundai Plant's Environmental Impact
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Automotive
Elon Musk Sees Another Big Advisory Firm Come Out Against His Multibillion Dollar Pay Package
The entrance to the Michigan Central Station is seen, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit.
Automotive
Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station
More in Automotive
Ford Electric Explorer - Production Start
Automotive
Mass Production of New All-Electric Explorer Starts at Ford's EV Assembly Plant
It will be the first vehicle off the production line in the new Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center.
June 4, 2024
A General Motors logo is shown April 24, 2024, in Detroit.
Automotive
GM Promotes 2 Former Apple Executives to Key Roles
As the automaker ramps up efforts to develop and market electric, autonomous and connected vehicles.
June 4, 2024
A factory building is under construction at Hyundai's first U.S. plant for manufacturing electric vehicles, Oct. 25, 2023, in Ellabell, Ga.
Automotive
Group to Sue U.S. Agencies for Failing to Assess Hyundai Plant's Environmental Impact
The company expects the $7.6B EV and battery plant in Georgia to employ 8,000 workers.
June 4, 2024
Elon Musk, center, arrives for the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Automotive
Elon Musk Sees Another Big Advisory Firm Come Out Against His Multibillion Dollar Pay Package
Saying Musk's stock-based package was outsized when it was approved in 2018.
June 3, 2024
The entrance to the Michigan Central Station is seen, Monday, May 13, 2024 in Detroit.
Automotive
Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station
The six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation created a hub for mobility projects.
June 3, 2024
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 3, 2024.
Automotive
Toyota Apologizes for Cheating on Vehicle Testing, Halts Production of Three Models
Mazda also reported similar irregular certification testing and halted production of two models.
June 3, 2024
A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston.
Automotive
Tesla Recalling More Than 125,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Warning System
Audible and visual seat belt reminders are not working on some vehicles.
May 31, 2024
A Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. is shown on Aug. 15, 2019.
Automotive
How to Tell if Your Older Vehicle Has a Potentially Dangerous Takata Air Bag Under Recall
About 100 million inflators were recalled worldwide.
May 30, 2024
Super Truck Still 3
Automotive
Ford Teases Electric Supertruck that Will Attempt to Scale Pike's Peak
It's based on the F-150 Lightning.
May 29, 2024
Ford Mustang Gtd Asv Dampers Suspension Window 03
Automotive
Ford Builds Suspension Window into Mustang Performance Supercar
It puts the hard work of the engineering teams on display like a finely crafted precision timepiece.
May 29, 2024
The Nissan logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., July 22, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Automotive
Nissan Warns Against Driving Older Vehicles Due to Risk of Exploding Air Bag Inflators
Nissan recalled 736,422 of the vehicles, but about 84,000 remain unrepaired and are still in use.
May 29, 2024
Kodiak Snow Blower
Automotive
Powerful Battery Electric Vehicle to Enter America's Airports
More than 35 airports are now in talks to order and implement the vehicles.
May 28, 2024
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
Labor
Workers at Georgia School Bus Maker Blue Bird Approve Their First Union Contract
The contract will provide all 1,500 covered workers with at least a 12% raise.
May 28, 2024
Koji Sato, chief executive of Toyota Motor Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans for a new lean compact motor that will cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine.
Automotive
Toyota Shows 'an Engine Reborn' with Green Fuel Despite Global Push for EVs
The carmaker is putting a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine.
May 28, 2024
ZM Trucks made its North American debut this week at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas.
Automotive
ZM Trucks Displays Electric Fleet in North American Debut
The company unveiled five models expected to be available by the end of the year.
May 24, 2024