Vicinity Motor Corp. Appoints New President

Brent Phillips will lead the sales, assembly, procurement and engineering teams.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 18, 2024
Brent Phillips, President Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp., a supplier of mid-size buses and fully electric Class 3 work trucks, announced the appointment of Brent Phillips as President.

As President, Phillips will lead the sales, assembly, procurement and engineering teams, while also setting the direction and expansion of the company’s sales and operations programs. To this end, the company has commenced a strategic plan that, among other initiatives, will concentrate efforts on:

  • Executing the plan to bring production of the Vicinity Lightning electric bus to Ferndale, WA
  • Enhancing the company’s existing VMC 1200 Dealer network across Canada to ensure fleets have access to Canada’s only purpose built, fully-electric work truck and that Dealers have the appropriate support for vehicle sales and service
  • Initiating the launch strategy for a network of VMC 1200 Dealers across the U.S.

Phillips brings more than 30 years of experience in the commercial transportation field including previous leadership roles in distribution and manufacturing including operations, sales and marketing. Prior to joining Vicinity in 2021, Phillips served as general manager at Alliance Bus Group, a leading bus distributor.

Before Alliance, Phillips was the vice president of sales at Commercial Bus Group at REV Group, where he was responsible for multiple brands and distribution channels with two manufacturing facilities producing over 3,000 custom units per year. Additionally, Phillips has spent time with Velocity Vehicle Group as vice president of sales for the BusWest division.

