EV Supplier Jing-Jin Electric North America Expanding Manufacturing Operations

Jing-Jin Electric North America LLC announced plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities to meet the new customer needs and secure new opportunities in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The project is expected to generate $16.5 million in capital investment and create 100 new high-paying jobs with the support of a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The company continues to grow and service customers around the world and recently secured a significant new contract with a multinational automotive manufacturer.

Jing-Jin was founded in 2012 and is an electric vehicle supplier of drive train systems, power electronics and software for passenger and commercial vehicles. The company is headquartered in the city of Farmington Hills, where it employs 200 Michigan residents.

The company chose Michigan over competing states Alabama, Indiana and South Carolina for this expansion, due in part to the company’s presence in the state and having enough land to accommodate the 40,000-square-foot new build.