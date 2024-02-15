Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Ford to Rethink Where It Builds Vehicles

The CEO says the UAW strike was a "watershed moment" for the company.

Tom Krisher
Feb 15, 2024
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.

DETROIT (AP) — Last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will "think carefully" about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.

CEO Jim Farley told the Wolfe Research Global Auto Conference in New York that the company always took pride in its relationship with the UAW, having avoided strikes since the 1970s.

But last year, Ford's highly profitable factory in Louisville, Kentucky, was the first truck plant that the UAW shut down with a strike.

Farley said as the company looks at the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles, "we have to think carefully about our (manufacturing) footprint."

Ford, Farley said, decided to build all of its highly profitable big pickup trucks in the U.S., and by far has the most union members — 57,000 — of any Detroit automaker. This came at a higher cost than competitors, who went through bankruptcy and built truck plants in Mexico, he said. But Ford thought it was the "right kind of cost," Farley said.

"Our reliance on the UAW turned out to be we were the first truck plant to be shut down," Farley told the conference. "Really our relationship has changed. It's been a watershed moment for the company. Does this have business impact? Yes."

The UAW made strong wage gains after a six-week strike at selected plants run by Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis. Top-scale factory workers won 33% raises in a contract that runs through April of 2028, taking their top wage to around $42 per hour.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from the union.

High manufacturing costs are among the reasons why Ford has a $7 billion annual cost disadvantage to competitors, Farley has said. He told the conference that Ford is making progress on cutting those costs with cultural and structural changes at the company.

It expects to take out $2 billion worth of costs this year, and Farley said he thinks cuts in manufacturing costs will "fully offset" the cost of the UAW contract. Ford has said the contract would add $900 to the cost of a vehicle by the time it reaches full effect.

Ford has shifted its electric vehicle strategy so it concentrates on smaller, lower priced EVs and electric work vehicles such as pickup trucks and full-size vans, Farley said. Any EV larger than a Ford Escape small SUV "better be really functional or a work vehicle."

A small team within the company is developing the underpinnings of a less costly smaller vehicle, which Farley said would be profitable because of U.S. federal tax credits as high as $7,500 per vehicle.

He gave no time frame for the small EV to come out, but said Ford's next generation of electric vehicles would come in the 2025 through 2027 time frame.

His comments about the union raise questions about whether the new small EV would be built in Mexico, which has lower labor costs. Vehicles built in North America are still eligible for the U.S. tax credit.

Latest in Automotive
Ford Motor Co., President and CEO Jim Farley announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Ford to Rethink Where It Builds Vehicles
February 15, 2024
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
February 15, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
GM Nearly Doubling Road Miles Where Drivers Can Use Partially Automated Driving System
February 15, 2024
Kia
Doowon Climate Control Invests $30 Million for Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
February 9, 2024
Related Stories
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
Automotive
GM Nearly Doubling Road Miles Where Drivers Can Use Partially Automated Driving System
Kia
Automotive
Doowon Climate Control Invests $30 Million for Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
Former Tesla Exec Joins General Motors in Newly Created Role of VP of Batteries
More in Automotive
This photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis Profits Take Hit from North American Strikes
And it expects 2024 to be "turbulent."
February 15, 2024
A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich.
Automotive
GM Nearly Doubling Road Miles Where Drivers Can Use Partially Automated Driving System
It includes limited-access divided highways and two-lane roads connecting cities to smaller towns.
February 15, 2024
Kia
Automotive
Doowon Climate Control Invests $30 Million for Automotive Manufacturing Facility in Georgia
The facility will produce climate control systems for use in traditional and electric vehicles.
February 9, 2024
A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
Former Tesla Exec Joins General Motors in Newly Created Role of VP of Batteries
He was a key driver in the creation of Tesla's first gigafactory.
February 8, 2024
A car gets charged at the new Electrify America indoor electric vehicle charging station during a preview in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Automotive
Indoor EV Charging Station Offers a Glimpse Into the Future
The 20-plug direct-current fast-charging station is part of a trend toward more appealing neighborhood stations.
February 8, 2024
Ap24039296213390
Automotive
Honda Reports Its Profit Rose on the Back of Strong U.S. Demand
Honda said it remained committed to "initiatives toward electrification."
February 8, 2024
Ap24039353892551
Automotive
Nissan's Profit Stumbles on China Sales Decline
Nissan expects to sell 3.55 million vehicles globally for the year through March.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1492211242
Automotive
Why Lincoln Electric Is Now in the EV Charging Business
Once a welding technology firm, Lincoln Electric continues to re-invent itself. Other industrial companies should take note.
February 8, 2024
Ap24037783855104
Automotive
Ford Posts $523 Million Q4 Net Loss
The automaker faced large pension charges and effects from the autoworkers strike.
February 7, 2024
Toyota Motor North America Ev Production To Ky
Automotive
Toyota Investing $1.3B to Get Kentucky Plant Ready for Building Electric SUVs
It adds a battery pack assembly line to the facility.
February 6, 2024
The Honda company logo is shown outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Recalls
Honda Recalling More Than 750,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Passenger Seat Air Bag Sensor
The front passenger air bags could inflate when they're not supposed to.
February 6, 2024
A GMC company logo is displayed at a GMC Truck dealership Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Castle Rock, Colo.
Recalls
General Motors Recalling over 323,000 Heavy-Duty Pickups
The tailgates can open unexpectedly.
February 6, 2024
The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
Tesla Ordered to Pay $1.5 Million over Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations in California
The company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 10 06 16 Am
Automotive
McDonald's Built a Custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda for the Hamburgler
Spot the "Burgercuda" and win free food from the fast food chain.
February 2, 2024
A Tesla vehicles charge, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. Tesla reports their earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Automotive
U.S. Investigation of Tesla Steering Problems Upgraded
It's one step closer to a recall.
February 2, 2024