Renault Korea Busan Plant to Produce and Export Pure Electric Vehicles in 2025

The deal was reached for the production of Polestar 4 vehicles for the North American market.

Industrial Media Staff
Nov 10, 2023
Renault
iStock

Renault Korea Motors (RKM) announced an agreement with Polestar to manufacture the Polestar 4, a pure electric vehicle, at its Busan plant by the second half of 2025.

The agreement was reached between Polestar, Geely Group and RKM for the production of Polestar 4 vehicles for the North American and domestic South Korean markets. Located with direct access to exporting ports, the Busan plant has approximately 2,000 employees and an annual capacity of 300,000 units.

“Polestar 4 will be the first full electric vehicle produced in Busan plant, symbolizing the Renault Korea Motors renewal and our ambitious vision for the future," RKM CEO Stephane Deblaise said. "We are very proud of this new partnership and grateful to the Polestar brand for their trust.”

Since 2022, Renault Korea has been focusing on producing high-end electric D and E segment cars for both domestic and international markets.

Latest in Automotive
President Joe Biden speaks to United Auto Workers at the Community Building Complex of Boone County, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
Biden Says Workers Need 'A Fair Shot' as He Celebrates UAW Labor Deal
November 10, 2023
The American Bulldog
Canoo Teases Electric, Quad-Cab Truck
November 10, 2023
Renault
Renault Korea Busan Plant to Produce and Export Pure Electric Vehicles in 2025
November 10, 2023
Cars
5 Automotive Trends to Increase Sustainable Manufacturing
November 10, 2023
Related Stories
Cars
Automotive
5 Automotive Trends to Increase Sustainable Manufacturing
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo on Feb. 21, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan's Profits Zoom on Strong Sales, Favorable Exchange Rates
A 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten is shown in this undated photo provided by Stellantis.
Automotive
With EV Sales Growth Slowing, Stellantis Ram Brand Has an Answer
UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 12, 2023.
Automotive
New Vehicles from Detroit's Automakers are Planned in Contracts that Ended UAW Strikes
More in Automotive
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 27, 2023
The American Bulldog
Automotive
Canoo Teases Electric, Quad-Cab Truck
It's called the American Bulldog and it kind of looks like one, too.
November 10, 2023
Cars
Automotive
5 Automotive Trends to Increase Sustainable Manufacturing
Sustainable automotive manufacturing goes beyond EVs.
November 10, 2023
Lucid Group Range Xchange
Automotive
Lucid Air EV Can Now Directly Charge Other Vehicles
The feature can charge another EV at a rate of up to 9.6 kW.
November 9, 2023
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo on Feb. 21, 2023.
Automotive
Nissan's Profits Zoom on Strong Sales, Favorable Exchange Rates
The Japanese automaker reported a $1.3 billion profit in the last quarter.
November 9, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Bear, Del. Biden on Thursday is heading to Belvidere, Ill.
Labor
Biden Goes to Illinois Auto Plant Saved by Labor Deal
The plant reopened as part of the settlement of a targeted strike by the UAW union.
November 9, 2023
F3300 Rendering 5 (1)
Automotive
Toyota Buys Stratasys 3D Printers to Support Automotive Production
The F3300 could lower cost-per-part by up to 25 percent.
November 8, 2023
This photo provided by Jeep shows the 2024 Gladiator.
Automotive
Edmunds: The Midsize Trucks You Need to Know About for 2024
Popular models are fully redesigned, while others receive significant new features and capabilities.
November 8, 2023
Meet Growing Demand For Rare Earth Free Magnets
Automotive
GM, Stellantis Invest $33M in Company Making Magnets Without Rare Earth Metals
Niron Magnetics of Minneapolis says it can build permanent magnets by using iron nitride.
November 8, 2023
Ap22255827361781 6320833e3be93
Automotive
GM's Self-Driving Cars Recalled for Software Update After Dragging a Pedestrian
The Oct. 2 crash prompted Cruise to suspend driverless operations nationwide.
November 8, 2023
Ap23311830817051
Automotive
Rivian to End Exclusivity with Amazon, Allow Other Companies to Buy its Electric Vans
The company reiterated its pledge to help Amazon put 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
November 8, 2023
A 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten is shown in this undated photo provided by Stellantis.
Automotive
With EV Sales Growth Slowing, Stellantis Ram Brand Has an Answer
An onboard charger.
November 7, 2023
UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 12, 2023.
Automotive
New Vehicles from Detroit's Automakers are Planned in Contracts that Ended UAW Strikes
Closely held production plans by Detroit's automakers have emerged in details of the tentative contract agreements that ended the six-week strikes.
November 6, 2023
Picture1new
Automotive
Oshkosh Defense Receives $208M Order for Tactical Vehicles
The JLTV was designed to replace the aging uparmored HMMWV fleet.
November 6, 2023
I Stock 1318527534
Automotive
Toyota is Not Advising People to Park Recalled RAV4 SUVs Outdoors
Despite reports of engine fires.
November 6, 2023