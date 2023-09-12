New $2B EV Battery Gigafactory Announced in Illinois

The investment will create 2,600 jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 12, 2023
Evbattery
iStock

Governor JB Pritzker and battery manufacturing company Gotion announced the company's decision to locate its new state-of-the-art $2 billion electric vehicle lithium battery manufacturing plant in Manteno. The plant is expected to create 2,600 jobs and begin production in 2024.

"Energy and environmental protection are our common challenges. To address them, solar power, wind, and energy storage systems are becoming the backbone of a new energy system and accelerate the revolution in the global energy landscape," said Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-tech. "When we come to Illinois, we are not building a new factory but are planning to reuse an existing one and bring it back to life again."

Gotion's new EV battery plant will help bolster the supply chain and meet growing demand for batteries across the EV sector, including Gotion's partners, as well as additional EV manufacturers across North America. The facility will focus on lithium-ion battery cell, battery pack production, and energy storage system integration.

Once completed, the facility in Manteno is expected to produce 10 GWh of lithium-ion battery packs and 40 GWh of lithium-ion battery cells. The site will cover approximately 150 acres.

With competitive incentives through REV Illinois, infrastructure, access to markets, as well as an abundant and qualified workforce, Gotion selected Illinois to locate its gigafactory after a competitive nationwide search. Illinois' assets combined with a comprehensive REV Illinois incentive package and the state's new Invest in Illinois Fund helped secure Gotion's historic investment in Illinois.

Gotion's total incentive package from the State of Illinois, which includes REV, Invest in Illinois, and other incentives, is valued at $536 million. Through REV, Gotion is eligible to receive tax benefits totaling $213 million over 30 years. The REV agreement specifies a minimum company investment of $1.9 billion and the creation of 2,600 full-time jobs that are paid at least 120% of the average wage of similar job classifications in Kankakee County.

Gotion will also be the first recipient of Invest in Illinois funding in the amount of $125 million in capital funding to the company. The Fund was signed into law in early 2023 to make Illinois more attractive when vying for large projects in highly competitive sectors like clean energy.

Gotion was also approved by local authorities for property tax abatement for 30 years.

As part of Illinois' commitment to build out comprehensive EV hubs and support Illinois' workforce, the state will also fund a new manufacturing training academy nearby, as well as award an additional grant to workforce providers to expand training and prepare regional employees for the new jobs.    

Latest in Automotive
Evbattery
New $2B EV Battery Gigafactory Announced in Illinois
September 12, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
Stellantis Reports Progress in Talks with Auto Workers
September 11, 2023
MINI cars stand in a row at the MINI plant at Cowley in Oxford, England, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
BMW to Build New Electric Mini
September 11, 2023
Scout Motors is building a manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina that could create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. The site spans approximately 1,600 acres, with the plant itself occupying 1,100 acres.
Construction Stops on $2 Billion Scout Motors Electric SUV Plant
September 8, 2023
Related Stories
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
Automotive
Stellantis Reports Progress in Talks with Auto Workers
MINI cars stand in a row at the MINI plant at Cowley in Oxford, England, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Automotive
BMW to Build New Electric Mini
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit.
Automotive
UAW Chief: Union to Strike Any Detroit Automaker That Hasn't Reached Deal
Google
Automotive
General Motors Teams Up with Google Cloud on AI Initiatives
More in Automotive
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
Automotive
Stellantis Reports Progress in Talks with Auto Workers
The company said both sides have reached agreement in a number of areas including health and safety.
September 11, 2023
MINI cars stand in a row at the MINI plant at Cowley in Oxford, England, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Automotive
BMW to Build New Electric Mini
The move protects thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
September 11, 2023
Scout Motors is building a manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina that could create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. The site spans approximately 1,600 acres, with the plant itself occupying 1,100 acres.
Automotive
Construction Stops on $2 Billion Scout Motors Electric SUV Plant
Officials say they need more time to get wetland permits to continue clearing land.
September 8, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Automotive
GM Makes 'Insulting' Wage Offer
The offer comes just a week before the UAW's national contracts with GM, Stellantis and Ford expire.
September 8, 2023
I Stock 1146168613
Automotive
Honda is the Latest Automaker to Adopt Tesla's EV Charging Standard
The company's upcoming EVs will have North American Charging Standard ports.
September 7, 2023
Tri Gen Fuel Cell Energy Toyota 001 Low
Automotive
Toyota Builds System that Produces Electricity, Hydrogen and Water
FuelCell Energy's fuel cell technology will support Toyota's operations at the Port of Long Beach.
September 7, 2023
I Stock 1433115213
Automotive
Auto Seat Part Maker to Build $35 Million Factory in Georgia
It will create some 300 jobs.
September 7, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit.
Automotive
UAW Chief: Union to Strike Any Detroit Automaker That Hasn't Reached Deal
Contracts with the three companies will all expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.
September 7, 2023
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2023 Toyota GR86, a small rear-wheel-drive sport coupe that shares a platform with the Subaru BRZ.
Automotive
Edmunds: The Best Affordable Performance Cars
These relatively inexpensive sports cars are becoming a rarity in today's SUV-heavy market.
September 6, 2023
Heavy traffic heads south on Interstate 93 over the Zakim Bridge, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston. Cars are getting an “F” in data privacy.
Automotive
Carmakers Are Failing the Privacy Test
Owners have little or no control over data collected.
September 6, 2023
Ap23248566453270
Automotive
U.S. Nears Recall of 52 Million Air Bag Inflators that Can Explode, Hurl Shrapnel
NHTSA wants ARC to recall inflators in driver and passenger front air bags from at least a dozen automakers.
September 6, 2023
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit.
Automotive
UAW's Clash with Big 3 Shows More Confrontational Union
The strike deadline is looming.
September 5, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
Automotive
Auto Workers Leader Slams Companies for Slow Bargaining
The UAW has filed unfair labor practice complaints with the government.
September 1, 2023
The Hyundai company logo hangs over a long row of cars at a car dealership in Centennial, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Automotive
Hyundai, LG to Invest Another $2B to Make Batteries at U.S. EV Plant
That brings the total investment in Georgia to more than $7.5 billion.
August 31, 2023
An electric rickshaw delivery driver exits after parking the vehicle at logistics company City Link in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Automotive
India Is One of the World's Fastest-Growing EV Markets
This is why.
August 31, 2023