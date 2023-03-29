Edmunds: BMW-X1 vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

Experts compared the two to find out which is better.

Michael Cantu
Mar 29, 2023
This photo provided by General Motors shows the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, an upcoming electric compact SUV with an estimated range of up to 300 miles.
This photo provided by General Motors shows the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, an upcoming electric compact SUV with an estimated range of up to 300 miles.
Courtesy of General Motors via AP

Extra- small luxury SUVs are a great way to cruise around in luxury without paying an excessive amount. As an example, check out the Mercedes-Benz GLB. It has been one of Edmunds' top performers in its class since it was introduced in 2020. It sports distinctive boxy styling, excellent technology and a comfortable ride. But in today's highly competitive market, there's always a new model aiming for the top spot. The GLB's main rival, the BMW X1, was redesigned for 2023. The little Bimmer received updated styling, a roomier interior and many of BMW's top-notch technology features. Which one is the better buy? Edmunds' experts compared them to find out.

POWER AND FUEL ECONOMY

Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines power both luxury SUVs. The X1's 241-horsepower powerplant is not only more powerful than the GLB's 221-horsepower mill, but it's also more fuel-efficient. With all-wheel drive, the X1 delivers an EPA-estimated 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving, 3 more than the all-wheel-drive GLB's 25 mpg. When equipped with front-wheel drive, which the BMW doesn't offer, the GLB's rating of 27 mpg combined still doesn't top the X1.

The results were closer when the Edmunds test team drove all-wheel-drive versions of both SUVs on its real-world test route. The X1 averaged 27 mpg, a tad more than the GLB's average of 26 mpg. At the track, the extra oomph in the BMW showed. It accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a brisk 5.9 seconds, besting the GLB's 6.5-second sprint. That's not a huge difference but the X1 does feel a bit more eager when you need a burst of speed.

Winner: BMW X1

TECHNOLOGY AND INTERIOR SPACE

When it comes to standard tech, the X1 sports wireless smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument panel and a 10.7-inch center touchscreen. The GLB's standard dual monitors are only 7 inches. Wired smartphone connectivity is your only option in the Mercedes. Both SUVs come standard with only a few basic advanced driver aids.

As for optional tech, both SUVs provide a wide variety of advanced driver aids. But unlike the GLB, the X1 offers a drive system that allows hands-free driving at low highway speeds. For a cost, the GLB's tiny standard dual screens can be upgraded to larger ones about the size of the BMW's.

Passenger space is relatively even, but the X1 has 3.7 more cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. Although, the GLB offers an optional third row for families needing seating for seven. It's small, however, and suitable for children only.

Winner: BMW X1

DRIVING AND COMFORT

As with most BMWs, the X1 is more fun to drive than most of its rivals, including the GLB. It's quicker, has sharper steering and takes corners with more confidence. When you're puttering around town, however, the Mercedes is the smoother of the two. The X1's engine stop-start system is rough when restarting and its transmission can sometimes stumble during slow-speed driving.

Mercedes vehicles are known for comfort, and the GLB isn't any different. It provides a soft ride, comfortable seats and two features the BMW doesn't offer — ventilated front seats and real leather upholstery. The X1's seats and ride are praiseworthy but on the firmer side, especially if you opt for the M Sport package that includes a firmer suspension.

Winner: Mercedes-Benz GLB

PRICING AND VALUE

The GLB's starting price of $40,950 is practically the same as the X1's starting price of $40,095. However, the X1 comes standard with all-wheel drive, which costs an extra $2,000 in the Mercedes. Besides the X1's larger dual monitors, standard features in both SUVs are similar, and each offers a long list of optional features and packages that can quickly inflate the price. If the standard engine isn't potent enough, the 302-horsepower AMG GLB 35 will please your inner speed demon for a starting price of $52,650. A more powerful X1 isn't available.

Both rivals boast excellent build quality, but a keen eye will notice that the BMW uses fewer hard plastics inside. Limited warranties are identical, four years or 50,000 miles. Although BMW generously includes three years or 36,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance.

Winner: BMW X1

EDMUNDS SAYS

Each luxury SUV has a lot to offer, and you can't go wrong with either highly rated model. But between these two rivals, the BMW X1 takes the win thanks to its value and standard tech, plus a more powerful and efficient engine.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Moderm Warehouse 467729448 1255x837 (1)
How Equipment Health Analytics Help Achieve True Lights-Out Operations
March 15, 2023
This photo provided by Kia shows the 2023 Kia Niro, a small hatchback hybrid that has an EPA estimate of up to 53 mpg combined.
Edmunds: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
March 15, 2023
Lightship Road 3
Lightship Launches Its First All-Electric Travel Trailer
March 8, 2023
Related Stories
A Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV, is seen in Detroit, on Jan. 16, 2019.
Automotive
Cruise Wants to Test Self-Driving Cars All Over California
Nissan
Automotive
Dozens of Workers Reject Union at Big Nissan Tennessee Plant
A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Recalls 1.5M Vehicles to Fix Brake Hoses, Wiper Arms
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Ap23087382819866
Automotive
U.S. Opens Investigation Into Tesla Seat Belts Coming Loose
The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
March 28, 2023
Honda
Recalls
Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles
The side-view mirror glass could fall out.
March 28, 2023
Construction continues on the plant, part of a $5.6 billion joint project by Ford Motor Co. and battery maker SK on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Stanton, Tenn. Ford says its new assembly plant being built in western Tennessee will be able to build up to 500,000 electric pickup trucks per year at full production.
Automotive
Ford's New U.S. Plant Could Make 500,000 Electric Pickups Per Year
The new site will employ about 6,000 people and cost the company roughly $5.6 billion.
March 24, 2023
I Stock 1143375932 (1)
Automotive
More Hyundais, Kias Recalled for Fire Risk
Vehicle owners for more than 570,000 vehicles told to park outside and away from structures.
March 23, 2023
2023 Chevrolet Camaro Z Ll 1le Thankyou
Automotive
GM to Stop Making the Camaro
But a successor may be in the works.
March 23, 2023
Ap23082015191687
Automotive
Ford Says EV Unit Losing Billions, Should Be Seen as Startup
The figures were released Thursday as Ford rolled out a new way of reporting financial results.
March 23, 2023
2023 Ford The New All Electric Ford Explorer 5
Automotive
Ford Debuts All-Electric Explorer
Engineered and built in Germany.
March 22, 2023
This photo provided by General Motors shows the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, an upcoming electric compact SUV with an estimated range of up to 300 miles.
Automotive
Edmunds: The Hottest Electric Cars in 2023
EVs had their best-selling year in 2022.
March 22, 2023
Bowlus
Automotive
Bowlus to Go All-Electric Across Entire RV Model Lineup
All models, including the Volterra, Terra Firma and Heritage, will be fully electric.
March 21, 2023
A Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV, is seen in Detroit, on Jan. 16, 2019.
Automotive
Cruise Wants to Test Self-Driving Cars All Over California
Testing could be done up to 55 miles per hour statewide.
March 21, 2023
This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Automotive
U.S. Probes Reports of Steering Glitch on Newer Honda Civics
The steering wheel is sticking.
March 21, 2023
Ap23080094253048
Automotive
Dodge Unveils Last Super-Fast Gasoline Muscle Car
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.
March 21, 2023
Nissan
Automotive
Dozens of Workers Reject Union at Big Nissan Tennessee Plant
A spokesperson said Nissan believes it is "stronger without the involvement of third-party unions."
March 17, 2023
Ap23076046881015
Automotive
Oregon Halts Electric Vehicle Rebates Due to Demand, Money
A growing number of Oregonians are buying or leasing electric vehicles, with over 60,600 registered in the state.
March 17, 2023