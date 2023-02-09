Another $237M Granted to Honda Battery Plant Project in Ohio

Honda and LG have agreed to create 2,527 new jobs.

Julie Carr Smyth
Feb 9, 2023
The Honda Marysville Auto Plant is shown on March 18, 2020, in Marysville, Ohio. Ohio's privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.
The Honda Marysville Auto Plant is shown on March 18, 2020, in Marysville, Ohio. Ohio's privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.
AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse another $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.

JobsOhio posted details of the package of three grants on Wednesday. They include a $140 million economic development grant for the plant Honda is building jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, a $10 million workforce grant for the project itself and $87 million to retool Honda's existing facilities.

The money, payable over the next 10 years, comes on top of the approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements from the state of Ohio — which has begun to position itself as a regional epicenter of leading-edge technology.

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger dubbed it the "Silicon Heartland" in a tweet last year, after his company announced its plans to invest $20 billion to build a new chip factory outside Columbus. And in his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Joe Biden called that project "literally a field of dreams." The Democrat said it will provide high-paying jobs, attract related companies to the region and bring the critical chip manufacturing industry back to U.S. soil.

The Intel project is the largest direct private investment in Ohio's history. The Honda-LG project is the largest foreign investment, an extension of Honda's 45 years of operating in the state.

The new plant is set to be located in rural Fayette County, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Columbus.

Honda and LG have agreed to create 2,527 new jobs and more than $140 million in new payroll, including 2,200 jobs through the Honda-LGES battery plant and 327 through Honda's retooling. Honda has said it is investing $700 million and adding 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components.

Honda and LG have committed at least $4.2 billion in capital investment to the two efforts. JobsOhio said that amounts to $17.72 for every $1 it is investing.

Latest in Automotive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis to Open More Lactation Rooms at Michigan Plant
February 9, 2023
Ap23040321119460
Japan's Nissan Reports Better Profit as Chip Crunch Eases
February 9, 2023
Sono
Sono Motors Demonstrates Solar Integration in Initial Sion Crash Test
February 9, 2023
Related Stories
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Automotive
Renault, Nissan Reboot Auto Alliance for Post-Ghosn Era
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks before the arrival of President Joe Biden at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, industrial giant 3M and automaker Honda are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a 'crisis' in road fatalities under a new federal effort announced Friday, Feb. 3.
Automotive
Nearly 50 Businesses Pledge Millions in Effort to Stem Road Deaths
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Automotive
Ford 4Q Profit Drops 90%
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Labor
Stellantis to Open More Lactation Rooms at Michigan Plant
The automaker violated the rights of nursing mothers.
February 9, 2023
Ap23040321119460
Automotive
Japan's Nissan Reports Better Profit as Chip Crunch Eases
The crunch was caused by pandemic-related disruptions that also hindered Nissan's ability to deliver its vehicles to customers.
February 9, 2023
Sono
Automotive
Sono Motors Demonstrates Solar Integration in Initial Sion Crash Test
The result of the 50 km/h frontal crash test met the company’s expectations.
February 9, 2023
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is fixed at the headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
German Court Rejects Climate Lawsuit Against Automaker BMW
The court said, "At present there is no threat of illegal encroachment" of their rights.
February 7, 2023
A Tesla Model Y Long Range is displayed on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Tesla Gallery in Troy, Mich.
Automotive
Tesla Hikes Price of Model Y After U.S. Alters Tax Credit Rule
The moves come three weeks after Tesla cut prices nearly 20%.
February 6, 2023
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press conference in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Automotive
Renault, Nissan Reboot Auto Alliance for Post-Ghosn Era
The boards of both companies approved equalizing the stake each automaker holds in the other.
February 6, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks before the arrival of President Joe Biden at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, industrial giant 3M and automaker Honda are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a 'crisis' in road fatalities under a new federal effort announced Friday, Feb. 3.
Automotive
Nearly 50 Businesses Pledge Millions in Effort to Stem Road Deaths
It's part of the Department of Transportation's “Call to Action” campaign.
February 3, 2023
Ford
Automotive
Ford Returns to Formula One in Red Bull Partnership
Ford is the third most successful engine maker in F1 history.
February 3, 2023
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Automotive
Ford 4Q Profit Drops 90%
The company says more cost cuts are coming.
February 3, 2023
2023 Cadillac Lyriq 511
Automotive
GM Convinces Netflix to Put More EVs on Its Streaming Service
GM EVs will be seen in select Netflix shows and films, including Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable.
February 2, 2023
I Stock 1143375932
Automotive
Hyundai Supplier Plans $76M Georgia Plant
It will create more than 500 new jobs.
February 2, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Company attached to a vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on May 13, 2022. Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale in 2024, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Automotive
Honda Outlines Hydrogen Power Plans
A new fuel cell stack will be produced in Ohio.
February 2, 2023
In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev.
Automotive
Nevada Says Tesla's Possible Tax Breaks Stay Secret
For now.
February 1, 2023
Luxury travel trailer maker Bowlus recently announced their newest model, the Heritage Edition.
Automotive
Bowlus Debuts World's Lightest Full-Size Travel Trailer
It takes design cues from the 1930s.
January 31, 2023