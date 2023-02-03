Nearly 50 Businesses Pledge Millions in Effort to Stem Road Deaths

It's part of the Department of Transportation's “Call to Action” campaign.

Hope Yen
Feb 3, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks before the arrival of President Joe Biden at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, industrial giant 3M and automaker Honda are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a 'crisis' in road fatalities under a new federal effort announced Friday, Feb. 3.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks before the arrival of President Joe Biden at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, industrial giant 3M and automaker Honda are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a "crisis" in road fatalities under a new federal effort announced Friday, Feb. 3.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits — including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, industrial giant 3M and automaker Honda — are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a crisis in road fatalities under a new federal effort announced Friday.

It's part of the Department of Transportation's “Call to Action” campaign, which urges commitments from the private sector, trade groups and health and safety organizations to reduce serious traffic injuries and deaths.

Traffic fatalities are near historic highs after a surge of dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The public-private effort, unveiled Friday as part of the department's multiyear strategy started last year to make roads safer, ranges from investments to improve school crosswalks to enhanced seat belt alerts in Uber vehicles and a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to promote proven injury prevention strategies, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told The Associated Press.

It comes on the heels of the award of 510 transportation grants this week totaling more than $800 million under the bipartisan infrastructure law to states and localities that, for the first time, focus on road safety such as by adding bike lanes, lighting, protected left turns and sidewalks.

After a record spike in 2021, the number of U.S. traffic deaths dipped slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise. More than 40,000 people are killed in road crashes a year.

“It's still a crisis,” Buttigieg said, stressing a need for a national change in mindset. “We’re looking at road deaths coming in year after year in a similar proportion to gun deaths. The problem is they’re so widespread and so common that I fear as a country we’ve gotten used to it and perhaps fallen into the mistaken sense they’re inevitable.”

“We can’t solve any of this on our own,” he added. “We also know there isn’t one piece that will get this all down. But if we add all this together it can be enormous.”

Road travelers will see an array of safety measures this year. Uber told the AP that it is donating $500,000 — its single biggest investment in its effort to reduce drunken driving — for free and discounted rides in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas as part of the “Decide to Ride” program run in tandem with MADD and Anheuser-Busch.

The world's largest ride-share company also said it was doubling the availability of its bike lane alerts this month from 71 cities to 144 for passengers exiting vehicles near cycling routes and providing a safety checklist for Uber Eats bicycle couriers. It also pledged to strengthen its seat belt alerts, such as by increasing their frequency or adding an audio message along with pop-up messages urging riders to “buckle up.”

“We were thinking about how we could make an impact more broadly — how we can get people to start making better choices,” said Kristin Smith, head of Uber's road safety policy. “We know it's going to take a broad coalition of people to be tackling the crisis on U.S. roadways right now.”

Uber's investment comes along with separate commitments from Lyft, the second-largest rideshare company, which has partnered with the Governors Highway Safety Association in recent years to award tens of thousands of dollars in state grants to help reduce impaired driving and curtail speeding.

3M, the maker of Post-it Notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, told the AP it was continuing its partnership with state transportation agencies to identify the best technology to make road signs and lane markings more visible and reflective.

It's already pledged to improve 100 school crossing zones and added to that a commitment of $250,000 this year for a new transportation equity initiative that will fund half a dozen major projects in underserved areas. The company cited as an example its partnership with nonprofit groups to help build out Providence, Rhode Island's, Hope Street Urban Trail last year, featuring new bike and pedestrian lanes connecting the neighborhood to schools and the commercial district.

Dan Chen, president of 3M's Transportation Safety Division, praised the federal government's call for action as the “right approach” that will allow companies like 3M to work in sync with policymakers and other stakeholders “to make roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.”

Other businesses and groups joining the effort include American Honda Motor Co., which pledged continuing investments totaling $2 million to improve teen driver safety; UPS, which will install automatic emergency braking on its newer big delivery vehicles; and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group, which will step up its push for industry adoption of safety technologies such as auto high beam.

The Transportation Department said it was issuing an open call for pledges, and more companies were expected to join in the coming weeks.

Buttigieg, noting the need for a sustained, multiyear effort to substantially reduce traffic fatalities, emphasized the opportunities as well with President Joe Biden's five-year $1 trillion infrastructure law and said much more work remained to rebuild public works and improve people's livelihoods.

“I definitely have four years’ worth of items and then some,” he said, speaking of his job as transportation secretary.

Latest in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Ford 4Q Profit Drops 90%
February 3, 2023
The vehicles are known as Granatkastarpansarbandvagn 90.
BAE Gets $30M for Swedish Mortar Vehicles
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 2 38 25 Pm
Shell Buying Volta's EV Charging Network for $169M
January 18, 2023
Related Stories
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Automotive
Ford 4Q Profit Drops 90%
The logo of Honda Motor Company attached to a vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on May 13, 2022. Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale in 2024, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Automotive
Honda Outlines Hydrogen Power Plans
A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs.
Automotive
U.S. Probes Complaints of Parts Flying Off of Ford Explorers
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
2023 Cadillac Lyriq 511
Automotive
GM Convinces Netflix to Put More EVs on Its Streaming Service
GM EVs will be seen in select Netflix shows and films, including Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable.
February 2, 2023
I Stock 1143375932
Automotive
Hyundai Supplier Plans $76M Georgia Plant
It will create more than 500 new jobs.
February 2, 2023
The logo of Honda Motor Company attached to a vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on May 13, 2022. Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale in 2024, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Automotive
Honda Outlines Hydrogen Power Plans
A new fuel cell stack will be produced in Ohio.
February 2, 2023
In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev.
Automotive
Nevada Says Tesla's Possible Tax Breaks Stay Secret
For now.
February 1, 2023
Luxury travel trailer maker Bowlus recently announced their newest model, the Heritage Edition.
Automotive
Bowlus Debuts World's Lightest Full-Size Travel Trailer
It takes design cues from the 1930s.
January 31, 2023
California Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, a Democrat from Winters, California, speaks during a rally at the California Capitol on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Aguiar-Curry has introduced a bill that would require human drivers to be present for self-driving semitrucks.
Automotive
Self-Driving Semis Focus of California Rules, Legislation
This is the start of a debate that could shape the future of the nation's nearly $900 billion trucking industry.
January 31, 2023
1674854662938
Automotive
GM Wins $14B Contract to Replace Army's Fleet of Tactical Trucks
The HX3-CTT features an advanced, interchangeable protected cab design, ADAS, and drive by wire operation.
January 31, 2023
A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs.
Automotive
U.S. Probes Complaints of Parts Flying Off of Ford Explorers
The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles.
January 31, 2023
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Tesla has received requests from the Justice Department for documents related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a regulatory filing.
Automotive
Tesla Gets DOJ Subpoena for Self-Driving Cars
Auto safety advocates and government investigators have long criticized Tesla’s monitoring system as inadequate.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 2 39 24 Pm
Automotive
EV Startup Arrival Cuts Its Workforce by Half
The layoffs will take the company's headcount down to about 800.
January 30, 2023
I Stock 1271521953
Automotive
Volvo to Pay $130M Penalty Over Recall Failures
It is one of the largest-ever penalties for violations of the Vehicle Safety Act.
January 30, 2023
Elon Musk leave the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Automotive
Musk's Mysterious Ways on Display in Tesla Tweet Trial
Musk comes off as impetuous, brash, combative and contemptuous of anyone who questions his motives as a game-changing entrepreneur.
January 30, 2023
Ap23009718730882
Automotive
Ford Cuts Price on Mustang Mach-E After Tesla Trims Prices
The cuts were in response to slowing demand and Tesla's sagging stock price.
January 30, 2023
A staff walking near a Nissan logo at Nissan headquarters is seen though a window on May 12, 2022, in Yokohama near Tokyo. Nissan and Renault have changed their mutual cross-shareholdings to the same 15%, ironing out a source of conflict in the Japan-French auto alliance.
Automotive
Renault, Nissan Even Out Partnership
Up until now, Renault held a much larger stake in Nissan than the reverse.
January 30, 2023