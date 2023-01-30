Renault, Nissan Even Out Partnership

Up until now, Renault held a much larger stake in Nissan than the reverse.

Yuri Kageyama
Jan 30, 2023
A staff walking near a Nissan logo at Nissan headquarters is seen though a window on May 12, 2022, in Yokohama near Tokyo. Nissan and Renault have changed their mutual cross-shareholdings to the same 15%, ironing out a source of conflict in the Japan-French auto alliance.
A staff walking near a Nissan logo at Nissan headquarters is seen though a window on May 12, 2022, in Yokohama near Tokyo. Nissan and Renault have changed their mutual cross-shareholdings to the same 15%, ironing out a source of conflict in the Japan-French auto alliance.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan and Renault have agreed to equalize the stakes they hold in each other, both sides said Monday, ironing out a source of conflict in the Japan-French auto alliance.

Up to now, Renault Group has held a 43.4% stake in Nissan Motor Co., potentially giving it a larger say in how the Japanese automaker is run. It will transfer shares equivalent to a 28.4% stake to a French trust so each side will hold the same 15% stake in the other, according to the companies.

The disparity between the holdings was a cause of friction, especially after Nissan became far more profitable than Renault.

The agreement on the change is still being finalized and needs board approval from both companies.

The companies said the shares in the French trust can eventually be sold but did not say to whom or how. They said the sale will be carried out in a “coordinated and orderly process” if a deal makes commercial sense to Renault Group, and that there is no time deadline.

Until then, the voting rights would be “neutralized” for most managerial decisions, but the economic rights, such as dividends, will continue to go to Renault, the companies said.

The top shareholder in Renault is the French government. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month.

The alliance has had its ups and downs since it began in 1999, when Renault sent one of its executives, Carlos Ghosn, to then-struggling Nissan to lead a turnaround. Ghosn first served as Nissan's chief executive and later its chairman before he was arrested in late 2018 on various financial misconduct charges.

The alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp. and remains one of the world's top auto groups, has been eager to put the Ghosn scandal behind it.

Allegations against Ghosn include underreporting income, using investment funds for personal gain and illicit use of company expenses, including overseas homes and a yacht. Ghosn said he is innocent of all charges. He jumped bail in late 2019 and is now in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

The equalization of the crossholdings has been speculated about for some time.

The companies called the move “an important milestone.”

“The ambition is to strengthen the ties of the alliance and maximize value creation for all stakeholders,” said Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama.

The agreement calls for Nissan to invest in Ampere, an electric vehicle and software company founded by Renault. Details of the investment were not released. The companies will also work together on marketing, vehicles and technology in Latin America, India and Europe, they said.

Nissan makes the Leaf electric car and the Infiniti luxury models.

The announcement underlines the automakers' efforts to work together to ride out the avalanche of changes underway in a highly competitive industry. With worries growing about climate change, global markets are pushing electric vehicles and other cleaner modes of transportation.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 2 38 25 Pm
Shell Buying Volta's EV Charging Network for $169M
January 18, 2023
The 2024 Corvette E Ray is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Milford Mich. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it's not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all wheel drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
Fastest Corvette Ever is All-Wheel-Drive Gas-Electric Hybrid
January 18, 2023
Automotive
Let’s Get Real About Hiring Advanced Tech Talent for Automotive
January 12, 2023
Related Stories
This photo provided by the Nevada Governor's Office shows Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, with Elon Musk on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at the Tesla Gigafactory at the Truckee-Reno Industrial Center east of Sparks, Nev.
Automotive
Tesla Will Invest $3.6B in Nevada Truck Factory Expansion
The 2024 Corvette E Ray is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Milford Mich. The fastest corvette ever made comes out next year, and it's not powered soley by the traditional howling V8. The E Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all wheel drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on a battery. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
Automotive
Fastest Corvette Ever is All-Wheel-Drive Gas-Electric Hybrid
Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Chiba near Tokyo.
Automotive
Toyota Pushes Zero-Emission Goals by Converting Old Models
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
The vehicles are known as Granatkastarpansarbandvagn 90.
Automotive
BAE Gets $30M for Swedish Mortar Vehicles
The vehicles provide critical indirect firepower capabilities in the mechanized brigades.
January 27, 2023
Ford
Recalls
Ford Recalls Nearly 383K SUVs to Fix Backup Camera Problem
The touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up.
January 27, 2023
Elon Musk leave the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Automotive
Musk's Tweeting Style Seizes Spotlight in Tesla Trial
His impulsive and sometimes inflammatory posts took center stage.
January 26, 2023
This photo provided by the Nevada Governor's Office shows Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, with Elon Musk on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at the Tesla Gigafactory at the Truckee-Reno Industrial Center east of Sparks, Nev.
Automotive
Tesla Will Invest $3.6B in Nevada Truck Factory Expansion
The company plans to ramp up Tesla Semi production to make 50,000 trucks in North America in 2024.
January 26, 2023
Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows on Jan. 13, 2023, in Chiba near Tokyo.
Automotive
Toyota CEO to Step Aside
The move it to help the company stay abreast of social changes, like electrification.
January 26, 2023
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the interior of the 2022 Lucid Air, an electric vehicle whose software allows it to add features via over-the-air updates.
Software
The Pros and Cons of Software Running Your Car
More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware.
January 25, 2023
In this courtroom sketch is Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt appears in federal court in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Automotive
Elon Musk: Tweets About Taking Tesla Private Weren't Fraud
He believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private.
January 24, 2023
Ep575 Tn
Automotive
Volta Lands $92.4 Million for First 300 Electric Trucks
The vehicles have an operating range up to 125 miles.
January 24, 2023
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk appears in federal court in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Automotive
Musk Takes Witness Stand to Defend Tesla Tweets
Musk defended his prolific tweeting as "the most democratic way" to distribute information.
January 23, 2023
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Dec. 1, 2010. The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into Ford Explorer exhaust odors, determining that the SUVs don't emit high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
Recalls
Ford Avoids Recall After SUV Exhaust Issues
The NHTSA says it reviewed more than 6,500 consumer complaints.
January 23, 2023
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in northwest Denver.
Energy
Biden’s Next Climate Hurdle: Enticing Americans to Buy Green
The administration’s battle against global warming will be waged “one household at a time.”
January 23, 2023
UAW President Ray Curry, left, speaks privately with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist after a news conference on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Automotive
GM to Sink Over $900M into 4 Plants to Build Next-Gen V8 Engine
The bulk is going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan.
January 23, 2023
230118 Nikola Logo
Automotive
Nikola Launches First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Mobile Fueler
The 700 bar fueler can direct fuel hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.
January 19, 2023
Honda 30 Million Autos
Automotive
Honda Marks 30 Million Vehicle Production Milestone in the U.S.
Honda began production of the Honda Accord at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio on November 1, 1982.
January 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 2 38 25 Pm
Automotive
Shell Buying Volta's EV Charging Network for $169M
The transaction brings Volta's dual charging and media network to Shell's established brand.
January 18, 2023