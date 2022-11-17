Fisker Ocean Starts Production on Schedule

Two trims sold out in the U.S. market for 2023.

Industrial Media Staff
Nov 17, 2022
The Fisker Ocean - 'The World's Most Sustainable Vehicle' - celebrates its official start of production in Graz, Austria.
The Fisker Ocean - "The World's Most Sustainable Vehicle" - celebrates its official start of production in Graz, Austria.
Business Wire

Fisker Inc. started production of the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV on schedule. After just over two years of development, the vehicle has arrived with world-class quality and future-forward user experiences.

READ MORE: Fisker Considers Expanding Production of Electric SUV 

Fisker’s rollout strategy also includes continuous over-the-air (OTA) upgrading of feature packages.

The start of production is reinforced by growing momentum globally – with two trims sold out in the United States market for 2023.

In addition to the green manufacturing, the Fisker Ocean’s more than 50 kilos of recycled, biodegradable and overall eco-conscious materials reflect its commitment to sustainability.

Fisker’s production ramp in Austria will see over 300 units manufactured in Q1 of 2023, with an increase to over 8,000 units in Q2. More than 15,000 units will follow in Q3, and in Q4 the company will finish the year with enough units to total 42,400.

The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, a 17.1" rotating screen featuring gaming in HMI, SolarSky roof, California Mode and many first-to-market safety features, including the world's first digital radar, all for $68,999.

The limited edition Fisker Ocean ONE builds on the Extreme trim, offering specific signature cues available only on the first 5,000 vehicles.

In July 2022, the Fisker Ocean ONE sold out in 30 days, each secured by a $5,000 deposit representing $350 million in potential revenue for Fisker once all the vehicles are delivered.

Latest in Automotive
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
Sponsored
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
November 17, 2022
Evo Tembo Blue Test Kit
Evolution Unveils Fleet Electrification Partnership with VivoPower
November 14, 2022
Nikola Corporation And Key State Natural Gas Synthesis
Nikola, KeyState Announce Hydrogen Supply Deal for Fuel Cell EV Trucks
October 31, 2022
Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The prices of new and used vehicles in the United States have begun inching down from their eye-watering record highs as more vehicles have become gradually available at dealerships.
Auto Prices Finally Begin to Creep Down
October 28, 2022
Related Stories
Lucid’s next force of nature: A luxury electric SUV like none other.
Automotive
Lucid Reveals New Details About Its First Luxury Electric SUV
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
Automotive
Elon Musk Sells $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock
In this Tuesday, May 6, 2014, file photo, a vehicle moves past a sign outside Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The European Union’s top court has overturned a decision, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, requiring automaker Fiat Chrysler to pay up to 30 million euros ($30 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg. The European Commission, the EU’s anti-trust regulator, had determined in 2015 that a Luxembourg tax ruling favored Fiat companies in Europe and was incompatible with state aid rules in the 27-nation bloc.
Automotive
Stellantis Skates Back Taxes
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
More in Automotive
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
Sponsored
Automating Your Manufacturing Enterprise
This eBook examines the data challenges facing many companies and how DELMIAWorks ERP/MES solutions on the cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE® works portfolio can help manufacturing organizations flourish. Download eBook.
November 17, 2022
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh.
Recalls
Ram Heavy-Duty Diesel Pickups Recalled for Engine Fire Risk
The company says it has 16 reports of fires and 48 complaints.
November 17, 2022
This photo provided by Toyota Motor Corporation shows new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid models.
Automation
Toyota Shows New Prius Hybrid With More Power, Range, Style
The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter.
November 16, 2022
Evo Tembo Blue Test Kit
Automotive
Evolution Unveils Fleet Electrification Partnership with VivoPower
Tembo Australia will convert existing and new vehicles to full electric over the next five years.
November 14, 2022
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe 001
Automotive
GM Expands Hands-Free Driving to Full-Size SUVs
Super Cruise is coming to 22 vehicles globally by the end of 2023.
November 14, 2022
Tractor 1 Ideanomics
Automotive
Ideanomics, Energica to Use Motorcycle Tech to Build Electric Tractors
Energica's VCU is expected to further enhance the overall performance and efficiency of Solectrac's next-generation electric tractors.
November 10, 2022
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
Recalls
GM Recalls 340K Big SUVs; Daytime Running Lights Can Stay On
The daytime running lights may not shut off.
November 10, 2022
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
Automotive
Elon Musk Sells $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock
Most of Musk's wealth is tied up in shares of Tesla Inc.
November 9, 2022
Ap22313305934094
Automotive
Nissan's Quarterly Profit Falls Amid Computer Chip Crunch
Officials apologized to all those who had to wait for their Nissan cars to be delivered because of the semiconductor shortage.
November 9, 2022
A Volkswagen Jetta TDI diesel engine is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nov. 20, 2008.
Automotive
California Settles with Bosch in VW Emissions Scandal
The auto supplier will pay $25 million.
November 8, 2022
In this Tuesday, May 6, 2014, file photo, a vehicle moves past a sign outside Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The European Union’s top court has overturned a decision, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, requiring automaker Fiat Chrysler to pay up to 30 million euros ($30 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg. The European Commission, the EU’s anti-trust regulator, had determined in 2015 that a Luxembourg tax ruling favored Fiat companies in Europe and was incompatible with state aid rules in the 27-nation bloc.
Automotive
Stellantis Skates Back Taxes
A judge has overturned a ruling that would have required the automaker to pay up tp $30 million euros.
November 8, 2022
Hyundai
Labor
Supplier to Hire 630 Near Hyundai's EV Plant in Georgia
The company is "the first of many."
November 8, 2022
The Aehra new electric vehicle is lit on a set for a photo shoot in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Automotive
Italian EV Startup Takes on U.S., Chinese Rivals With Design
It hired a former Lamborghini designer to help infuse the vehicles with Italian emotion.
November 8, 2022
In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, file photo a logo of the brand Volkswagen on top of a company building is pictured prior to a Volkswagen stock company press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time. The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.
Recalls
VW Recalls 225K Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Monitoring
A sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.
November 4, 2022
Dayco
Operations
Dayco Announces New Belt Manufacturing Facility in Mexico
To produce its original equipment quality drive belts.
November 3, 2022