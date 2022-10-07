U.S. Agency Ends Probe of VW Fuel Leaks Without Seeking Recall

The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles.

Associated Press
Oct 7, 2022
Company logo flags wave in front of a Volkswagen factory building in Zwickau, Germany, on April 23, 2020.
Company logo flags wave in front of a Volkswagen factory building in Zwickau, Germany, on April 23, 2020.
AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has closed an investigation into fuel leaks in two Volkswagen SUV models without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe in March after getting complaints about fuel injectors leaking in the 2018 through 2020 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles with 3.6-liter engines.

The agency said in documents posted on its website Friday that its analysis of data found a relatively low failure rate, and no reports of any fires, crashes or injuries. Volkswagen's analysis found that the vast majority of the leaks were into engine cylinders and not external. That could cause misfiring, but was not an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety, the agency said.

When it opened the probe, NHTSA said it had three complaints and 11 field reports alleging leaks near the fuel injectors. Some said fuel spewed from the engine compartment, creating the risk of a fire.

Latest in Automotive
Ford
Plex Announces Enhanced QMS Solution Supporting Automotive Supplier Requirements
September 30, 2022
The trailers are designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 currently in service with the U.S. Army.
Oshkosh Lands $263M Trailer Contract
September 26, 2022
Acadia Gem Vehicle In Acadia National Park
Acadia GEM Offers Large EV Fleet for Exploring National Park
August 15, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
August 8, 2022
Related Stories
Enterprise Resource Planning 527726461 4500x3000
Automotive
What Type of ERP is Best for Auto Suppliers?
Tesla Motors, Inc. CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Paris Pantheon Sorbonne University as part of the COP21, United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris on Dec. 2, 2015. An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Automotive
Tesla Robot Walks, Waves, But Doesn't Impress
Ford
Automotive
Plex Announces Enhanced QMS Solution Supporting Automotive Supplier Requirements
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Motional Ioniq5 Av Uber
Automotive
Uber Signs Multi-Market Agreement for Driverless Taxis
The companies will strategically deploy the service in cities across the U.S., with the first trips expected to start later this year.
October 6, 2022
A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo.
Automotive
Toyota Finds Wheel, Airbag Fixes for Recalled EVs
The fix will enable the company to resume making and selling the EVs.
October 6, 2022
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2022 Lucid Air, a luxury electric sedan with an EPA-estimated range of up to 520 miles.
Automotive
2022 Lucid Air vs. Tesla Model S
Which is the better electric luxury flagship?
October 5, 2022
Ta G
Automotive
UL Solutions Announces Torch and Grit Test for EV Battery Enclosures
The test helps predict material performance in a thermal runaway event.
October 5, 2022
Epirus Stryker Leonidas
Automotive
Epirus, General Dynamics Debut Drone-Disabling Prototype Vehicle
Stryker Leonidas was recently field demonstrated at a U.S. government testing site.
October 5, 2022
Indi One On The Beach
Automotive
Foxconn Reaches Deal to Build INDIEV's EV Prototype in Ohio
The tentative agreement is the latest for Foxconn after buying the manufacturing facility from Lordstown.
October 5, 2022
A salesman talks with customers in an Acura dealership lot in Wexford, Pa., on Sept. 29, 2022.
Automotive
U.S. Auto Sales Fell in 3Q
Even with September gains.
October 4, 2022
I Stock 1388507574
Automotive
Tesla Sales Bounce Back in Q3 But Fall Short of Estimates
It's becoming more challenging to find transportation capacity at a reasonable cost when Tesla needs to move vehicles from its factories to its customers.
October 3, 2022
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, on Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
Automotive
Judge Nixes Rivian's Tax Break
Will the carmaker still build a plant east of Atlanta?
October 3, 2022
President Joe Biden stops to talk to the media as he drives a Ford F-150 Lightning truck at Ford Dearborn Development Center, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. Biden, a self-described “car guy,'' often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling federal fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles.
Automotive
Biden Pledge to Make Federal Fleet Electric Faces Slow Start
Biden last year directed the U.S. government to purchase only American-made, zero-emission passenger cars by 2027.
October 3, 2022
Tesla Motors, Inc. CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Paris Pantheon Sorbonne University as part of the COP21, United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris on Dec. 2, 2015. An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Automotive
Tesla Robot Walks, Waves, But Doesn't Impress
AI researcher Filip Piekniewski called it “next level cringeworthy.”
October 3, 2022
I Stock 1369268936
Automotive
N.Y. Proceeds with Plan for Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2035
The state wants all new cars and trucks sold to be zero-emission within 13 years.
September 30, 2022
Ford
Automotive
Plex Announces Enhanced QMS Solution Supporting Automotive Supplier Requirements
Plex’s Quality Management System meets updated Ford supplier requirements.
September 30, 2022
Visitors look at cars produced by Geely at the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing on Sept. 27, 2020. Geely Holding Group, one of China's biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and said Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, that it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate.
Automotive
China's Geely Buys 7.6% Stake in Aston Martin Lagonda
Aston Martin Lagonda announced it has raised $730 million from multiple investors.
September 30, 2022