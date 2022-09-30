Plex Announces Enhanced QMS Solution Supporting Automotive Supplier Requirements

Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation company and a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, announced compliance enhancements to its Quality Management System (QMS) solution, Plex QMS, to meet updated Ford Motor Company Customer-Specific Requirements for IATF 16949:2016.

Plex QMS follows a plan-do-check-act methodology to drive the full quality lifecycle, enabling manufacturers to deliver better margin and drive a culture of quality.

The solution now also helps companies meet the newest IATF-16949 FMEA requirement, with support for families of FMEA, foundation FMEAs and automated FMEA information flows from a Part FMEA to the Control Plan.

The cloud-based Plex QMS also ensures all users are accessing the same PFMEA version.

“Plex is proud that in as little as five weeks, automotive suppliers can start realizing the transformative benefits of our QMS solution,” said Anthony Murphy, Vice President, Product Management, Plex. “We’re focused on maintaining strong connections to the industry and regulatory bodies and actively engaging with customers to help deliver results-driven solutions that assist with meeting these new standards as well as reduce cost to comply.”

Plex solutions for automotive manufacturers will be on display at the AIAG Quality Summit on October 5-6, in Novi, Michigan. Additionally, Plex’s full suite of solutions including QMS and the FMEA enhancement will be demonstrated at the 31st annual Automation Fair, November 14-17 in Chicago. Learn more about Plex QMS for IATF-16949:2016 here.

Plex Systems