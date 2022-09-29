Porsche European IPO One of Largest in History

And parent company Volkswagen has big plans for the money.

David McHugh
Sep 29, 2022
CEO of Porsche car maker Oliver Blume kneels next to Porsche cars at the start of Porsche's market listing at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
CEO of Porsche car maker Oliver Blume kneels next to Porsche cars at the start of Porsche's market listing at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
AP Photo/Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shares in luxury carmaker Porsche AG rose on their first day of public trading after German parent company Volkswagen raised 9.4 billion euros ($9.1 billion) for one of the largest initial public offerings in European history.

Shares traded at 85.68 euros on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Thursday, above the initial offering price of 82.50 euros established Wednesday after Volkswagen lined up investors to buy shares for a minority stake in the maker of the 911 sports car and Cayenne SUV.

Volkswagen plans to use the money to invest in software and electric vehicles as global auto industry shifts its focus to the energy transition.

The IPO was a venture into turbulent markets, as the war in Ukraine, inflation, rising interest rates and a global energy crunch have raised fears of recession in major economies such as Europe and the U.S. Europe's Stoxx 600 index last week fell into bear market territory.

Still, investors snapped up the shares at the top end of the initial offer range, attracted by Porsche's strong profit margins and recession-resistant luxury business.

The state investment funds of Qatar, Norway and Abu Dhabi took stakes, along with money manager T. Rowe Price.

Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen, whose other auto brands include Audi, Lamborghini, SEAT and Skoda, will remain the majority shareholder in Porsche and the companies’ industrial cooperation will continue. The sale is intended, however, to give Porsche more autonomy.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume, who kept his earlier role as head of Porsche, will continue in that dual role.

Under the offering, 12.5% of Porsche was sold to investors in the form of non-voting shares. As part of the transaction, another 12.5% plus one share in voting shares was bought at a 7.5% premium by Porsche Automobil Holding SE, representing the Porsche and Piech families, descendants of automotive pioneer Ferdinand Porsche. Their holding is also Volkswagen’s controlling shareholder with 53% of voting shares.

Volkswagen took over Porsche in 2012 after Porsche made a failed bid for Volkswagen and wound up laden with debt.

Total proceeds from the sales of the two blocks of shares totaled 19.5 billion euros. Of that amount, 49% will be paid out as a dividend to Volkswagen shareholders. The rest is left for VW to fund its investments in future technologies.

Volkswagen can use that money to invest in new factories, technologies and lines of business as the global auto industry pivots to electric vehicles in line with a worldwide focus on curbing climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions and as software development plays an ever-growing role in that shift.

The deal ranks high among Europe’s biggest share offerings — behind Italian electrical utility Enel in 1999, valued at $16.6 billion, and Deutsche Telekom in 1996, valued at $12.5 billion, according to figures compiled by financial market data provider Refinitiv.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Acadia Gem Vehicle In Acadia National Park
Acadia GEM Offers Large EV Fleet for Exploring National Park
August 15, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
August 8, 2022
Toyota responds to critical needs following unprecedented Kentucky flooding.
Toyota Donates $750,000 to Kentucky Flooding Victims
August 3, 2022
Related Stories
General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.
Automotive
GM Spending $760M to Convert Toledo Factory to Make EV Parts
An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys.
Automotive
Thieves Key On Hack That Leaves Hyundai, Kia Cars Vulnerable
The cockpit of a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car is pictured at the Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Automotive
Edmunds: The Pros and Cons of Vehicle Touchscreens
The first use of SSAB’s fossil-free steel in the U.S. will be to prototype advanced, environmentally sustainable McNeilus refuse collection vehicles.
Automotive
SSAB, McNeilus, Oshkosh to Build First Commercial Vehicles in U.S. with Fossil-Free Steel
More in Automotive
Lordstown Motors Corp
Automotive
Lordstown Begins Commercial Production of Electric Pickup Truck
The first completed vehicles are part of the batch of up to 500 vehicles that the company intends to build.
September 29, 2022
Executive Chairman of Ford William Clay Ford Jr. speaks during a news conference in front of the capital in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Automotive
Ford to Invest $700M, Add 500 Jobs at Louisville Truck Plant
Most of the money will go to retool the truck plant, which makes Super Duty pickup trucks and chassis cabs.
September 28, 2022
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen tours the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center before speaking about the Biden Administration's economic agenda in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Automotive
States Get Final OK to Build Highway EV Charging Network
The first nationwide network of EV charging stations will place one roughly every 50 miles.
September 27, 2022
The trailers are designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 currently in service with the U.S. Army.
Automotive
Oshkosh Lands $263M Trailer Contract
The deal is for an estimated 466 trailers.
September 26, 2022
This undated family photo shows Hayden Jones Jr. The 23-year-old Navy officer was found dead at the wheel by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in July 2022, in Pensacola.
Safety
Family: Man Killed in Crash Never Got Air Bag Recall Notice
The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
September 26, 2022
General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles.
Automotive
GM Spending $760M to Convert Toledo Factory to Make EV Parts
The move will keep the jobs of about 1,500 hourly and salaried workers at the Toledo plant.
September 26, 2022
Cq5dam web 881 495
Automotive
Ford Breaks Ground at EV Truck Factory in Tennessee
The company is calling BlueOval City its largest auto production complex ever.
September 26, 2022
U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, wearing a 'I'm a Georgia Voter' sticker, leaves a press conference after casting his primary ballot Friday, May 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga., during early voting.
Automotive
Senator Calls for 'Maximum Flexibility' with EV Tax Credit
He's concerned that the revised tax credit could place some automakers at a competitive disadvantage.
September 23, 2022
The logo for Ford appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 23, 2018.
Automotive
Ford Shuffles Management, Seeks New Global Supply Chain Head
The overhaul arrives at a time of profound change for Ford and the auto industry.
September 22, 2022
An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys.
Automotive
Thieves Key On Hack That Leaves Hyundai, Kia Cars Vulnerable
These cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry.
September 22, 2022
The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.
Automotive
Over 1M Teslas Recalled Because Windows Can Pinch Fingers
The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs.
September 22, 2022
The National Transportation Safety Board will use a final report on the crash to launch an effort to lobby for regulations requiring alcohol breath testing devices on all new vehicles.
Safety
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles to Check Drivers for Alcohol Use
NHTSA said this week that roadway deaths in the U.S. are at crisis levels.
September 21, 2022
The cockpit of a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car is pictured at the Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Automotive
Edmunds: The Pros and Cons of Vehicle Touchscreens
A cabin with these design elements can look sleek and modern. But there are drawbacks that aren’t always considered.
September 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 21 At 8 30 20 Am
Automotive
Can Robotic Eyes on Self-Driving Cars Reduce Accidents?
Like a character from the Pixar movie Cars, a self-driving golf cart was fitted with two large, remote-controlled robotic eyes.
September 21, 2022
770
Automotive
Hertz Ordering Up to 175,000 EVs from GM
The company's current goal is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.
September 21, 2022