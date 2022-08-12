Kia/Hyundai Seat Belt Pretensioners Under Investigation

Associated Press
Aug 12, 2022
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.

A seat belt pretensioner is a part of the seat belt system that locks the seat belt in place during a crash.

The ODI said that if the pretensioner ruptures it could release shrapnel, causing abrasions or other injuries.

ODI is aware of three separate incidents of possible faulty seat belt pretensioners. In all three incidents, the driver-side seat belt pretensioner deployed abnormally, causing metal fragments to enter the rear cabin resulting in injuries to the rear occupants.

Hyundai and Kia have issued five separate recalls from October 2021 to April of this year concerning pretensioner ruptures.

The initial ODI investigation includes 2021 Hyundai Elantra/Elantra HEV vehicles; 2021 Hyundai Venue vehicles; 2021 Genesis GV80; 2022 Genesis GV70 vehicles; 2020-2021 Hyundai Accent vehicles; 2022 Hyundai Elantra/Elantra HEV vehicles; 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid/Sorento PHEV vehicles; 2021-2022 Hyundai Elantra vehicles and 2020 Hyundai Accent vehicles.

The ODI said that it may expand the scope of the investigation if necessary.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Toyota responds to critical needs following unprecedented Kentucky flooding.
Toyota Donates $750,000 to Kentucky Flooding Victims
August 3, 2022
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year in 2022, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.
UAW Rescinds Strike Pay Increase
July 29, 2022
An electric Chevrolet Bolt charges at an Electrify America site in Lakewood, Colo., on Dec. 21, 2020. In Connecticut, officials have begun rolling out a wide-ranging new law aimed at reducing vehicle emissions, including adding 10 more electric vehicles that will now be eligible for the state's rebate program.
Connecticut Adds More Electric Vehicles to Rebate Program
July 25, 2022
Related Stories
Arrest
Automotive
Oregon Crime Ring Moved $22M in Catalytic Converters
The European Union expressed concern Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 that a new U.S. tax credit plan aimed at encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles would discriminate against European producers and break World Trade Organization rules.
Automotive
U.S. Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Could Break WTO Rules
An employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo on July 31, 2018. Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from 2021 as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion).
Automotive
Honda Profits Dip on Chip Crunch
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is selling about 8 million Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion as the billionaire looks to get his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.
Automotive
Elon Musk Sells $7B in Tesla Shares Ahead of Twitter Fight
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
The European Union expressed concern Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 that a new U.S. tax credit plan aimed at encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles would discriminate against European producers and break World Trade Organization rules.
Automotive
U.S. Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Could Break WTO Rules
The EU said it discriminated against foreign producers.
August 11, 2022
I Stock 1310384629
Automotive
Ford Claims Largest Renewable Energy Purchase Ever from a Utility
DTE will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford by 2025.
August 10, 2022
An employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo on July 31, 2018. Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from 2021 as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion).
Automotive
Honda Profits Dip on Chip Crunch
The company's CFO asked consumers for "understanding" on vehicle delivery delays.
August 10, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is selling about 8 million Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion as the billionaire looks to get his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.
Automotive
Elon Musk Sells $7B in Tesla Shares Ahead of Twitter Fight
Musk disclosed that he unloaded about 8 million shares.
August 10, 2022
Bowlus Volterra Electric Rv
Automotive
Bowlus Debuts First All-Electric RV
The Volterra is now available for order from Bowlus.
August 9, 2022
220512 Ev Same Day City Truck
Automotive
FedEx Pilots Ford E-Transit Vans for SameDay City Service
The vehicles are being tested in nine markets.
August 9, 2022
A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the showroom floor of a Mini dealership July 7, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The surprise deal by Senate Democrats on a pared-down bill to support families, boost infrastructure and fight climate change is likely to jump start sales of electric vehicles.
Automotive
Most Electric Vehicles Won't Qualify for Federal Tax Credit
The idea behind the requirement is to incentivize domestic manufacturing.
August 9, 2022
2 S6 A9130
Automotive
Meyers Manx Offers a Glimpse at Electric Dune Buggy
Meyers Manx is partnering with a U.S.-based manufacturing entity to bring the Manx 2.0 Electric into production in 2023.
August 9, 2022
303308 Volvo Sbux Cp 1 2
Automotive
Volvo Begins Installing EV Chargers at Starbucks Locations
It is planned that by the end of the year there will be chargers at Starbucks stores roughly every 100 miles along the route.
August 9, 2022
Kia Dealer Lot Ap
Recalls
Kia Recalls 266K Sedans
Kia says it has one report of a driver being hurt.
August 9, 2022
I Stock 1227575736
Automotive
Climate Bill Could Short-Circuit EV Tax Credits
Making qualifying for them nearly impossible.
August 8, 2022
I Stock 1359964621
Automotive
Tata Buys Ford Plant for $91.5 Million
Ford hastily shuttered the plant late last year.
August 8, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Automotive
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
The partnership will be focused on developing and building electric commercial vehicles.
August 8, 2022
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Probes Tesla Crashes That Killed 2 Motorcyclists
The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
August 8, 2022