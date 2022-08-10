Elon Musk Sells $7B in Tesla Shares Ahead of Twitter Fight

Michelle Chapman
Aug 10, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is selling about 8 million Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion as the billionaire looks to get his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is selling about 8 million Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion as the billionaire looks to get his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.

Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk tweeted late Tuesday.

Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter.

Shares of Tesla rose almost 2% before the opening bell Wednesday. Shares of Twitter Inc., up 16% in the past month with most believing Musk faces long-shot odds of success in court, jumped another 3%.

Musk countersued Twitter last week, accusing the company of fraud over his aborted $44 billion acquisition. He claimed that Twitter held back critical information and misled his team about the size of its user base.

Musk alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of a securities law in Texas, where Musk lives.

Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year, then tried to back out of the deal claiming the social platform was infested with a larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

Musk said in the spring that he planned no major sales of his stake in Tesla after lining up financing to acquire Twitter, but Dan Ives, an industry analysts with Wedbush, said Wednesday that “the situation has dramatically changed.”

Wedbush raised it's target price for shares of Twitter, “With the chances of a Twitter deal now more likely in our opinion and the Street seeing through this poker move by Musk,” Ives wrote to clients.

“We can also see Musk trying to resolve this powder keg situation before the Twitter deal officially heads to court in October,” Ives wrote. “At a minimum, we see Twitter getting a massive settlement from Musk in the $5 billion to $10 billion range that is starting to be factored into the stock.”

Latest in Automotive
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
August 8, 2022
Toyota responds to critical needs following unprecedented Kentucky flooding.
Toyota Donates $750,000 to Kentucky Flooding Victims
August 3, 2022
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year in 2022, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.
UAW Rescinds Strike Pay Increase
July 29, 2022
An electric Chevrolet Bolt charges at an Electrify America site in Lakewood, Colo., on Dec. 21, 2020. In Connecticut, officials have begun rolling out a wide-ranging new law aimed at reducing vehicle emissions, including adding 10 more electric vehicles that will now be eligible for the state's rebate program.
Connecticut Adds More Electric Vehicles to Rebate Program
July 25, 2022
Related Stories
An employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo on July 31, 2018. Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from 2021 as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion).
Automotive
Honda Profits Dip on Chip Crunch
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Probes Tesla Crashes That Killed 2 Motorcyclists
The Twitter splash page is displayed on a digital device in San Diego, April 25, 2022. Twitter has filed a response to claims by billionaire Elon Musk that he has legitimate reasons for wanting to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. In a counterclaim filed Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Twitter calls Musk's reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive once the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth—declined in value.”
Automotive
Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year in 2022, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.
Automotive
UAW Rescinds Strike Pay Increase
More in Automotive
I Stock 1310384629
Automotive
Ford Claims Largest Renewable Energy Purchase Ever from a Utility
DTE will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford by 2025.
August 10, 2022
An employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo on July 31, 2018. Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from 2021 as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion).
Automotive
Honda Profits Dip on Chip Crunch
The company's CFO asked consumers for "understanding" on vehicle delivery delays.
August 10, 2022
Bowlus Volterra Electric Rv
Automotive
Bowlus Debuts First All-Electric RV
The Volterra is now available for order from Bowlus.
August 9, 2022
220512 Ev Same Day City Truck
Automotive
FedEx Pilots Ford E-Transit Vans for SameDay City Service
The vehicles are being tested in nine markets.
August 9, 2022
A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the showroom floor of a Mini dealership July 7, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The surprise deal by Senate Democrats on a pared-down bill to support families, boost infrastructure and fight climate change is likely to jump start sales of electric vehicles.
Automotive
Most Electric Vehicles Won't Qualify for Federal Tax Credit
The idea behind the requirement is to incentivize domestic manufacturing.
August 9, 2022
2 S6 A9130
Automotive
Meyers Manx Offers a Glimpse at Electric Dune Buggy
Meyers Manx is partnering with a U.S.-based manufacturing entity to bring the Manx 2.0 Electric into production in 2023.
August 9, 2022
303308 Volvo Sbux Cp 1 2
Automotive
Volvo Begins Installing EV Chargers at Starbucks Locations
It is planned that by the end of the year there will be chargers at Starbucks stores roughly every 100 miles along the route.
August 9, 2022
Kia Dealer Lot Ap
Recalls
Kia Recalls 266K Sedans
Kia says it has one report of a driver being hurt.
August 9, 2022
I Stock 1227575736
Automotive
Climate Bill Could Short-Circuit EV Tax Credits
Making qualifying for them nearly impossible.
August 8, 2022
I Stock 1359964621
Automotive
Tata Buys Ford Plant for $91.5 Million
Ford hastily shuttered the plant late last year.
August 8, 2022
Ethos Asset Management Inc Havo Inc
Automotive
Havo Secures Financing to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans
The partnership will be focused on developing and building electric commercial vehicles.
August 8, 2022
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Probes Tesla Crashes That Killed 2 Motorcyclists
The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.
August 8, 2022
The Twitter splash page is displayed on a digital device in San Diego, April 25, 2022. Twitter has filed a response to claims by billionaire Elon Musk that he has legitimate reasons for wanting to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. In a counterclaim filed Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Twitter calls Musk's reasoning “a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive once the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth—declined in value.”
Automotive
Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud
The auto exec filed a countersuit in a contentious spat with the social media company.
August 5, 2022
Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., on May 5, 2022. Tesla shareholders on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors.
Automotive
Tesla Investors Approve Stock Split; Musk to Add Factories
The company made its 3 millionth vehicle in the past few weeks.
August 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 03 At 11 32 43 Am
Automotive
Volvo to Build Large-Scale EV Battery Plant in Sweden
The battery cells will be designed specifically for commercial vehicle applications.
August 3, 2022