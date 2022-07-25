Hyundai Nets $1.8B in Tax Breaks for GA Plant

It's the largest economic development deal in the state's history.

Jul 25th, 2022
Russ Bynum
The Hyundai company logo hangs over a long row of cars at a car dealership in Centennial, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with the automaker to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah, Ga. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, July 19, 2022, including an economic incentives package.
The Hyundai company logo hangs over a long row of cars at a car dealership in Centennial, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with the automaker to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah, Ga. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, July 19, 2022, including an economic incentives package.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The state of Georgia and local governments are giving $1.8 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to Hyundai Motor Group in exchange for the automaker building its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah, according to the signed agreement disclosed Friday.

The deal calls for Hyundai to invest $5.5 billion in its Georgia plant and hire 8,100 workers. It's the largest economic development deal in the state's history and comes just months after Georgia closed another major deal with electric vehicle maker Rivian to build a factory in the state.

"Not only do these generational projects solidify our spot at the vanguard of the EV transition, but they also ensure that thousands of Georgians across the state will benefit from the jobs of the future," Pat Wilson, the state's economic development commissioner, said in a statement.

Hyundai executives and Gov. Brian Kemp announced the deal in May with a champagne toast at the project's sprawling 2,900 acre (1,170 hectare) site in Bryan County, west of Savannah. Hyundai plans to start construction on the plant next year and begin producing up to 300,000 vehicles per year in 2025. The new factory also will produce vehicle batteries.

But officials declined to reveal what incentives the automaker had been promised until after the agreement was signed.

The package disclosed Friday is worth roughly $300 million more than incentives promised to Rivian. It amounts to Georgia and four counties in the Savannah area giving Hyundai about $228,000 per job created.

Georgia officials insist it's a worthwhile investment. Wilson said Hyundai's payroll at the new plant is expected to reach $4.7 billion over 10 years. Parts suppliers are expected to create thousands of additional jobs in the state.

The $1.8 billion in incentives is easily the largest subsidy package a U.S. state has ever promised for an automotive plant, said Greg LeRoy, executive director Good Jobs First, a group skeptical of subsidies to private companies.

“That's inherently super-risky,” LeRoy said, “because you're betting a huge amount on one company and one facility.”

Local governments are giving Hyundai more than $472 million in property tax breaks, though Hyundai will pay more than $357 million in lieu of taxes over a 26-year period starting in 2023.

The company will also receive more than $212 million in state income tax credits, at $5,250 per job over five years. If Hyundai didn’t owe that much state corporate income tax, Georgia would instead give the company personal income taxes collected from Hyundai workers.

The state and local governments spent $86 million to purchase the plant site. And the state will spend $200 million on road construction and improvements, plus $50 million more to help fund construction, machinery and equipment. Sales tax exemptions on construction materials and machinery expenses are estimated to cost $396 million.

Georgia officials say the deal requires Hyundai to pay back a portion of the incentives if the company falls below 80% of promised investment or employment.

Kia, another subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group, got more than $450 million in incentives for its plant in West Point, southwest of Atlanta. Georgia has promised SK Innovation $300 million in incentives for a $2.6 billion, 2,600-worker battery plant that the Korean company is building northeast of Atlanta.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
Amazon's custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian.
Amazon Rolls Out Rivian Delivery EVs
The custom vehicles are made at Rivian’s factory in Illinois.
Jul 22nd, 2022
Chargers
Company Plans 6,000+ Electric Vehicle Chargers in Florida
The goal is to encourage people to switch to EVs while providing local jobs.
Jul 22nd, 2022
Gm Lockheed Goodyear Lunar Rover Concept Image
Goodyear Joins Lockheed Martin to Commercialize Lunar Mobility
The companies expect to have its first vehicle on the surface of the Moon in time to support NASA’s first landed mission.
Jul 21st, 2022
People gather on their electric scooters to spend the late afternoon showing off stunts and racing in Havana, Cuba, Friday, July 15, 2022.
Electric Motorcycles Flood Havana Amid Diesel Shortages
They cost between $2,000 and $5,000.
Jul 21st, 2022
The company says Thursday, July 21, that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. of China will supply new lithium-iron phosphate batteries starting next year.
Ford Touts Ample Supply Deals to Hit Electric Vehicle Goals
Ford plans for half of its global production to be electric vehicles by 2030.
Jul 21st, 2022
Xu Baoqiang, general manager of Baidu Autonomous Driving Vehicle manager, briefs members of the media on the Apollo RT6, a fully electric vehicle with an 'optional' steering wheel that can be removed or installed when required, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Beijing. Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu on Thursday, July 21 unveiled its latest electric autonomous driving vehicle that it says will be soon be part of its robotaxi fleet, as China pushes forward with its autonomous driving ambitions.
Baidu Unveils Latest Autonomous Electric Vehicle: Apollo RT6
“We are moving towards a future where taking a robotaxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today.”
Jul 21st, 2022
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. A Florida jury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, found electric car maker Tesla negligent for disabling a speed limiter on a vehicle but placed much of the blame for a fiery fatal crash on the 18-year-old driver. Barrett Riley and his friend Edgar Monserrat Martinez, both seniors at a private school in South florida, died in the May 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale. A backseat passenger was ejected from the car and survived, officials said.
Tesla Just 1% to Blame for Teen Driver's Fiery Crash, Jury Finds
It's the first known case involving a Tesla crash that has gone to trial.
Jul 21st, 2022
I Stock 1263245905
U.S. Postal Service to Boost Purchases of Electric Vehicles
Future purchases would focus on smaller amounts of vehicles in shorter intervals.
Jul 20th, 2022
Cq5dam web 881 495
Ford Tests EV Charging Robot for Disabled Drivers
The charging arm extends towards the inlet with the help of a tiny camera.
Jul 20th, 2022
Neil Barofsky, the Treasury Department's special inspector general for the Troubled Assets Relief Program, testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2010. Barofsky, a monitor appointed by a federal judge in the wake of a United Auto Workers bribery and embezzlement scandal, says the union has been uncooperative, withholding information on additional misconduct allegations.
Court-Appointed UAW Monitor Calls Union 'Uncooperative'
He wrote that the UAW was concealing evidence of misconduct.
Jul 20th, 2022
The 2024 Chevrolet SS EV is shown in Warren, Mich., Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Automakers Target Average Households with New Crop of EVs
All start off considerably less expensive than Tesla’s Model Y small SUV.
Jul 20th, 2022