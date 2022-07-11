Ex-F1 Boss Ecclestone to be Charged with Fraud

It follows a British government investigation into his overseas assets.

Jul 11th, 2022
Associated Press
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday Nov. 23, 2018. British prosecutors say former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets.
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File

LONDON (AP) — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets, British prosecutors said Monday.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said after reviewing evidence from the tax office, authorities have authorized a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($477 million).

Simon York, of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, said the announcement followed a “complex and worldwide” investigation into the 91-year-old businessman's finances.

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than 400 million pounds of offshore assets which were concealed from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs,” he said.

The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 22.

