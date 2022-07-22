Company Plans 6,000+ Electric Vehicle Chargers in Florida

The goal is to encourage people to switch to EVs while providing local jobs.

Jul 22nd, 2022
Associated Press
Chargers
iStock

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A New Zealand-based company announced Thursday it plans to install more than 6,000 electric vehicle chargers in Florida over the coming months, mainly at commercial sites, parking lots and other developments.

Invisible Urban Charging, based in Auckland, New Zealand, is partnering with Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. to make the chargers available for all models of electric vehicles. The first are being installed at the new Truist Plaza, a Lincoln Property building in downtown Orlando.

The goal is to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles while at the same time providing local jobs, improving air quality, reducing oil dependence and contributing to the fight against climate change impacts, said Nigel Broomhall, co-founder and CEO of Invisible Urban Charging or IUC.

“EV charger infrastructure is a critical piece of the puzzle that will accelerate the shift to electric transport,”" Broomhall said in the company's news release.

IUC will sign contracts with real estate owners, developers, parking lot operators and other clients who pay the company a monthly fee once chargers are installed. Motorists pay to use them through an IUC charging app.

The initial phase involves 3,827 chargers being installed over the next 12 months in Florida, mainly in the Orlando and Tampa areas, with at least 50 chargers available at each site, according to the company.

Installing 6,000 EV chargers would make IUC the largest charging company in Florida, the statement said.

More in Automotive
This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. A Florida jury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, found electric car maker Tesla negligent for disabling a speed limiter on a vehicle but placed much of the blame for a fiery fatal crash on the 18-year-old driver. Barrett Riley and his friend Edgar Monserrat Martinez, both seniors at a private school in South florida, died in the May 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale. A backseat passenger was ejected from the car and survived, officials said.
Tesla Just 1% to Blame for Teen Driver's Fiery Crash, Jury Finds
It's the first known case involving a Tesla crash that has gone to trial.
Jul 21st, 2022
I Stock 1263245905
U.S. Postal Service to Boost Purchases of Electric Vehicles
Future purchases would focus on smaller amounts of vehicles in shorter intervals.
Jul 20th, 2022
Cq5dam web 881 495
Ford Tests EV Charging Robot for Disabled Drivers
The charging arm extends towards the inlet with the help of a tiny camera.
Jul 20th, 2022
Neil Barofsky, the Treasury Department's special inspector general for the Troubled Assets Relief Program, testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2010. Barofsky, a monitor appointed by a federal judge in the wake of a United Auto Workers bribery and embezzlement scandal, says the union has been uncooperative, withholding information on additional misconduct allegations.
Court-Appointed UAW Monitor Calls Union 'Uncooperative'
He wrote that the UAW was concealing evidence of misconduct.
Jul 20th, 2022
The 2024 Chevrolet SS EV is shown in Warren, Mich., Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Automakers Target Average Households with New Crop of EVs
All start off considerably less expensive than Tesla’s Model Y small SUV.
Jul 20th, 2022
A banner welcomes Hyundai Motor Group to their future home at the Bryan County mega-site in Ellabell, Ga., Friday, May 20, 2022. Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with the automaker to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah, Ga. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, July 19, 2022, including an economic incentives package.
Deal for $5.5B Hyundai Plant in Georgia Nears Final Approval
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp called the project the largest economic development deal in Georgia's history.
Jul 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 9 45 46 Am
Rolls-Royce, Hyundai Partner to Tackle Advanced Air Mobility Market
Hyundai will work with Rolls-Royce to bring hydrogen fuel cells, storage systems and infrastructure to the aerospace markets.
Jul 19th, 2022
This May 12, 2020, file photo, shows a general view of the Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline from the Detroit River. General Motors will keep its headquarters in its seven-building office tower complex in downtown Detroit, its CEO says. Mary Barra, in an interview with The Associated Press, says the automaker’s main office will remain in the Renaissance Center, the centerpiece of the city’s skyline just across the Detroit River from Canada.
GM HQ Staying in Downtown Detroit
For now, anyway.
Jul 19th, 2022
Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York. The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn't backing off of an audacious prediction: By the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader.
GM's Barra Stands by Ambitious EV Pledge
GM has a goal of making only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
Jul 18th, 2022
VinFast also announced the simultaneous opening of the first six VinFast Stores in California.
VinFast Gets $1.2B in Incentives to Build North Carolina EV Factory
VinFast will be the first car factory and the largest economic development project in the state's history to date.
Jul 15th, 2022
N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid model.
Hyundai Unveils Electric, Hydrogen Hybrid Concept Performance Cars
"The RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup."
Jul 15th, 2022
Toyota's new Crown family of vehicles are unveiled in Chiba, near Tokyo Friday, July 15, 2022. Toyota’s flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Toyota's Crown Car to Debut on Global Markets
Toyota's CEO said it "could very well be our crowning achievement.”
Jul 15th, 2022