Report: Musk Seeks to Cut 10% of Tesla Workforce

The CEO said in an email that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

Jun 3rd, 2022
Associated Press
Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% in early trading on Friday, June 3, 2022, on a report that Musk is considering laying off 10% of the electric automakers’ workers.
Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% in early trading on Friday, June 3, 2022, on a report that Musk is considering laying off 10% of the electric automakers’ workers.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company's workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of the electric vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide," Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

In a May filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it had 100,121 employees worldwide, including its subsidiaries.

Tesla shares have lost nearly one-third of their value since early April, shortly after Musk first publicly floated the idea of buying Twitter.

Tesla shares fell $55.66, or 7.2%, to $719.34 in early trading Friday. Shares were trading around $1,150 just two months ago.

Also Friday, government regulators reported that more than 750 Tesla owners have complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla that was posted on the agency’s website.

It’s the fourth formal investigation of the Texas automaker in the past three years, and NHTSA is supervising 23 Tesla recalls since January of 2021.

More in Automotive
Stellantis
Stellantis, Controlled Thermal in Lithium Hydroxide Deal
The agreement is good for 10 years.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Portable Hydrogen Cartridge (Prototype).
Toyota Developed a New Portable Hydrogen Cartridge Prototype
Toyota and Woven Planet are studying a number of viable pathways to carbon neutrality.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models, the company announced, Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Ford Plans to Add 6,200 Jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The company will also invest $3.7 billion.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ford President and CEO Jim Farley speaks in Glendale, Ky., Sept. 28, 2021. Ford's chief executive says the global auto industry is headed for a huge price war in the coming years as electric vehicle costs drop and multiple companies sell EVs priced around $25,000. Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 that the $25,000 electric vehicle will democratize EVs. Materials to build that vehicle will cost around $18,000, he said.
Ford CEO Sees Electric Vehicle Price War as EV Costs Decline
The battery cost alone is $18,000, and the charger adds another $3,000.
Jun 2nd, 2022
There were no injuries reported to employees or firefighters.
Defective Battery Pack Sparks Fire Inside Rivian Plant
There were no injuries reported to employees or firefighters.
May 31st, 2022
Stellantis and TME’s collaboration started in 2012.
Stellantis, Toyota Expand Deal for Electric Commercial Vans
Stellantis and TME’s collaboration started in 2012.
May 31st, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Musk of engaged in “unlawful conduct” aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company. The lawsuit filed late Wednesday, May 25, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California claims the billionaire Tesla CEO has sought to drive down Twitter’s stock price because he wants to walk away from the deal or negotiate a substantially lower purchase price.
Twitter Shareholders Sue Musk over 'Deflated' Stock Price
The lawsuit claims Musk has been denigrating Twitter, violating both the non-disparagement and non-disclosure clauses of his contract.
May 27th, 2022
Traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia. The Senate on Thursday, May, 26, 2022, confirmed former California pollution regulator Steven Cliff to run the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
New NHTSA Head Confirmed
NHTSA, which sets vehicle safety standards, has been without a confirmed administrator since 2016.
May 27th, 2022
Solo AVT’s SD1 battery-electric, long-haul trucks are fast charger compatible while also being able to utilize existing charging networks.
Solo Advanced Finds Battery Partner for SD1 Long-Haul Truck
ABS will be the preferred high-voltage battery supplier for Solo AVT’s trucks.
May 26th, 2022
Jidu is planning a “Roboday” brand launch event, where it will present its 'futuristic automotive robot design aesthetics.'
Jidu Readies Its Electric ‘Robocar’ for Production
The company is planning a “Roboday” brand launch event.
May 26th, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t ‘move forward’ unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
How a Sustainability Index Can Keep Exxon but Drop Tesla
And three ways to fix ESG ratings to meet investors' expectations.
May 25th, 2022
UMW President Cecil Roberts said the agreement is a win-win for laid-off coal miners who will work in the facility, whose location has yet to be announced.
Electric Battery Maker, Coal Union Announce WV Labor Pact
At a factory that will produce cobalt-free batteries.
May 25th, 2022