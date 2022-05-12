Nissan Returns to Profit

This follows three fiscal years of losses.

May 12th, 2022
Yuri Kageyama
A visitor walks near a Nissan logo attached to a car at Nissan headquarters Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Yokohama near Tokyo. Japanese automaker Nissan returned to profitability in the last fiscal year for the first time in three years, despite challenges such as supply shortages caused by the pandemic and soaring costs.
A visitor walks near a Nissan logo attached to a car at Nissan headquarters Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Yokohama near Tokyo. Japanese automaker Nissan returned to profitability in the last fiscal year for the first time in three years, despite challenges such as supply shortages caused by the pandemic and soaring costs.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan returned to profitability in the last fiscal year for the first time in three years, despite challenges such as supply shortages caused by the pandemic and soaring costs.

Nissan Motor Co. reported Thursday a net profit of 215.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) for the fiscal year through March, a reversal from the 448.7 billion yen loss recorded the previous fiscal year.

Annual sales rose 7% to 8.4 trillion yen ($65 billion).

In the January-March quarter, Nissan posted a profit of 14.2 billion yen ($110 million). It recorded an 81 billion yen loss in the same period the year before.

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said semiconductor supply shortages will remain a challenge in coming months.

Higher raw materials prices, the impact of lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine were also reasons for concern, according to Nissan.

But Uchida said he was confident about being able to “ensure Nissan remains a truly healthy and resilient company that in any business environment can be financially stable and profitable.”

Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, is projecting a profit of 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion) for the fiscal year through March 2023.

Nissan plans to sell 4 million vehicles around the world, up 3% from nearly 3.9 million vehicles sold the previous year, with healthier sales in Japan and North America. The company's sales in China would be little changed but they would decline in Europe, since Nissan's operations in Russia and Ukraine have been suspended.

The company's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said Nissan has streamlined its product lineup to focus on what he called “core models” to boost profitability.

“We are transforming ourselves,” he said.

The Yokohama-based maker of the Leaf electric car, Infiniti luxury models and March subcompact is proceeding to the next level of growth, said Gupta.

Nissan’s reputation was tarnished by a high-profile scandal of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested on financial misconduct charges in 2018. He jumped bail and fled Japan. He and is now in Lebanon, the nation of his ancestry.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, has insisted on his innocence, arguing he was a victim of an internal corporate coup led by misguided officials.

Nissan is banking on the global shift to electric vehicles to counter climate change, as it was an early leader in EVs, a move launched by Ghosn.

It has the electric Ariya sport utility vehicle this year and a smaller model EV. But it faces intensifying competition since the industry is rushing to rev up on EVs, including powerful players like Tesla.

More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota's profit declined 31% in the January-March 2022 quarter from the year before, but the Japanese automaker still wrapped up a year of record earnings.
Toyota's Profit Down on COVID Parts Crunch
But the Japanese automaker still wrapped up a year of record earnings.
May 11th, 2022
This aerial image taken with a drone, shows a Carvana car retail 'vending machine' and vehicle parking lot in South Fayette, Pa, on March 15, 2021. Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it's letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales. The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.
Carvana Cuts 2,500 Jobs
Despite auto market headwinds, the company still hopes to change the way people buy and sell cars.
May 11th, 2022
Ford's Chief Executive Engineer Linda Zhang unveils the Ford F-150 Lightning, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. United Rental said Tuesday, May 10, it has a deal to buy 500 of Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric trucks and 30 of its E-Transit electric vans. United Rental expects 120 of the trucks and all 30 of the vans to be delivered and deployed this year as part of its goal to reduce its fleet’s greenhouse gas emissions.
United Rental Orders More Than 500 EVs from Ford
Shares in Ford rose 2% Tuesday.
May 10th, 2022
Hyzon projects that the Repower program will be a more efficient method by which fleets decouple from diesel.
Hyzon Plans Diesel Truck Chassis Exchange Program
Hyzon projects that the Repower program will be a more efficient method by which fleets decouple from diesel.
May 10th, 2022
Tesla Logo Ap
Tesla Recalls 130K Vehicles
The problem can increase the chance of a crash.
May 10th, 2022
Anglo American is working to design, build and test a 1.2MWh battery pack, as the haul truck system uses multiple fuel cells that deliver up to 800kW of power, combining to deliver a total of 2MW of power.
Company Unveils Massive Hydrogen-Powered Mine Haul Truck
The company plans to go carbon neutral by 2040.
May 9th, 2022
Volta Trucks also intends to develop its own network of service and maintenance facilities.
Volta's Electric Trucks are Coming Soon to the U.S.
The company also intends to develop its own network of service and maintenance facilities.
May 5th, 2022
Stellantis Ap
Stellantis Revenue Up in Q1
The carmaker spoke to the impact of the Russian conflict in Ukraine.
May 5th, 2022
Overall, Ford said its April sales accounted for 13.8% total share of the industry.
Ford Claims Major Spike in Electric Vehicle Sales
Overall, Ford said its April sales accounted for 13.8% total share of the industry.
May 4th, 2022
The state announced on Monday, May, 2, 2022, that it and local governments had agreed to offer Rivian $1.5 billion of incentives to build a 7,500-job, $5 billion electric vehicle plant.
Georgia Sets $1.5B in Aid for Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian
It is, by far, the largest incentive package Georgia has ever offered to a company.
May 3rd, 2022
Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
Musk Sells $4B in Tesla Shares, Presumably for Twitter Deal
Musk tweeted he doesn't plan any further sales of the company's shares.
Apr 29th, 2022