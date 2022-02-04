Google to Work with Ford on Detroit Research Hub

Ford wants its innovation district to be a big part of where the city goes from here.

Feb 4th, 2022
Corey WilliamsMike Householder
Exterior view of the Michigan Central train depot, shown May 23, 2019, in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. announced Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.
Exterior view of the Michigan Central train depot, shown May 23, 2019, in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. announced Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that Google is joining the automaker's effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

Also, Detroit and the state of Michigan have agreed to provide infrastructure and other support for the Michigan Central Innovation District that will include the defunct train depot and other nearby buildings in the historic Corktown neighborhood just outside downtown, Ford said.

"The arrival of Google as a founding partner is exactly the kind of investment and progress I knew was possible to revitalize our hometown," Ford Motor Co. Executive Chair Bill Ford said in a release. “And I could not be more pleased that the City of Detroit and the State of Michigan are also joining us in this ambitious effort.”

Ford announced plans for the Michigan Central Innovation District in 2018, shortly after it bought the 18-story, 500,000-square-foot (46,450-square-meter) train depot. Renovations at the more than century-old Michigan Central Station could be completed by next year, Ford Motor Co. Fund President Mary Culler told The Associated Press. Ford plans to research, test and launch new mobility solutions there.

The station, which looms over Corktown, has stood empty since the last train left in 1988 and came to symbolize Detroit’s long decline from America's manufacturing powerhouse to its biggest municipal bankruptcy.

“Now, it’s the symbol of our city’s resurgence," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a news release, "and soon will anchor this new innovation district, developed by Ford, where innovators from around the world will create the future of mobility.”

The state will provide more than $126 million worth of programming and resources, including infrastructure. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Duggan's office is working to designate a Transportation Innovation Zone in the district, with the goal of making it easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to safely start and test projects.

Google, which has more than 600 employees in Michigan, will open a lab on the 30-acre (12-hectare) site to teach computer science to high school students. Google’s role includes a certification program.

"That’s a partnership where Google would train people and Ford would, obviously, accept those people that have that kind of certification in our future state,” Culler said, noting that people would not need a college degree.

Google's work entails ensuring people have the digital skills and coaching they need to succeed, said Ruth Porat, its chief financial officer.

“Michigan was at the forefront of the industrial revolution,” Porat said. “Now, the world is in the midst of a digital revolution and Michigan is front and center in tackling big issues of the day. We think this is the right time and the right place to really create this kind of digital skills effort."

The auto industry as a whole is moving toward more fully electric and hybrid propulsion systems, more autonomous driving features and increased connectivity in vehicles.

Michigan Central Station opened in 1913 and for decades was a jewel of Detroit and hub of rail transportation into and out of the city. Detroit-made vehicles — along with air travel — proved part of its undoing.

Bill Ford has not said how much it cost to buy the train station from billionaire Manuel “Matty” Moroun or how much the automaker expects to spend fixing it up, though the company said that total investment is roughly $950 million for the station and surrounding district.

The company wants the innovation district to be a big part of where the city goes from here.

“Innovation breeds innovation,” Culler said. “The more that we’re in the front row of that innovation and we’re seeing what others are doing, it will up everyone’s game. And I think it’s going to be a game-changer for the city, state and the region.”

More in Automotive
In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. Autonomous vehicle taxis are up and running in San Francisco and the public has been invited to try one out. Employees of General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise have been testing out the service for weeks, but on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Cruise posted a signup page for anyone to reserve a free — for now — ride in one.
Cruise Offers Public First Driverless Rides in San Francisco
Cruise says it is the only autonomous vehicle company permitted to offer rides to the public in driverless cars.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. Gov. Whitmer's office has announced plans for the first electric vehicle charging road in the U.S. to be built in Detroit by 2023.
Michigan Plans 1st U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Road by 2023
The roadway would charge electric vehicles while they are in motion or stationary.
Feb 2nd, 2022
President Joe Biden arrives to speak during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Some Tesla fans and Elon Musk have picked an online fight with Biden over the company being left out as Biden touts EVs as a solution to climate change. “For reasons unknown,' Musk tweeted Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, referring to the president, “@potus is unable to say the word ‘Tesla.'”
Tesla Fans Complain Biden Ignores Company's EV Leadership
Is the White House unfairly snubbing America's top-selling electric vehicle?
Feb 1st, 2022
Toyota announced Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that it has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.
Toyota Apologizes for Suicide After Overwork, Harassment
A court had ruled that the employee’s death was work-related.
Feb 1st, 2022
Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.
Tesla Recall: 'Full Self-Driving' Software Runs Stop Signs
The “rolling stop” feature allows vehicles to go through intersections at up to 5.6 miles per hour.
Feb 1st, 2022
Ev
Quadrant's New Facility Bringing 200 Jobs to Kentucky
The facility will manufacture rare-earth magnets.
Jan 31st, 2022
1573671014856
BAE Gets $169M for Amphibious Combat Vehicles
The ACV is highly mobile and can conduct rapid maneuvers.
Jan 28th, 2022
Toyota is working with Japan's space agency on the Lunar Cruiser to explore the lunar surface, with ambitions to help people live on the moon by 2040 and then go live on Mars, company officials said Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Toyota Heading to Moon with Cruiser, Robotic Arms, Dreams
The automaker wants to help people live on the moon by 2040.
Jan 28th, 2022
Toyota Motor North America Patents
Toyota Earned Most R&D Patents Among Automakers in 2021
The patents ranged from battery tech to automated driving systems and AI.
Jan 28th, 2022
Stellantis sign at the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021.
Shaky Start for Stellantis Bid to Grab Larger China Stake
Stellantis' Chinese partner said that it had not been informed of the deal the automaker announced yesterday.
Jan 28th, 2022
I Stock 1301192632
Driverless Cars Might Not Be Good for the Environment
Especially if they lead to more auto use.
Jan 28th, 2022
The Austin, Texas, company made $5.5 billion last year compared with the previous record year of $3.47 billion in net income posted in 2020. It was the electric vehicle and solar panel maker's third straight profitable year.
Tesla Posts Record Profit, Won't Produce New Models in 2022
That means another delay for a highly anticipated pickup.
Jan 27th, 2022