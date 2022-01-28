Shaky Start for Stellantis Bid to Grab Larger China Stake

Stellantis' Chinese partner said that it had not been informed of the deal the automaker announced yesterday.

Jan 28th, 2022
Colleen Barry
Stellantis sign at the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021.
Stellantis sign at the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

MILAN (AP) — Moves by carmaker Stellantis to consolidate its position in fast-growing China seemed to be off to a rocky start after one of its joint venture partners said it hadn’t been consulted before an announcement of plans to take a controlling stake.

Stellantis, formed a year ago from the merger of PSA Peugeot with Fiat Chrysler, has less than a 1% share in the 21-million vehicle Chinese market where it inherited two joint ventures. It plans to lay out its strategy March 1, but has offered some hints in announcements this week.

They include plans to increase the stake in Chinese partner GAC Stellantis from 50% to 75% under new rules allowing more foreign investment. On top of that, it announced Friday that the other joint venture partnership with Dongfeng had doubled sales last year.

The company said on Thursday the deal to expand its GAC Stellantis stake had been agreed with the GAC group, but the Chinese partner replied that it had not been informed and that the release had not been agreed. The deal is subject to approval by the Chinese government.

“This is not a good sign,’’ said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, of the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) in Germany. “It could mean the deal will not go through, or that the Chinese want to have more money.”

China has gradually been lifting its requirement for foreign automakers to work through joint ventures with state-owned partners to produce cars in China. Foreigners were allowed 100% ownership of electric vehicle manufacturers in 2018. That expanded to commercial vehicles in 2020 and passenger vehicles this month.

Stellantis’ move to gain greater control of its joint ventures is especially important given that that GAC runs other JVs, Dudenhoeffer said. GAC partnerships with Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi have registered significantly higher sales volumes.

Despite doubling its sales through the Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile JV to more than 100,000 vehicles last year, Stellantis - the fourth-largest carmaker globally - remains well-behind other foreign carmakers. VW and GM each sold some 3.3 million cars in China last year while smaller Tesla sales spiked to some 319,000, according to CAR figures.

Stellantis is counting on its popular Jeep SUVs, made under the GAC joint venture inherited from Fiat Chrysler, to gain traction in China. Stellantis plans a so-called “One Jeep” strategy in China, which is focused on the Changsha plant where it is preparing to launch the Compass model.

Globally, China is the market to bet on, with CAR projecting sales reaching 26.7 million by 2025 and 50 million in the coming decades. Dudenhoeffer said Stellantis’ strategy remains a long-shot, because of its trailing position and also because its brands, including Jeep, are little known in China compared with Volkswagen and GM.

“It is important to make a big investment in China, but they have a lot of competition over there. It is not impossible, but the chance to make Stellantis a big player in China is very small in my opinion,’’ he said.

China’s loosening of restrictions reflects growing official confidence in the competitive ability of new but ambitious Chinese brands, especially in electric vehicles. Chinese leaders hoped increased competition will force their industry to develop faster and become a global leader.

Previously, foreign brands were limited to 50% of a joint venture, a contract arrangement under which the two sides shared technology, manufacturing expenses and profits.

BMW AG in 2018 became the first foreign automaker to own a majority of a joint venture, expanding its stake in a partnership with Brilliance Automotive Group to 75% from 50%.

The following year, Tesla Ltd. opened the first wholly foreign-owned factory in Shanghai.

Automakers including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG say they plan to stick with Chinese partners that bring official connections and sales and procurement networks.

Daimler AG’s Mercedes brand also has launched electric vehicle ventures with two Chinese private sector automakers, BYD Auto and Geely Holding Group.

___

Joe McDonald contributed from Beijing.

Related
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.
Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh
Jan 28th, 2022
People stand at a Bentley Bentayga SUV car during the annual shareholders meeting of the Volkswagen AG in Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Luxury automaker Bentley says it is pouring billions into upgrading manufacturing to accelerate its electric vehicle development plan, joining other auto brands shifting away from gasoline engines. U.K.-based Bentley Motors said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 that it's investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) into sustainability efforts over the next decade.
Bentley Pouring Billions into Electric Car Overhaul
Jan 26th, 2022
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, a General Motors sign hangs on the side of a Chevrolet showroom in Englewood, Colo. Michigan's economic development board on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for General Motors Co. to put electric vehicle and battery plants in its home state, adding as many as 4,000 jobs.
Michigan OKs $824M in Incentives for GM's EV, Battery Plants
Jan 25th, 2022
GM Orion Assembly, Lake Orion, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021.
GM to Spend $6.5B, Add 4,000 Jobs at Michigan EV Factories
Jan 24th, 2022
More in Automotive
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Dec 13th, 2021
The French-Japanese auto alliance of Renault and Nissan plans to invest 23 billion euros ($26 billion) in electric vehicle technology over the next five years, the companies said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Renault, Nissan to Invest $26B in Future Electric Vehicles
The alliance will produce 35 new electric vehicle models by 2030.
Jan 27th, 2022
Armoredvehicle
Innovations in Stabilization Technology for Electro-Optical Sensors
Smaller, faster, cheaper components for armored vehicles.
Jan 26th, 2022
GM CEO Mary Barra during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022.
GM to Spend $7B on Michigan EV, Battery Plants
It's the largest investment in company history.
Jan 26th, 2022
People stand at a Bentley Bentayga SUV car during the annual shareholders meeting of the Volkswagen AG in Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Luxury automaker Bentley says it is pouring billions into upgrading manufacturing to accelerate its electric vehicle development plan, joining other auto brands shifting away from gasoline engines. U.K.-based Bentley Motors said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 that it's investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) into sustainability efforts over the next decade.
Bentley Pouring Billions into Electric Car Overhaul
Bentley will abandon the powerful 12-cylinder gasoline engines it's known for.
Jan 26th, 2022
The eJLTV from Oshkosh Defense.
Oshkosh Unveils Hybrid Tactical Vehicle
It charges the battery while in use, fully recharging the lithium-ion battery within 30 minutes.
Jan 26th, 2022
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, a General Motors sign hangs on the side of a Chevrolet showroom in Englewood, Colo. Michigan's economic development board on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for General Motors Co. to put electric vehicle and battery plants in its home state, adding as many as 4,000 jobs.
Michigan OKs $824M in Incentives for GM's EV, Battery Plants
GM and Ultium reportedly considered multiple states for the new battery factory.
Jan 25th, 2022
GM Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability Gerald Johnson announces the company's $154 million investment in its Lockport Components facility, Lockport, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022.
GM Renovating Factory to Make Electric Motor Parts
The automaker will pour $154 million into an aging plant near Buffalo.
Jan 24th, 2022
GM Orion Assembly, Lake Orion, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021.
GM to Spend $6.5B, Add 4,000 Jobs at Michigan EV Factories
An existing Detroit-area plant will be designated as the automaker's third electric-vehicle factory.
Jan 24th, 2022
A man walks by the logo on a Toyota car at a showroom in Tokyo on Oct. 18, 2021. The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota, Japan’s top automaker.
Toyota Production in Japan Hit by Parts Crunch from COVID-19
Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips.
Jan 21st, 2022
A Bugatti Chiron, Monte-Carlo, Monaco, July 2021.
Tycoon Drives His Bugatti 250 MPH on Autobahn
The stunt drew criticism from the German government.
Jan 20th, 2022
I Stock 948223604
Ford, ADT Form Vehicle Security Venture
The system will use cameras, radar, global positioning and AI to spot potential thieves.
Jan 19th, 2022