Edmunds: Shopping for a Car This Year Will Not Be the Same

“Competition for new vehicles will be fierce," says one analyst.

Jan 12th, 2022
Ronald Montoya
Only a handful of unsold 2021 Ram pickup trucks sit on the empty storage lot outside a Ram dealership on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Only a handful of unsold 2021 Ram pickup trucks sit on the empty storage lot outside a Ram dealership on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

2021 was an unusual year for the automotive industry. While customer demand for new cars rebounded from the economic uncertainty of 2020, automakers found themselves unable to meet that demand because of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain problems. So what should car shoppers expect for 2022? Much of the same, unfortunately.

“Competition for new vehicles will be fierce as inventory shortages persist in 2022,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights for Edmunds.

Shoppers today must contend with a limited selection, dealership markups, little to no discounts, and a greater sense of urgency to move quickly on a deal. With this in mind, here are five ways that car buying has changed, along with a few tips on how to manage it.

ONGOING VEHICLE SHORTAGE MEANS HIGHER PRICES

Vehicles that make their way onto the lot are more likely to be in more expensive trims and either marked up in price or with numerous dealer-installed accessories that achieve the same effect. And if that wasn’t enough to contend with, you’ll find that dealerships are much less likely to come down on price since they know there aren’t many other options available. It’s a textbook case of supply and demand.

These days, paying MSRP might actually be a “good deal,” relatively speaking.

Tip: We recommend casting your net out farther to increase your options. Not every dealership is marking up vehicles. If you see one you like, be prepared to move quickly because it may not be there the next time.

YOU’RE MORE LIKELY TO ORDER YOUR NEXT CAR

One way to avoid the markups and dealer add-ons is to order the vehicle. This ensures that you get exactly the color and options that you want, provided you’re willing to wait roughly six to eight weeks.

The basic idea is that ordering a vehicle saves the dealership on lot fees and insurance for vehicles parked on- or off-site, and it can then pass the savings on to the consumer. The “savings” these days is paying MSRP and not being charged for dealer add-ons or the convenience of having a vehicle right away.

Tip: The easiest way to order a vehicle is to use an automaker’s website to build the vehicle configuration you want and then send that information to your preferred dealership.

LEASING WILL BE LESS ENTICING

Edmunds analysts say that leasing is becoming less popular for a couple of reasons. As inventories remain low and the cars that are in stock tend to be more loaded with options, they’re less likely to be targeted by automakers’ leasing programs because these vehicles typically suffer higher depreciation than their mid- to lower-level trim counterparts.

Tip: You might need to do some extra planning and research before your lease ends to find affordable options, said Drury. You can also consider buying out your lease, as it will likely be a better deal since the selling price for it was calculated years before the market took a turn.

USED VEHICLES MAY NOT OFFER RELIEF

Many new-vehicle shoppers turned to the used market for a better selection or respite from the higher new car prices. But this, in turn, caused its own shortage and record-high prices. Edmunds analysts predict that in the coming year, the average used vehicle price will surpass the $30,000 mark for the first time. Prices for 1-to-3-year-old vehicles will also often approach or exceed the price of what they would cost brand-new.

Tip: If you have your heart set on used, it’s worth taking a look at certified pre-owned vehicles. They may be pricier than other used vehicles, but they come with a warranty, are often in better condition, and you’re more likely to get a subsidized interest rate, said Drury. Finally, trade-in values are very strong now, which can help offset the higher pricing.

DEALERSHIPS WILL BE MORE OPEN TO HOME DELIVERIES

Having a vehicle delivered to your home was something of a “secret menu” item in past years, reserved for VIP clients or those in the know. But after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of countless dealership showrooms, home deliveries and the subsequent paperwork became almost a necessity. It will vary by location and brand, but your chances of wrapping up a car deal at home are significantly better than before.

Tip: Make sure to ask for a home delivery when making a deal on a car. Filling out any finance paperwork beforehand will greatly speed up the process.

EDMUNDS SAYS: It will be slim pickings for both new- and used-car shoppers this year, but if you cast a wider net and are prepared to act quickly on a car deal, you should be able to find a new car at a relatively fair price.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Ronald Montoya is a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Follow on Twitter.

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Nov 16th, 2021
This undated photo provided by American Honda Motor Co. shows a trim name on a Honda Civic. In the trim lineup, Touring trims are typically more loaded with features than entry-level LX trims.
New Cars and Missing Features: What Can You Do?
Edmunds’ experts take a deeper dive into why this is happening, and what you need to know before taking delivery of your next vehicle.
Jan 5th, 2022
The Chrysler logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show is displayed on Feb. 14, 2019. Chrysler says, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all electric by 2028. It's the latest brand to announce a major shift away from gas-powered cars amid pressure to act on climate change.
Chrysler to Be All-Electric By 2028
And it won't launch its first electric vehicle until 2025.
Jan 5th, 2022
A pair of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E are displayed for sale at a Ford dealer on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Wexford, Pa. U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020′s dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic.
New Auto Sales Up in 2021, But Long Way Before Full Recovery
Supplies are short, prices are high, and many customers can't get what they want.
Jan 5th, 2022
A pair of 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E displayed at a Ford dealer, Wexford, Pa., May 6, 2021.
New Auto Sales Up in 2021
But it's a long way from a full recovery.
Jan 4th, 2022
Ford
Ford Jacks Up Production of Electric F-150, Cites Big Demand
The company says nearly 200,000 people have put down refundable deposits on the trucks.
Jan 4th, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a press conference to introduce the auto-driving system upgrade for Chinese Tesla owners in Beijing, China on Oct. 23, 2015. Activists on Monday, Jan 3. 2022 are appealing to Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.
Tesla Urged to Close Showroom in Controversial Region
One organization called Tesla's presence "economic support for genocide.”
Jan 4th, 2022
Used cars for sale on display in Oklahoma City, June 24, 2021.
Would-Be Buyers Aghast at Used Car Prices
The average price of a used vehicle in the U.S. soared to more than $29,000.
Jan 3rd, 2022
On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Tesla said the company delivered a record 936,000 vehicles the year before, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.
Tesla Says it Delivered Record 936K Vehicles in 2021, up 87%
An analyst said the production increase was likely boosted by growing demand from car buyers in China.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by an Altima sedan, May 15, 2012.
Labor Officials to Review Order Blocking Nissan Plant Union Vote
The effort seeks to organize fewer than 100 of the factory's thousands of employees.
Dec 23rd, 2021
The Lingenfelter El Camino concept electric conversion project represents the first successful independent installation of the Chevrolet Performance Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate package. Proof of concept vehicle shown.
GM Wants to Electrify Everything
From ground support equipment to watercraft.
Dec 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1182744070
More Money Needed for Maine to Reach Green Vehicle Goals
A new report opens the door to controversial funding methods — such as a gas tax hike or a vehicle-miles-traveled tax.
Dec 22nd, 2021