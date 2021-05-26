Ford: EVs to be 40% of Global Sales by 2030

Through April, only 1.2% of Ford's 2021 sales in the U.S. have come from electric vehicles.

May 26th, 2021
Tom Krisher
In a photo provided by Ford, Linda Zhang, F-150 Lightning chief engineer, explains details of Ford's first all-electric truck.
In a photo provided by Ford, Linda Zhang, F-150 Lightning chief engineer, explains details of Ford's first all-electric truck.
Eric Perry/Ford via AP

DETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40 percent of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them.

Ahead of a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday, the automaker says it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

The company also announced it would create a separate business called Ford Pro that will focus on commercial and government fleet buyers. It also expects to have about one million vehicles capable of getting over-the-internet software updates by the end of this year. Ford says it will have more vehicles capable of this than Tesla by July of 2022.

In the U.S., Ford's largest market, electric vehicles are only 1.2 percent of Ford's sales through April. Ford currently offers only one all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E SUV, but by next spring it will have an all-electric F-150 pickup and a battery powered Transit big commercial van on the roads. The company said 70,000 customers have put down $100 deposits to reserve an electric F-150 in the week since it was unveiled. Ford's F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company is expected to discuss future electric vehicles during its presentation on Wednesday. Ford also predicted it would post an eight percent pretax profit margin in 2023.

Last week Ford announced that it's forming a joint venture that will build two North American factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of this decade. The deal with SK Innovation is the start of Ford's plan to vertically integrate key parts of the electric vehicle supply chain. The companies say they have signed a memorandum of understanding, but details on the ownership structure and factory locations have yet to be worked out.

Ford shares rose 2.2 percent in premarket trading Wednesday to $13.09. They are up more than 50 percent so far this year.


More in Automotive
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold and in order to get through this crisis, manufacturers must take decisive action.
Apr 5th, 2021
Ford Ap21117522283809
New Ford Venture Building Two EV Battery Plants
The deal with battery maker SK Innovation of Korea sets up a potential confrontation between the companies and the UAW.
May 21st, 2021
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020.
Court Orders Former Nissan Boss to Repay Salary
Carlos Ghosn was ordered to repay nearly $6 million.
May 20th, 2021
A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Michigan.
Ford's Big Bet: Fans of F-150 Will Embrace Electric
The F-Series generates $42 billion in annual U.S. revenue for Ford, more than McDonald's, Nike or Netflix.
May 20th, 2021
Mm 222 Thumb
Autonomous Van Rescued After Traffic Cone Meltdown
The situation has been dubbed “a perfect storm of errors.”
May 19th, 2021
Kia dealership in Centennial, Colo., Dec. 20, 2020.
Kia Recalling 440K Vehicles for a 2nd Time
The automaker told owners to park them outdoors and away from structures due to a risk of fires.
May 19th, 2021
General Motors announces plans to invest $40 million at its Pontiac Stamping Plant.
GM Puts $40M into Pontiac Stamping Plant
The investment will be used to renovate the existing facility to support future electric vehicle production.
May 19th, 2021
President Joe Biden stops to talk to the media as he drives a Ford F-150 Lightning truck, Ford Dearborn Development Center, Dearborn, Mich., May 18, 2021.
Ford Shows Off Electric Pickup During Biden Visit
The president took the new Ford F-150 Lightning for a spin.
May 19th, 2021
In this April 2, 2021 file photo two women in an electric car drive into a Tesla delivery location and service center in Corte Madera, Calif. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is reviewing whether Tesla is violating a state regulation by advertising its vehicles as being fully autonomous without meeting the legal definition of self-driving The department says Monday, May 17, 2021 that the regulation prohibits advertising vehicles for sale or lease as autonomous if the regulation isn’t met.
Calif. to Review Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving'
Tesla advertises a $10,000 “Full Self-Driving” option, but also says the vehicles cannot drive themselves.
May 18th, 2021
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carmaker Stellantis and Taiwan’s Foxconn on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, announced plans to develop a jointly operated automotive supplier focusing on technology to make vehicles more connected, including artificial intelligence-based applications and 5-G communications.
Stellantis, Foxconn Team Up on Connected Cars
The 50-50 joint venture will be called Mobile Drive.
May 18th, 2021
Nikola Tesla on Serbian paper currency.
Nikola Tesla's Valve Could Have Applications Today
The patented device, invented a century ago, is more functional than previously realized.
May 17th, 2021
Emergency personnel work at the scene where a Tesla SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101, Mountain View, Calif., March 23, 2018.
Tesla Crash Victim Posted Videos Riding on Autopilot
Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that Autopilot “was engaged” prior to the deadly crash.
May 17th, 2021