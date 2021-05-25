Russian Deported After Failed Tesla Ransomware Plot

The distributed denial-of-service attack would have flooded the Tesla network with junk data while a second intrusion extracted data for ransom.

May 25th, 2021
Ken RitterScott Sonner
Tesla Car Dealer Entrance 605780520 3700x2696

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Russian man was sentenced Monday to what amounted to time already served and will be deported after pleading guilty to trying to pay a Tesla employee $500,000 to install computer malware at the company's Nevada electric battery plant in a bid to steal company secrets for ransom.

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, appearing by videoconference from jail, apologized after U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno acknowledged the attempted hack was not successful and the company network was not compromised. "I'm sorry for my decision. I regret it," the 27-year-old Kriuchkov said through a Russian-language court interpreter.

Chris Frey, his court-appointed attorney, said Kriuchkov speaks fluent English, but the judge provided the interpreter anyway. Kriuchkov said the nine months he has been in U.S. custody made him reflect on the pain he caused his family in Russia and the damage caused to his reputation. Several family members sent email messages to the judge seeking leniency. "I understand it was a bad decision," said Kriuchkov said, who could have faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The judge, who agreed not to use the company name in court, went along with a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Kriuchkov.

He was sentenced to 10 months in custody for his guilty plea in March to conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer; to pay about $14,825 in restitution for company time investigating the attempted intrusion and turning the case over to the FBI; and three years of federal supervision if he remains in the U.S. or returns from abroad. He will remain in custody until he leaves the country.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged after Kruichkov's arrest in August in Los Angeles that the company had been the target of what Musk termed a serious effort to collect company secrets. Federal authorities had said Kriuchkov was heading to an airport to fly out of the country. Tesla has a massive factory near Reno that makes batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage units. Company officials did not immediately respond Monday to messages seeking comment/

The judge put the amount Kriuchkov offered to pay the unidentified employee at $500,000. She did not address previous reports that the bribe amounted to $1 million. Federal authorities credited the employee with reporting Kriuchkov's overtures to company officials.

The hack was designed as a distributed denial-of-service attack, using junk data to flood the Tesla computer system, while a second intrusion would let co-conspirators extract data from the company network and demand ransom with the threat of making the information public.

Other suspected co-conspirators are identified in court document by nicknames, and references are made to at least one other failed effort to target another unidentified company. Kriuchkov told a judge in September that he knew the Russian government was aware of his case, but prosecutors and the FBI never alleged ties to the Kremlin.

"There's no question the offense is serious," Du said, citing concerns about "these types of cyber-ransom offenses" in the U.S. and other countries. "Fortunately, the scheme was not successful."

More in Laws & Regulations
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., during a hearing on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2021.
As Pandemic Spread Pain and Panic, Congressman Chased Profit
Records show he bought or sold up to $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response.
May 21st, 2021
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing. China's internet watchdog said it had found Bytedance's Douyin, Microsoft Bing, LinkedIn and 102 other apps were engaged in improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem.
China Cites 105 Apps for Improper Data Practices
Microsoft Bing and LinkedIn are among those that the Cyberspace Administration of China says are engaged in improper collection and use of data.
May 21st, 2021
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, addresses supporters in Bangor, Maine, Nov. 4, 2020.
FBI Investigates Defense Contractor's Campaign Donations
At issue is a $150,000 donation in support of a Maine senator who backed the company's bid for a Navy contract.
May 20th, 2021
Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
FTC Sues Telecom Over Slow Internet
Frontier Communications allegedly charged customers for better, more expensive service than they actually got.
May 20th, 2021
Illegal garbage dump near Alibeykoy Dam on the outskirts of Istanbul, May 19, 2021.
Turkey Bans Polyethylene Plastic Imports
A recent investigation found that plastic waste from the U.K. and Germany was dumped and burned in southern Turkey.
May 20th, 2021
Mallet Being Hit On Dollar Bundle In Courtroom 611175622 5617x3749
Abused Pineapple Workers Receive Settlement
Rodent-infested housing, limited food and water, and physical abuse led to an $8.1 million ruling.
May 19th, 2021
I Stock 539324211
Businessman Arrested Over Machinery Exports to Russia
He allegedly shipped machine tools to arms companies in violation of export rules.
May 18th, 2021
Exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, March 22, 2013.
Tax Audits Eyed for Infrastructure Cash
The White House estimates that boosting audits of businesses, estates and the wealthy would raise $700 billion.
May 17th, 2021
Crawfish I Stock 1268431060
Crawfish Plant Workers Sue Over Sub-Minimum Wage
Two migrant workers are alleging the Louisiana seafood plant required them to work unpaid overtime.
May 17th, 2021
A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Friday, May 14, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to say whether he will change his state’s mask mandate in light of new federal guidance that eases rules for fully vaccinated people.
States, Businesses Sort Out New Mask Guidelines
As many business owners pointed out, there is no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn't.
May 17th, 2021
I Stock 1213293784
Why Is the FDA Funded in Part By the Companies it Regulates?
Was this move a clever win-win for the manufacturers and the public, or did it place patient safety second to corporate profitability?
May 13th, 2021