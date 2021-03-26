VW Seeks Damages from Former Execs

They're going after two former top executives for their role in the diesel emissions scandal that cost the German automaker billions.

Mar 26th, 2021
Associated Press
A Volkswagen ID.3 (l) and ID.4 stand inside a delivery tower in Wolfsburg, Germany, Friday, March 26, 2021. Volkswagen started deliveries of the all-electric SUV on 26 March 2021.
A Volkswagen ID.3 (l) and ID.4 stand inside a delivery tower in Wolfsburg, Germany, Friday, March 26, 2021. Volkswagen started deliveries of the all-electric SUV on 26 March 2021.
Ole Spata/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen is seeking damages from two former top executives for their role in the diesel emissions scandal that cost the German automaker billions of euros and a hefty dent in its reputation.

VW said after a board meeting Friday that it wants damages from ex-chief executive Martin Winterkorn and Rupert Stadler, the former head of its Audi brand, “on account of breaches of the duty of care under stock corporation law.”

In its statement, the company didn't specify the amount of damages it would seek.

VW said a law firm the supervisory board tasked with investigating liability issues reviewed millions of documents, conducted hundreds of interviews and “concluded that negligent breaches of duty had occurred” by the two executives.

“The investigation that has now been completed was by far the most comprehensive and complex investigation carried out in a company in German economic history," Volkswagen said.

The probe found that Winterkorn allegedly “breached his duties of care (...) by failing, in the period from 27 July 2015 on, to comprehensively and promptly clarify the circumstances behind the use of unlawful software functions" in 2.0 TDI diesel engines sold in the North American market between 2009 and 2015.

“Prof. Winterkorn also failed to ensure that the questions asked by the U.S. authorities in this context were answered truthfully, completely and without delay,” it said.

German news agency dpa quoted Winterkorn as saying he had done “everything necessary and not refrained from anything that would have led to avoiding or limiting the damage suffered.”

The company alleged that Stadler too breached his duties of care with regard to diesel engines developed by Audi that were installed in several of the company's European vehicles.

Further claims for damages are also being made against lower-ranking former VW managers, the company said.

Winterkorn currently faces a criminal fraud case over the emissions scandal that came to light in September 2015 after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation against Volkswagen, saying the company had used illegal engine software to have vehicles pass emissions tests and then emit many times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide during everyday driving.

Nitrogen oxide is a pollutant that harms human health.

Volkswagen paid more than 31 billion euros ($37.5 billion) in fines and court settlements and two executives went to prison in the United States.

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this file photo, a man walks past the Isuzu logo during the launch of Isuzu MU-X SUV in New Delhi, India.
Japanese Automakers Join Truck Technology Partnership
The group will work together on electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies.
Mar 24th, 2021
Mm 198 Thumb
Report: China Fears Teslas Are Spying
Tesla drivers are now restricted in where they can park.
Mar 24th, 2021
Drivingth
The 5 Most Dangerous States for Drivers
Road-related deaths saw the largest year-over-year increase in 96 years.
Mar 23rd, 2021
This image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.
Japan Charges Americans With Helping Ghosn Flee
If convicted, the men face up to three years in prison.
Mar 22nd, 2021
In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev. A Russian citizen has pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee $1 million to get malware into the electric car company's plant in Nevada and enable a ransomware attack. Attorneys representing Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov did not immediately respond Friday, March 19, 2021, to messages about his Thursday plea in U.S. District Court in Reno.
Russian Pleads Guilty to Tesla Ransomware Plot
He offered a Tesla employee $1 million to cripple the electric car company’s massive electric battery plant in Nevada.
Mar 19th, 2021
Trucktn
Lordstown Motors Investigated Over ‘Fictitious’ Orders
One firm says the orders are largely a prop for raising investment capital and gaining clout in the auto sector.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this file photo, the Ford logo hangs over a row of 2020 F-150 pickup trucks at a dealership in Denver.
Chip Shortage Forces Ford to Build Trucks Without Computers
It's the latest ripple from the global semiconductor shortage, which earlier this week forced Honda and Toyota to announce production cuts.
Mar 19th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 18 At 10 02 48 Am
Investigators to Probe Another Tesla Crash
A vehicle using the company’s Autopilot system crashed into a police cruiser.
Mar 18th, 2021
A press release photo of the SOLO from the Canadian firm ElectraMeccanica.
EV Company Building Factory in Arizona
The company expects to employ between 200 and 500 workers in producing as many as 20,000 of their three-wheeled electric vehicles annually.
Mar 18th, 2021
GM helped city residents and visitors rediscover the riverfront by developing the first phase of the RiverWalk, which – thanks to the private-public Detroit Riverfront Conservancy – offers 3.5 miles of outdoor public space, nearing the eventual goal of 5.5 miles. The progress has been so dramatic that Detroit riverfront was recently named by USA Today as the country’s best river walk in 2021.
GM RenCen Turns 25
Since 1996, the automaker has invested $1 billion in its new headquarters and Detroit riverfront.
Mar 17th, 2021
A 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ford Move Suggests Working from Home Will Outlast Virus
About 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home can continue to do so indefinitely.
Mar 17th, 2021