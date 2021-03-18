EV Company Building Factory in Arizona

The company expects to employ between 200 and 500 workers in producing as many as 20,000 of their three-wheeled electric vehicles annually.

Mar 18th, 2021
A press release photo of the SOLO from the Canadian firm ElectraMeccanica.
A press release photo of the SOLO from the Canadian firm ElectraMeccanica.
https://electrameccanica.com/press/

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Canadian electric car company has announced plans to build a factory in Arizona that could bring as many as 500 jobs, company officials said. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. announced Tuesday that it has selected Mesa after searching for a location for its U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center.

The center is expected to feature an assembly plant with an engineering technical center, including multiple laboratories to research and test chassis, battery packs and other components. Once fully built, the company expects to employ between 200 and 500 workers and produce up to 20,000 SOLOs yearly.

ElectraMeccanica plans to launch the SOLO in North America this year. The SOLO is a single-occupant three-wheeled electric vehicle that will retail for $18,500. It has a range of 100 miles, can reach a top speed of 80 mph, and can charge on conventional electrical outlets.

The company hopes the vehicle will appeal to people who commute and run errands alone, along with various delivery services and utility companies that operate single-occupant vehicles, officials said. CEO Paul Rivera said the company chose Arizona based on the "best overall comprehensive proposal — land, building, workforce and incentives," coupled with proximity to the company's prime target market in the West. The other finalist location was in Tennessee.

ElectraMeccanica has not yet received any incentives from the state but is eligible for three programs, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. The company is eligible for a $1 million grant through the Arizona Competes Fund, $4.8 million in tax credits through the Qualified Facility Program and up to $2.3 million through the quality jobs tax credit program, which provides a tax credit worth up to $9,000 for each job meeting certain requirements.

"Arizona has fast become the electric vehicle center of America thanks to our robust and growing workforce, vibrant innovation ecosystem and ideal business environment," Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement. Rivera said the company plans to complete the facility next year and begin hiring in the coming weeks.


More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 16th, 2021
Mm 195 Thumb
Why GM Pickups Are Now Less Efficient
Truck fuel efficiency is about to get worse before it gets better.
Mar 16th, 2021
Workers complete a Volkswagen ID.3 body on the assembly line in Zwickau, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020.
Volkswagen Plans Six Battery Factories to Ramp Up Electrics
The automaker also plans a five-fold expansion of fast-charging stations by 2025.
Mar 16th, 2021
I Stock 474331666
Commercial Truck Electrification Within Reach
But policies are needed to spur widespread adoption.
Mar 16th, 2021
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Foxconn Mulls EV Production at Wisconsin Plant
The decision will be based on whether to house production in the U.S or Mexico.
Mar 16th, 2021
Steve Bock stands between his new Subaru Outback and his 1965 Ford Mustang at his home in Apex, N.C., on Friday, March 5, 2021. He would like to have an electric car, but says the prices will have to come down a lot before he can do it. Opinion polls show that most Americans would consider an EV if it cost less, if more charging stations existed and if a wider variety of models were available.
Automakers Embrace Electrics. But What About Buyers?
It adds up to a significant risk for the largest automakers.
Mar 16th, 2021
The company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold Tesla at a dealership late Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. On Monday, March 15, 2021, the U.S. government’s highway safety agency said it is sending a team to Detroit to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer.
NHTSA to Investigate Tesla-Semi Crash
The crash circumstances are similar to two others in Florida in which Teslas drove beneath tractor-trailers.
Mar 16th, 2021
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2007, file photo, Edsel B. Ford II speaks at the Mackinac policy conference on Michigan's Mackinac Island, Mich. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor after serving as a board member for 33 years. The automaker also named some other members of the famous family as board nominees. Board nominees will be up for election at Ford's annual meeting on May 13, 2021.
Edsel B Ford II Retires from Ford Board, More Fords Join
Henry Ford's progeny still play a big role in the automaker's business.
Mar 15th, 2021
The 2022 Bolt EV, foreground, and EUV are displayed, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Milford, Mich. Whether people want them or not, automakers are rolling out multiple new electric vehicle models as the auto industry responds to stricter pollution regulations worldwide and calls to reduce emissions to fight climate change.
Auto Industry Pitches Emissions Plan
They say they'll agree to raise mileage standards, but are pushing back on how much.
Mar 15th, 2021
In this May 15, 2012, file photo, a worker walks by a new Nissan Altima on the line after the company celebrated the start of production of the fifth generation of the model at the plant in Smyrna, Tenn. A union wants to hold a vote for representation of fewer than 100 out of thousands of workers at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Tennessee, a move the company opposes because the effort doesn't stretch more broadly across the facility's workforce. The National Labor Relations Board began hearing arguments Friday, March 12, 2021, in a case over whether a vote can be held for the subset of employees.
Union Seeks Vote of 87 Workers at Nissan Plant
The effort marks the latest in the uphill fight for unions to gain traction at auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South.
Mar 15th, 2021
Electric Car In Charging 167427226 4256x2832
LG to Invest $4.5B in US Battery Business
The Korean company, which has a joint venture with General Motors, said the investment will help create 10,000 jobs.
Mar 12th, 2021
This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda has plans to sell two all-electric SUVs in the U.S. for the 2024 model year, and it soon will offer hybrid gas-electric versions of its top-selling models. The announcements Thursday, March 11, 2021 come as the automaker acknowledges it has work to do to comply with emissions-reduction targets that will be coming from the Biden administration, and a California ban on sales of new internal-combustion vehicles by 2035.
Honda to Sell 2 Electric SUVs in US by 2024
The company conceded that Honda isn't leading the race to electric vehicles and wouldn't say when it will go all-electric.
Mar 11th, 2021