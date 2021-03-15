Edsel B Ford II Retires from Ford Board, More Fords Join

Henry Ford's progeny still play a big role in the automaker's business.

Mar 15th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2007, file photo, Edsel B. Ford II speaks at the Mackinac policy conference on Michigan's Mackinac Island, Mich. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor after serving as a board member for 33 years. The automaker also named some other members of the famous family as board nominees. Board nominees will be up for election at Ford's annual meeting on May 13, 2021.
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2007, file photo, Edsel B. Ford II speaks at the Mackinac policy conference on Michigan's Mackinac Island, Mich. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor after serving as a board member for 33 years. The automaker also named some other members of the famous family as board nominees. Board nominees will be up for election at Ford's annual meeting on May 13, 2021.
Charles V. Tines/Detroit News via AP

DETROIT (AP) — Edsel B. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor and will be replaced by another member of the Ford family.

Two members of the Ford family will actually join the board because like Edsel Ford, John Lechleiter, the retired chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly, also served notice that he does not want to be considered for re-election.

Edsel Ford has been on the board for 33 years.

The Detroit carmaker is nominating Alexandra Ford English and Henry Ford III, both great-great grandchildren of company founder Henry Ford, as replacements.

Ford English is currently a director in corporate strategy at the company. Henry Ford III is the son of Edsel B. Ford II. He's currently a director in Ford's investor relations department.

Board nominees will be up for election at Ford's annual meeting on May 13.

More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Emissionstn
Premier Performance Takes $3M Hit Over 'Defeat' Device Controversy
Nearly 65,000 parts were sold to bypass, defeat or render vehicle emission reduction technology inoperative.
Mar 11th, 2021
Musktn
What People Really Think of Elon Musk
You might be surprised at the number of people who think he's a jerk.
Mar 11th, 2021
A BMW M8 on display at Auto China 2020, Beijing, Sept. 27, 2020.
BMW Remained Profitable in 2020 with Strong Second Half
China, the company's largest single market, helped BMW offset sharp drops in sales in Europe and the U.S.
Mar 11th, 2021
Corona~1
Bridgestone Offers Employees $100 to Vaccinate
The Nashville-based company said it is providing the payments to make it easier for employees to get vaccinated, but is not requiring it.
Mar 11th, 2021
Georgia Tech is building on its AutoRally platform to further self-driving vehicle research for TRI.
Georgia Tech Gets $2.2M in Toyota Robotics Funding
The projects include an outdoor mini-city to test autonomous driving and robots that help people age in place.
Mar 10th, 2021
Scooter
Scooter Megafactory Will Produce One Every Two Seconds
A 2-acre forest has even been transplanted inside this unique factory.
Mar 10th, 2021
Mm 191 Thumb
AWD on a Per-Mile Basis? Meet VW's Project Trinity
VW thinks the future of vehicles is pay-per-use features.
Mar 9th, 2021
Kia Ap21068472244243
Fire Risk Results in Recall of 380K Kia Vehicles
Owners are being advised to park the vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made.
Mar 9th, 2021
Photo 1578605047448 0b69dbd44217
Study OKs Higher Ethanol Blends in Conventional Vehicles
A study of 50 Nebraska State Patrol vehicles found no decrease in energy efficiency or performance.
Mar 9th, 2021
GM autoworker Matt Moorhead looks out his window in Warren, Ohio.
2 Years After Closure, Autoworkers Still Chased by Uncertainty
When GM ended a half-century of building cars in Lordstown, Ohio, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to move to another factory.
Mar 9th, 2021
In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.
Nissan Recalling 854K Vehicles to Fix Brake Lights
Silicon contamination from grease used in nearby components is causing a malfunction.
Mar 9th, 2021