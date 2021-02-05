Car Part Maker's Tennessee Plant Will Create 240 Jobs

The Spanish manufacturer will reportedly invest $42 million to open a new facility in Chattanooga.

Feb 5th, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a Spanish car part maker will invest $42 million to open a new plant in Chattanooga expected to create 240 more jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Sese Industrial Services will make axle components for the electric car production that Volkswagen has announced for the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga.

Sese Industrial Services operates under the parent company Grupo Sesé, an international logistics company headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain. The company already operates in Chattanooga and has a history working with Volkswagen. The new facility will span 300,000 square feet.


