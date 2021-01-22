Nissan Commits to UK Plant After Post-Brexit Deal

While there won't be any tariffs or quotas, other barriers to trade could increase operating costs.

Jan 22nd, 2021
Pan Pylas
Nissan Ap21022357990963
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

LONDON (AP) — Japanese carmaker Nissan confirmed Friday that it will maintain its operations in Britain in the wake of the post-Brexit trade deal between the country and the European Union. The news was greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a "great vote of confidence."

The future of Nissan's car plant in the northeast England city of Sunderland was thrown into doubt in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU in June 2016, a decision that could have led to tariffs and quotas on trade between the two sides.

However, after months of tortuous negotiations, the U.K. and EU struck a post-Brexit trade deal at the end of 2020 that means there won't be any tariffs or quotas. There will be other barriers to trade though, such as customs checks and more form-filling that will inevitably raise costs.

Nissan's chief operating officer, Ashwani Gupta, said the deal ensured the company's future in Sunderland, where it employs around 6,000 people. "Sunderland is one of the top three plants in the world for competitiveness for Nissan," he said from Japan. Johnson welcomed the commitment, saying it is "fantastic news" for the workforce and the future of electric vehicle manufacturing in the country.

By the end of 2023 all Nissan cars sold in Europe will have an electrified version, Gupta said, adding that it will then be up to customers to decide how quickly they switch from traditional combustion engines.

Though committing to the Sunderland plant, Nissan said one of its two lines there will pause production on Friday as shipping routes and ports come under pressure because of the coronavirus crisis. It said this will affect the line which produces the Qashqai and Leaf vehicles but that production will be back to normal next week.

Unions greeted the Nissan commitment with relief, as it brings an end to nearly five years of uncertainty.

"Through continued economic and public health uncertainty they have battled to maintain this plant as one of the most productive in the autos sector and to put it in the best place to transition to the next generation of vehicles," said Steve Bush, an official at the Unite union.


More in Automotive
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, left, Stellantis CEO Carlos Taveras, center, and Chariman John Elkann, right, virtually ring the NYSE opening bell.
Stellantis CEO: New Car Company Will Protect Jobs and Brands
The new entity has been dogged by speculation of layoffs and brand cuts.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sept. 24, 2019 photo shows former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, right, in front of his attorney, Miles Ehrlich, outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco. President Donald Trump has pardoned Levandowski, who plead guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. Levandowski was among the more than 140 people included in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.
Trump Pardons Ex-Google Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
Anthony Levandowski took a trove of self-driving car technology when he left Google.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo, shows TK Holdings Inc. in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk.
US Rejects Ford, Mazda Requests to Avoid Takata Recalls
The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S.
Jan 19th, 2021
A Cruise AV autonomous Bolt EV in Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM Teams with Microsoft on Driverless Cars
The partnership will help accelerate the rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
Jan 19th, 2021
I Stock 1204181902
Electric Vehicle Battery Charges Rapidly, Reduces Range Anxiety
Lithium iron phosphate batteries have a range of 250 miles — with the ability to charge in 10 minutes.
Jan 19th, 2021
Long time exposure photo shows commuters driving towards Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. In background the buildings of the banking district.
European Car Sales Suffer Worst Plunge Ever
The pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the industry.
Jan 19th, 2021
Mm 167 Thumb
‘Le Car’ Returning as an Electric Vehicle
Renault’s new EV lineup includes an overhaul of its classic city car.
Jan 18th, 2021
GM CAMI Assembly plant, Ingersoll, Ont.
GM to Convert SUV Plant to Electric Delivery Vans
The vans are part of GM's new BrightDrop venture.
Jan 18th, 2021
Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn arrives for a questioning at the German federal parliament in Berlin, Jan. 19, 2017.
Prosecutors Drop Securities Case Against Former VW CEO
Martin Winterkorn faces heavier penalties in a separate fraud case connected to the company's diesel emissions scandal.
Jan 18th, 2021
The new Stellantis logo at the historic Mirafiori headquarters, Turin, Italy, Jan. 18, 2021.
Stellantis Shares Jump on First Day
The merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler creates the fourth-largest auto company in the world.
Jan 18th, 2021
I Stock 1194849705
Agency Updates Auto Safety Ratings for New Technology
The NHTSA wants to update its ratings system for vehicle safety to include testing of some new advanced driver-assist systems.
Jan 15th, 2021
Carpaymemtstn
Average New Car Price Hits Record High
It's enough to push many buyers completely out of the new car market.
Jan 15th, 2021