Stellantis CEO: New Car Company Will Protect Jobs and Brands

The new entity has been dogged by speculation of layoffs and brand cuts.

Jan 20th, 2021
Colleen BarryTom Krisher
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, left, Stellantis CEO Carlos Taveras, center, and Chariman John Elkann, right, virtually ring the NYSE opening bell.
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, left, Stellantis CEO Carlos Taveras, center, and Chariman John Elkann, right, virtually ring the NYSE opening bell.
Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP

MILAN (AP) — The CEO of Stellantis, the carmaker created from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, said Tuesday that the tie-up will help preserve jobs, factories and the 14 storied brands as billions in annual savings are achieved.  

Carlos Tavares told a virtual press conference just days after Stellantis' official birth as a new company that jobs only accounted for 10 percent of manufacturing costs - and that he had "tons of other things" he can do to improve profitability.

The company plans to create synergies that save 5 billion euros ($6 billion) per year, largely through reduced manufacturing, engineering and parts purchasing costs. But Tavares was confident that brands would be boosted, factories would be filled and no jobs would be lost, at least initially.

"Our commitment on this merger is that we will not shut down plants as a consequence of the merger,'' Tavares said. He pointed out that PSA Peugeot was able to turn around the money-losing Opel and Vauxhall brands within 18 months of buying them from General Motors. "I think that there's many more things to do in our car company than just cutting costs," he said. 

He said the current brands - which range from Jeep SUVs to Alfa Romeo sports cars and luxury Maserati sedans - "represent a strong asset to the company."

He said there was work to do on clarifying the brand identity, in some cases. And that the manufacturing synergies would be achieved through a system of "sister cars," unique models that share some combination of platforms and components.

He claimed that fears for job losses, including in Italy, where factories were under-utilized even before the pandemic, were unfounded.

"This merger is acting as a shield to protect the activity on the plants, rather than representing a risk for the people who may be anxious about the creation of this new entity," he said. The merger would produce greater sales, higher efficiencies and allow the launch of new models because of lower costs due to shared technology, he said.

But he also said that vehicles have to be competitive on price and quality, and if expenses get too high, profit margins will fall and other steps may have to be taken to reduce costs. "There are moments where you can't avoid it," he said.

Even though vehicles sold by Fiat are struggling in some markets, Tavares said he is confident he can make the company's brands work with technology, better quality and synergies from the larger company. He said Stellantis needs to bring newer models to Fiat. "I believe we can make those business plans fly," he said. 

Tavares announced that Stellantis would launch 10 new models with electrified powertrains — including full battery-powered vehicles as well as gas-electric hybrids — in 2021, adding to the 29 already available. And that all new models introduced through 2025 would have an electrified powertrain. A strategy plan is upcoming, he said.

The PSA Group merger with Fiat Chrysler was completed on Saturday, creating the world's fourth largest car manufacturer. It is based financially in the Netherlands, with a global workforce of 400,000. The new company launched on the Paris, Milan and New York stock exchanges this week.


Krisher reported from Detroit.


More in Automotive
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo, shows TK Holdings Inc. in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk.
US Rejects Ford, Mazda Requests to Avoid Takata Recalls
The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S.
Jan 19th, 2021
A Cruise AV autonomous Bolt EV in Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM Teams with Microsoft on Driverless Cars
The partnership will help accelerate the rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
Jan 19th, 2021
I Stock 1204181902
Electric Vehicle Battery Charges Rapidly, Reduces Range Anxiety
Lithium iron phosphate batteries have a range of 250 miles — with the ability to charge in 10 minutes.
Jan 19th, 2021
Long time exposure photo shows commuters driving towards Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. In background the buildings of the banking district.
European Car Sales Suffer Worst Plunge Ever
The pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the industry.
Jan 19th, 2021
Mm 167 Thumb
‘Le Car’ Returning as an Electric Vehicle
Renault’s new EV lineup includes an overhaul of its classic city car.
Jan 18th, 2021
GM CAMI Assembly plant, Ingersoll, Ont.
GM to Convert SUV Plant to Electric Delivery Vans
The vans are part of GM's new BrightDrop venture.
Jan 18th, 2021
Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn arrives for a questioning at the German federal parliament in Berlin, Jan. 19, 2017.
Prosecutors Drop Securities Case Against Former VW CEO
Martin Winterkorn faces heavier penalties in a separate fraud case connected to the company's diesel emissions scandal.
Jan 18th, 2021
The new Stellantis logo at the historic Mirafiori headquarters, Turin, Italy, Jan. 18, 2021.
Stellantis Shares Jump on First Day
The merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler creates the fourth-largest auto company in the world.
Jan 18th, 2021
I Stock 1194849705
Agency Updates Auto Safety Ratings for New Technology
The NHTSA wants to update its ratings system for vehicle safety to include testing of some new advanced driver-assist systems.
Jan 15th, 2021
Carpaymemtstn
Average New Car Price Hits Record High
It's enough to push many buyers completely out of the new car market.
Jan 15th, 2021
Traffic Ap
US Traffic Deaths Up Despite Lockdowns
Authorities blamed the increase on risky driving behavior early in the pandemic.
Jan 14th, 2021
In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo.
Toyota Fined $180M for Failure to Report, Fix Defects
It allegedly failed to report and fix pollution control defects in its vehicles for a decade.
Jan 14th, 2021