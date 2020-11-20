US Safety Agency Seeks Input on Autonomous Vehicle Rules

About 60 companies are already testing autonomous vehicles.

Nov 20th, 2020
Associated Press
A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar.
A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's road safety agency is asking for public comment on how it should regulate safe deployment of self-driving vehicles.

Seeking public comment is an early step in drawing up possible regulations, but that process takes years and could be changed by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

About 60 companies are already testing autonomous vehicles, some on public roadways without human backup drivers. One, Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, is running a limited fully autonomous ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area.

So far the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken a voluntary approach to autonomous vehicles without standards and regulations. That has brought criticism from the National Transportation Safety Board and safety advocates for being too hands-off.

NHTSA said Thursday that it wants public input on a proposed regulation of autonomous vehicle sensors, how the vehicles detect other road users and infrastructure, how they plan routes and how they carry out that plan.

“This rulemaking will help address legitimate public concerns about safety, security and privacy without hampering innovation in the development of automated driving systems,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whose department includes NHTSA.

The agency says in documents that a new generation of motor vehicle safety standards should give manufacturers of vehicles, sensors, software and other autonomous vehicle technology “sufficient flexibility to change and improve without the need for frequent modifications to the regulations.”

Last year the NTSB blamed lax regulation in part for a 2018 crash involving an Uber autonomous test vehicle in which a pedestrian was killed.

“There’s no requirement. There’s no evaluation. There’s no real standards issued," NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said at the time.

While NHTSA is looking at standards, it said in the proposed rulemaking documents that it will address unreasonable safety risks by using its existing defect-investigation and remediation powers. It said any regulations must be supported by data on safety needs without stifling innovation.

Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, called the request for public input strange because it comes at the end of the Trump administration. His organization petitioned NHTSA seeking autonomous vehicle regulations two years ago but heard nothing, he said.

The 60-day comment period, he said, will expire about the time of Biden's scheduled inauguration, he said.

“The optimistic way of looking at it is the DOT (Department of Transportation) finally decided that a zero oversight of the self-driving car industry was a bad idea,” he said.

More in Automotive
A sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.
Government Furthers Investigation into Tesla Camera Failures
The automaker's giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display.
Nov 17th, 2020
Lyft’s president John Zimmer.
Lyft's Zimmer Talks Future of Workplace, Electric Vehicles
Lyft scored a major victory when California voters passed Proposition 22, allowing app-based companies to treat drivers as contractors.
Nov 16th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
GM Recalling Nearly 69K Bolt Electric Cars
Batteries have reportedly caught fire in five of the vehicles so far.
Nov 16th, 2020
Nissan's former executive Carlos Ghosn attends a press conference.
Nissan's Damages Case Against Absent Ghosn Opens in Japan
Ghosn said in a statement from Lebanon that the trial will prove his innocence
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 1173465473
Exploding Takata Air Bag Inflator Kills Man in Arizona Crash
The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history.
Nov 13th, 2020
Mm 143 Thumb
Internet Catches Bad Data on World’s Fastest Car
Several automotive Youtubers found inconsistencies with the speed being displayed in the different video clips.
Nov 13th, 2020
Handout photo provide by BMW carmaker.
New BMW Features Classic Grille — for Sensors
The iX is the company's first vehicle on its new modular toolkit.
Nov 12th, 2020
A woman walks past the corporate logo at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on May 21, 2020.
Nissan Posts Loss Amid Pandemic, Scandal
Officials expect global sales to recover to pre-pandemic levels by December.
Nov 12th, 2020
I Stock 1175392529
Walmart Teams with GM to Test Autonomous Deliveries
Self-driving Chevrolet Volts will begin deliveries early next year.
Nov 11th, 2020
A woman exits a car on display during a promotion held in a popular shopping district in Beijing, Nov. 8, 2020.
China Auto Sales Grow in October
But total purchases in the year’s first 10 months still were below pre-virus levels.
Nov 11th, 2020
General Motors logo in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
GM Adding 3,000 Tech Jobs to Develop Vehicles, Software
The automaker says it will offer more remote work opportunities to develop electric and autonomous vehicles.
Nov 10th, 2020
Kanditn
Ultra-Cheap Kandi Electric Cars Approved by EPA
In one state, you can net a Kandi for $5,999.
Nov 10th, 2020