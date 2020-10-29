Ford Posts Better-Than-Expected 3Q Profit

The company ran many of its plants on full overtime and on weekends through the quarter, trying to make up lost production.

Oct 29th, 2020
Tom Krisher
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit, the company announced Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks.
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit, the company announced Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks.

The automaker says it made $2.39 billion, or 60 cents per share, as factories edged back to normal after the pandemic forced them to be close earlier in the year.

Net income was more than five times what it was a year ago. The company says it now expects positive pretax income for the full year, but a tough fourth quarter of between break even and a $500 million loss. The fourth-quarter results will be hit by high costs for rolling out the new F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach E electric SUV and the Bronco Sport small SUV.

Excluding one-time items, Ford made 65 cents per share, trouncing Wall Street estimates of 20 cents. The company also took in revenue of $37.5 billion, slightly below estimates of $35.73 billion from analysts polled by FactSet.

The company reported an outsized pretax profit margin of 9.7% for the quarter, with North America's margin at 12.5%.

New Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Ford saw strong top-line pricing as it increased sales of high-profit pickup trucks, commercial vans and SUVs, but it also had cost cuts that flowed from the second quarter into the third.

“Were seeing the benefits of leaning into our strengths, our high demand, profitable vehicles," he said.

He said the company ran many of its van, truck and SUV plants on full overtime and on weekends through the quarter, trying to make up lost production from earlier in the year.

Lawler said the company lost $300 million before taxes in Europe for the quarter, but it would have made money if not for $400 million in costs due to supplier issues that caused battery packs to overheat in the Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid SUV.

Ford ended the quarter with nearly $30 billion in cash and $45 billion in liquidity, even though it repaid a $15 billion credit facility that it drew down in the first quarter, he said.

Ford's shares rose 4.3% in after-hours trading to $8.05.

New CEO Jim Farley said the company expects to unveil a new all-electric Transit full-size van next month, tapping into a hugely profitable commercial electric vehicle market.

Farley said the company is working on cutting warranty costs, but isn’t where it wants to be. Ford has been hit hard by recall costs, including glitch-prone automatic transmissions in some of its small cars. “We have a much bigger ambition to improve the quality of our vehicles,” he said.

Lawler said the company’s full-year guidance assumes no changes in production or demand from present, but he said the company is closely watching the rise in coronavirus cases in Michigan and other states that could bring resumed plant closures. “That is a concern we have to keep in front of us and we have to manage,” he said. The company, he said, has strong protocols to keep workers safe and its plants open.

Lawler said it is too early to tell when Ford might restore its dividend, which was axed earlier in the year when the virus peaked. He said next spring would be a better time to talk about it.

Automakers were expecting a tough third quarter because they didn’t know how much demand and production would recover from the virus. But Ford saw its U.S. sales down only 5% for the period, with much of the decline from slower sales to large fleet buyers.

At the same time, Ford had its best quarter for pickup truck sales since 2005, and those carry a higher price tag than other vehicles. The company’s average vehicle sales price was $45,599 for the quarter, up 8% from a year ago, according to the Edmunds.com auto pricing site. Ford also picked up a 5% increase in U.S. market share.

More in Automotive
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
VW Recalls Jettas to Fix Fuel Leaks that Can Cause Fires
The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem.
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 1172766617
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Vehicles Can't Drive Themselves
Experts say Tesla is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the "self-driving" software.
Oct 23rd, 2020
In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, is reporting third-quarter earnings on Friday Oct. 22, 2020.
Daimler Rebounds After Lockdowns, Raises Outlook
The automaker now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Deployment Manager Jason Peres, center, explains how Relay, an electric autonomous vehicle, works to new riders in Fairfax, Va.
Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in High-Traffic Spot
The future of transportation, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels, drives itself through northern Virginia's notorious traffic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Honda logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Honda, Ariz. Reach Settlement Over Airbags
Prosecutors said the automaker failed to disclose defects that led to two deaths in the state.
Oct 22nd, 2020
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV.
GM Introduces Revamped Electric Hummer
A loaded off-road Hummer "Edition 1" will start at more than $112,000.
Oct 21st, 2020
Spring Hill Manufacturing, Spring Hill, Tenn.
Tenn. Factory to Produce Cadillac Electric SUV
The Spring Hill plant will be the third GM site in the U.S. to build electric vehicles.
Oct 21st, 2020
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
GM to Announce Electric Vehicle for Tennessee Plant
The company is expected to build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill.
Oct 20th, 2020
Mm 130 Thumb
The Most Stolen Vehicles in the US in 2019
It looks like car thieves had a new favorite last year.
Oct 19th, 2020
Takata Corp. sign at a showroom in Tokyo, May 4, 2016.
Takata Buyer Looks at Possible Seatbelt Faults
The company behind millions of faulty airbag inflators may have failed to supply accurate test data on some 9 million seatbelts.
Oct 19th, 2020
This August, 2020 photo shows Tesla's Germany plant under construction.
Utility Restores Water to Tesla Site
The company had been cut off at its work site for unpaid bills.
Oct 19th, 2020
Teslabuttdial
No Refund in Sight for Tesla Customer 'Butt-Dialing' Upgrade
The accidental purchase cost him more than $4,000.
Oct 19th, 2020