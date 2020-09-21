Nikola Founder Quits Amid Allegations

The company is accused of lying about key features of its vehicles, such as stenciling “hydrogen electric” on a vehicle powered by natural gas.

Sep 21st, 2020
David McHugh
Nikola Ground Breaking Event Press Release 12
Nikola Corp.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola plunged on Monday after the company's founder resigned amid allegations of fraud - just two weeks after signing a $2 billion partnership with General Motors.

The company said late Sunday that Trevor Milton resigned and the departing executive chairman said he would defend himself against accusations that the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.

Milton said in a message to Nikola employees that he was stepping aside because “the focus should be on the company and its world-changing mission, not me.”

Shares in the company based in Phoenix, Arizona, were off 30% in premarket trading. A report from Hindenburg Research from Sept. 10 said the company's success was “an intricate fraud” and based on “an ocean of lies” including a video showing a truck rolling downhill to give the impression it was cruising on a highway, and stenciling the words “hydrogen electric” on the side of a vehicle that was actually powered by natural gas.

Hindenburg said it had taken a short position in Nikola stock, which means it could profit if the stock goes down.

News reports have said that the Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. stock market regulator, and the U.S. Justice Department are looking into the allegations against Nikola.

Nikola issued a statement saying the Hindenburg report was “replete with misleading information and salacious accusations directed at our founder and chairman” and had hired an attorney to evaluate potential legal recourse. It has said the video did not describe the vehicle as moving under its own propulsion and that the company does have working trucks.

Under the partnership announced with GM, the Detroit-based automaker would take an 11% ownership stake in Nikola and would engineer and build Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. GM said in a statement Monday that “we acknowledge Trevor Milton's departure from Nikola and the decision of the Nikola board to move forward."

GM said it would go ahead and close the agreed transaction “to seize the growth opportunities in broader markets" with its fuel cell and battery systems, and confirmed it would build the Badger.

In exchange for the 10-year deal, GM was to get $2 billion worth of Nikola’s newly issued common stock that will come in three increments through 2025.

News of the deal on Sept. 8 sent shares of both companies surging despite a broader market downturn. GM has been under pressure from Wall Street to more quickly exploit its electric vehicle technology, while the GM deal gave the startup added credibility, according to analysts.

Under the deal, Nikola will be responsible for the sales and marketing of the Badger, built on GM’s new battery electric truck underpinnings and using GM fuel cell and battery technology. GM also will supply batteries for other Nikola vehicles including heavy trucks.

Nikola said that former GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky, a member of the board, would replace Milton.

More in Automotive
Trucktn
Electric Vehicle Maker Nikola Accused of Fraud
An investor alleges that footage of Nikola's truck suggested it was driving on its own, but it was actually “filmed rolling down a big hill.”
Sep 15th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Ditches Robots for World’s Largest Casting Machine
Eight house-sized ‘Gigapress’ machines are set to replace hundreds of robots.
Sep 15th, 2020
Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks as Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, right, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, left, look on during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Automakers Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations.
Daimler to Pay $1.5B to Settle Emissions Cheating Probes
The company is accused of using so-called “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing.
Sep 15th, 2020
A car carrying Nissan Motor Co.'s executive Greg Kelly.
Q&A: What to Expect from Trial of Nissan, Ex-Director Kelly
The trial, before a panel of three judges, is expected to take about a year.
Sep 14th, 2020
Hyundai I Stock 1143375932
Hyundai Warns More Owners to Park Outside
Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.
Sep 11th, 2020
113 Thumb
Impatient Tesla Fans Makes Their Own Cybertruck
These Tesla enthusiasts don’t want to wait until 2021.
Sep 9th, 2020
Uber driver's vehicle.
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Switch to Electric Vehicles
Drivers will earn an extra $0.50 per ride for hybrids and $1.50 extra for electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
Nissan employees work on car parts made from carbon fiber reinforced plastics at the Nissan Technical Center in Atsugi, Japan, July 6, 2020.
Nissan Shows Off New Way to Produce High-Tech Parts
The automaker says it has achieved a “breakthrough” in molding carbon fiber reinforced plastic.
Sep 8th, 2020
Smelly
New Hyundais Reek of 'Smelly Socks'
Owners of certain SUVs say they’re plagued by some kind of vile odor emanating from their brand new vehicles.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 1270060069
Hyundai Says Recalled Vehicles Should Be Parked Outside
The automaker reversed its initial decision on more than 200,000 Santa Fe SUVs.
Sep 8th, 2020
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, right, talks with Mclaren driver Carlos Sainz at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Sept. 5, 2020.
F1 Champ Sets Up Electric Offroad Team
Extreme E will race identical, purpose-designed electric vehicles in remote locations.
Sep 8th, 2020
General Motors logo.
GM to Build Nikola's Hydrogen-Electric Pickup
The auto giant will acquire an 11% stake in the electric vehicle startup.
Sep 8th, 2020