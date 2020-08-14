Mazda-Toyota Boosts Investment in Alabama Plant by $830M

The additional money will be used to incorporate cutting edge manufacturing technologies and training for 4,000 new workers.

Aug 14th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1079938578
iStock

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the new joint-venture between the two auto companies, on Thursday announced an additional $830 million investment in its new Alabama plant.

Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release that the investment in the new auto facility is now $2.3 billion, up from the $1.6 billion originally announced in 2018. The additional money will be used to incorporate cutting edge manufacturing technologies into production lines and training for the 4,000 workers the plant is projected to eventually employ, the governor’s office said.

The plant, which is still under construction, has hired 600 employees so far and will resume accepting applications for production positions later this year. Production is expected to start sometime in 2021.

“As we prepare for the start of production next year, we look forward to developing our future workforce and serving as a hometown company for many years to come,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.

The two Japanese automakers in 2018 announced that they had selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year: 150,000 each of a new Toyota SUV and a future Mazda crossover vehicle. The plant was originally slated to produce the Toyota Corolla but the company shifted plans.

Several states had competed for the project. The decision to pick Alabama is another example of foreign-based automakers building U.S. factories in the South. To entice manufacturers, Southern states have used a combination of lucrative incentive packages, low-cost labor and a pro-business labor environment. The United Auto Workers union is stronger in Northern states.

“Mazda and Toyota’s increased commitment to the development of this manufacturing plant reiterates their belief in the future of manufacturing in America and the potential for the state of Alabama to be an economic leader in the wake of unprecedented economic change,” Ivey said in a statement.

More in Automotive
Dhivya Suryadevara
Rising Star in Detroit Departs Suddenly for Silicon Valley
Dhivya Suryadevara became General Motors' first female CFO at age 39.
Aug 12th, 2020
The company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X.
Tesla Boosts Turbocharged Stock with Plan for 5-For-1 Split
The stock split will be the first in the company's history.
Aug 12th, 2020
I Stock 1151016668
Grants to Fund Mich. EV Fast-Charging Stations
The funding comes a settlement with Volkswagen over its diesel emissions scandal.
Aug 11th, 2020
Residents pass an advertisement for Toyota hybrid cars, Beijing, Aug. 4, 2020.
China Auto Sales Rise as Market Regains Momentum
Sales of passenger cars jumped 8.5% from a year earlier to 1.67 million.
Aug 11th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo.
Fiat Chrysler Calls GM's Bribery Allegations 'Preposterous'
GM alleges that Fiat Chrysler used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs.
Aug 11th, 2020
In this Dec. 2, 2014 file photo, a Chrysler minivan sits under rain at a car lot in San Diego. The U.S. government&rsquo;s road safety agency, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, is investigating complaints of fires in a power and charging port in some Chrysler Town and Country minivans. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.
US Investigates Electrical Fires in Chrysler Minivans
Owners have complained of fires starting in the vans' charging ports.
Aug 10th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Jan. 10, 2020.
Men Accused in Ex-Nissan Boss' Escape Denied Release
A federal judge agreed with an initial finding that the men were flight risks.
Aug 10th, 2020
Tumb
Land Rover Loses Suit to Stop Copycat SUV
The new auto company even admitted they were inspired by the Land Rover Defender.
Aug 7th, 2020
This photo provided by General Motors shows the Cadillac Lyriq. General Motors&apos; Cadillac brand is the latest to roll out an electric vehicle with the promise of taking sales from market leader Tesla. Executives say the Lyriq midsize SUV will have a range of over 300 miles per charge as well as technology and features to pull buyers from Tesla.
Cadillac to Take on Tesla with New Electric
GM is confident it will succeed where the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron thus far have failed.
Aug 7th, 2020
A visitor stands by the logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its showroom in Tokyo.
Toyota's Profit Plunges 74% in Q2
The coronavirus pandemic cut the automaker's vehicle sales in half compared to the previous year.
Aug 6th, 2020
Autonomous Car 5bd1d28e3673d
AAA: Partially Automated Driving Systems Don't Always Work
The auto club recommends that car companies limit their use of the systems.
Aug 6th, 2020
Emagtn
EMAG Acquires Vital Piece of Automotive Industry Technology
The company is known for its vertical turning and multi-functional production machines.
Aug 6th, 2020