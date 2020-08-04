Ford CEO Hackett to Retire

The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan.

Aug 4th, 2020
Associated Press
Ford CEO Jim Hackett in 2018.
Ford CEO Jim Hackett in 2018.
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will lead the storied automaker into the future starting Oct. 1 when current CEO Jim Hackett retires.

The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan designed to make it leaner and crank out new vehicles to replace what was an aging model lineup.

As COO, the 58-year-old Farley led the company's global markets and product development. He was in charge as Ford rolled out a revamped F-150 pickup, the new Bronco off-road SUV brand and the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Farley was hired away from Toyota by then-CEO Alan Mulally in November of 2007 to run Ford's marketing operations.

The 65-year-old Hackett took over for the ousted Mark Fields in May of 2017. Almost immediately he began reviewing Ford's management structure and flattened the organization so it could move faster. But his often lengthy directives confused employees who weren't clear on where the company was headed.

Hackett, a retired Steelcase CEO who had run Ford's mobility efforts, will stay on as an adviser to Farley through March of 2021.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford, praised Hackett for modernizing the company and reducing bureaucracy.

“We now have compelling plans for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as full vehicle connectivity. And we are becoming much more nimble,” Ford said. He cited Ford’s quick shift to make ventilators, face shields and other protective equipment to help alleviate shortages at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was apparent that Farley would take over as CEO in February, when Ford announced a management shakeup after a poor fourth-quarter financial performance and the botched launch of the Explorer SUV.

Farley's chief rival, automotive President Joe Hinrichs was pushed out and retired effective March 1, and Farley was named chief operating officer.

Ford’s full-year profit plunged last year by more than $3.6 billion, and it lost $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Hackett said the company fell short of expectations for the year, and he blamed the performance largely on the flubbed launch of the new Explorer at a factory in Chicago.

New Explorers came off the assembly line with multiple problems and had to be shipped to a Detroit-area factory for repairs, delaying deliveries to customers and costing the company sales.

Since then the company has focused on making its new product changes simpler and easier to manufacture.

Just after the change was announced Tuesday morning, Ford shares rose 2.9% to $6.88 in early trading.

More in Automotive
A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging.
Electric Car Charging Stations on the Rise
There are now 26,000 electric vehicle charging stations open to the public in the U.S.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Fiat Chrysler Muscles Through Pandemic
Its losses were not as bad as feared, and the company predicts improving conditions for the remainder of 2020.
Jul 31st, 2020
Ep70tn
Bugatti Unveils $35K 'Toy' Car
It's a bit more hefty than your average Power Wheels.
Jul 30th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, July 30 2020.
Ford's Results Not as Grim as Expected
Strangely enough, it was autonomous vehicles that pushed the automaker into the black.
Jul 30th, 2020
Telsatn
Tesla Open to Sharing Batteries, Autopilot
Elon Musk says his goal is not to "crush competitors."
Jul 30th, 2020
Photo 1575733135961 39fb82b34f86
Tesla Faces Safety Probe in South Korea
The electric vehicle maker’s “Autopilot” system is part of the inquiry.
Jul 30th, 2020
Flags wave in front of a factory building during the production restart of a VW plant in Zwickau, Germany.
VW Posts $1.8B Loss
But the German automaker still sees the potential for a profitable 2020.
Jul 30th, 2020
In this Dec. 25, 2018, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co.&apos;s executive Greg Kelly, center, leaves Tokyo&apos;s Detention Center in Tokyo. Former Nissan executive Kelly, who was arrested in connection with the financial scandal of his ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, will soon face trial in a Tokyo court. Both cases had been in limbo after Ghosn fled to Lebanon. Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said Thursday, July 30, 2020, the trial of Kelly, an American, and Nissan Motor Co., a defendant in the same trial as a company, will start Sept. 15.
Ghosn Gone, Other Nissan Ex-Exec to Face Trial
While American Greg Kelly is asserting innocence, Nissan has acknowledged guilt.
Jul 30th, 2020
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
Plant Closings Send GM to 2Q Loss, but Signs of Improvement
The company lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.
Jul 29th, 2020
Man charges electric car at fast charging station.
EV Battery Costs Explained
A look down the road to electric vehicles with sticker prices lower than gas cars.
Jul 28th, 2020
A man walks by new logo of Nissan seen at the automaker&apos;s showroom in Tokyo.
Nissan Expects Second Straight Year of Red Ink
The Japanese automaker's sales crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 28th, 2020
GM Defense&rsquo;s solution to the Army&rsquo;s next-gen transportation needs is based off the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
GM Awarded Army Squad Vehicle Contract
The ISV design is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
Jul 28th, 2020