Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case

Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.

Jun 17th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 458093519
iStock

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A former Audi engineering manager sought by the United States in a diesel emissions cheating scandal has been arrested in Croatia, the country's Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia from Slovenia on June 9, the ministry said in a written statement.

He has been held at a detention center in the northern Adriatic Sea town of Pula, and steps were taken to inform the German Embassy since Eiser is a German citizen, the statement added.

No other details were immediately known. Germany’s Constitution forbids extradition of its citizens other than to another European Union member nation or to an international court.

A federal grand jury in Detroit, Michigan charged Eiser and three others last year in a 12-count indictment alleging conspiracy, wire fraud and violations of the Clean Air Act.

The indictment alleged the men took part in a nearly decade-long conspiracy to deceive the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by cheating on emissions tests for 3-liter diesel engines.

Audi is a luxury brand owned by German automaker Volkswagen. Volkswagen pleaded guilty in 2016 to criminal charges in the scandal and has faced more than $30 billion in penalties and lawsuit settlement costs.

Eiser was the head of Audi’s diesel engine development department in Ingolstadt, Germany, from 2009 until around May 2013.

More in Automotive
Nissan&apos;s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Japan Wants US to Extradite Americans Who Helped Ghosn Flee
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, but the U.S. does.
Jun 11th, 2020
A customer wearing a face mask looks at automobiles in a Tesla car showroom in Beijing.
China Auto Sales Up 14.5% in May
Growth in passenger vehicles was primarily driven by sales of SUVs and minivans.
Jun 11th, 2020
Ola Kaellenius, head of Mercedes-Benz, next to a Vision EQS car at the IAA Auto Show, Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019.
World’s Automakers Falling Short of Climate Goals
A new report says companies need to slash production of tens of millions of gas-powered vehicles.
Jun 11th, 2020
In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers says it has accepted an offer on a lakefront house in northern Michigan, three months after federal prosecutors warned that it could be confiscated as part of a corruption investigation. Cabin 4 at a union conference center on Black Lake was being built for former union President Dennis Williams, who retired in 2018.
UAW to Sell Lake Home Built for Ex-President
Property traced to law violations is “subject to forfeiture to the United States."
Jun 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere because of a nagging door latch problem and a brake fluid leak. The door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs and vans in the U.S. The latches can fail and cause the doors to open while the vehicles are moving. It&apos;s the third recall for the same problem.
Ford Recalls Nearly 2.5M Vehicles
Two separate issues are affecting cars, SUVs, vans and pickups.
Jun 10th, 2020
Ford Expedition 4x4 on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ford, VW Announce Details on Joint Venture
The two unveiled plans for pickups, vans and EVs.
Jun 10th, 2020
Fordtn
Ford Takes Electric Crown
It's now the most efficient hybrid compact SUV available.
Jun 10th, 2020
Astonmartin
Bentley, Aston Martin Slash Jobs
COVID-19 is decimating workforces among the U.K.’s high-end automakers.
Jun 9th, 2020
In this file photo dated Sunday, June 7, 2020, a long row of unsold cars at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, USA.
Honda Hit by Cyberattack
The company is working to minimize the impact and restore production, sales and development.
Jun 9th, 2020
In this file photo dated Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. The German automaker Volkswagen said Monday June 8, 2020, that CEO Herbert Diess is giving up managing the company&rsquo;s core VW brand in order to concentrate more on the group as a whole.
Volkswagen CEO Replaced as Head of VW Brand
Herbert Diess' image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company's emissions scandal.
Jun 8th, 2020
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, Rupert Stadler, CEO of German car producer Audi, briefs the media during the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany.
Former Audi Boss Faces Fraud Trial
The charges are related to the company's diesel emissions scandal.
Jun 8th, 2020
Thumb2
Amidst Bike Shortage, Uber Scraps Tens of Thousands of Them
Uber says they had a good reason for sending so many nearly new bikes to a scrapyard.
Jun 8th, 2020