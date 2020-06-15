UAW, Prosecutor Discuss Major Changes for Union

The possibility of the government taking control of the union may even be on the table.

Jun 15th, 2020
Associated Press
UAW President Rory Gamble will meet with Schneider June 30 in Detroit to start negotiations on changes for the union.
UAW President Rory Gamble will meet with Schneider June 30 in Detroit to start negotiations on changes for the union.
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers will meet this month with the U.S. attorney in Detroit to discuss potential changes for the union following a wide-ranging corruption probe.

Matthew Schneider, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, has floated the idea of the government taking control of the union and has pushed for letting each member vote on its leadership.

The government’s corruption probe has been embarrassing for the UAW. Ten union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, including former President Gary Jones.

Some officials used union dues for golf, lodging and fancy meals, while others tapped cash from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW training center with approval from an FCA executive. Others took kickbacks from union contractors.

Dennis Williams, another former president, has not been charged but his California home was searched last summer.

In a joint statement Monday, the union and Schneider said current UAW President Rory Gamble will meet with Schneider June 30 in Detroit to start negotiations on changes for the union. “Both men seek to work together to restore the trust and confidence of the UAW's membership in the union's ability to represent them,” the statement said.

Schneider said he looks forward to working with Gamble to resolve some of the serious issues that the UAW has faced. “The UAW's membership deserves our concerted push to bring about significant and important reforms,” he said.

More in Automotive
A customer wearing a face mask looks at automobiles in a Tesla car showroom in Beijing.
China Auto Sales Up 14.5% in May
Growth in passenger vehicles was primarily driven by sales of SUVs and minivans.
Jun 11th, 2020
Ola Kaellenius, head of Mercedes-Benz, next to a Vision EQS car at the IAA Auto Show, Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019.
World’s Automakers Falling Short of Climate Goals
A new report says companies need to slash production of tens of millions of gas-powered vehicles.
Jun 11th, 2020
In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers says it has accepted an offer on a lakefront house in northern Michigan, three months after federal prosecutors warned that it could be confiscated as part of a corruption investigation. Cabin 4 at a union conference center on Black Lake was being built for former union President Dennis Williams, who retired in 2018.
UAW to Sell Lake Home Built for Ex-President
Property traced to law violations is “subject to forfeiture to the United States."
Jun 10th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere because of a nagging door latch problem and a brake fluid leak. The door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs and vans in the U.S. The latches can fail and cause the doors to open while the vehicles are moving. It&apos;s the third recall for the same problem.
Ford Recalls Nearly 2.5M Vehicles
Two separate issues are affecting cars, SUVs, vans and pickups.
Jun 10th, 2020
Ford Expedition 4x4 on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ford, VW Announce Details on Joint Venture
The two unveiled plans for pickups, vans and EVs.
Jun 10th, 2020
Fordtn
Ford Takes Electric Crown
It's now the most efficient hybrid compact SUV available.
Jun 10th, 2020
Astonmartin
Bentley, Aston Martin Slash Jobs
COVID-19 is decimating workforces among the U.K.’s high-end automakers.
Jun 9th, 2020
In this file photo dated Sunday, June 7, 2020, a long row of unsold cars at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, USA.
Honda Hit by Cyberattack
The company is working to minimize the impact and restore production, sales and development.
Jun 9th, 2020
In this file photo dated Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. The German automaker Volkswagen said Monday June 8, 2020, that CEO Herbert Diess is giving up managing the company&rsquo;s core VW brand in order to concentrate more on the group as a whole.
Volkswagen CEO Replaced as Head of VW Brand
Herbert Diess' image had been tarnished in the fallout from the company's emissions scandal.
Jun 8th, 2020
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, Rupert Stadler, CEO of German car producer Audi, briefs the media during the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany.
Former Audi Boss Faces Fraud Trial
The charges are related to the company's diesel emissions scandal.
Jun 8th, 2020
Thumb2
Amidst Bike Shortage, Uber Scraps Tens of Thousands of Them
Uber says they had a good reason for sending so many nearly new bikes to a scrapyard.
Jun 8th, 2020
The Nikola Two semi-truck.
Nikola, Startup Maker of Hydrogen-Electric Semis, Goes Public
The company’s IPO reportedly made founder Trevor Milton worth some $4.6 billion.
Jun 5th, 2020