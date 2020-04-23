UAW Balks at Auto Plant Re-Start Dates

Union President Rory Gamble says an early May restart date is too risky for union members.

Apr 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
Rory Gamble Uaw Ap
AP file

The United Auto Workers union is throwing a wrench into any thoughts by Detroit automakers of restarting factories soon.

Union President Rory Gamble says an early May restart date is too soon and too risky for union members. “At this point in time the UAW does not believe the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace,” Gamble said in a statement.

The statement Thursday comes as other automakers announced plans to restart their North American factories, which have been closed for more than a month to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Toyota said Thursday its restart will begin gradually the week of May 4 in the U.S. and Canada. The company is still waiting for word from the Mexican government on when to restart.

Toyota plans to give workers masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and face shields where needed. It will install dividers to keep employees six feet or more apart, and it will take their temperatures before they enter plants.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen announced it will restart its Tennessee plant May 3, while Mercedes will reopen in Alabama on Monday. Hyundai will restart in Alabama May 4, the same day BMW plans to restart its South Carolina plant. Nissan plans a mid-May reopening, and Subaru will restart on May 11.

Fiat Chrysler had a May 4 restart date, with Ford and General Motors expected around the same time. But the union statement will almost inevitably delay that.

Also, Honda is adding a week to its shutdown. The company says it will continue to keep its automobile plants closed through May 8.

Detroit automakers employ about 150,000 factory workers in the U.S., while international manufacturers have about 85,000.

More in Automotive
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling just over 200,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, because fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. The recall covers certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles.
Subaru to Recall over 200K Vehicles
Engines could lose power while the vehicles are being driven.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, MI. US businesses are edging their way toward figuring out how to bring their employees back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, some more gracefully than others. Detroit-area automakers, which suspended production in March, are now pushing to restart factories as soon as possible.
Getting Back to Work Easier Said than Done
As officials tussle over how to “reopen” the U.S. economy, some corporations are taking the first steps.
Apr 21st, 2020
Mercedes Benz Daimler Ap
Volvo, Daimler Found Truck Fuel Cell Venture
They hope that joining forces on fuel cells will lower development costs.
Apr 21st, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
Ford Supplier Hit by Tornado
Severe damage to the transmission parts plant could impact Ford's future production plans.
Apr 19th, 2020
Hondatn
Vans Modified to Transport Patients
The modified Odyssey and Step WGN vans feature a new one-way ventilation system.
Apr 17th, 2020
I Stock 1140205297
Volkswagen Restarting Production
Most VW plants in China have already started back up.
Apr 16th, 2020
Detroit Skyline Ap
Detroit Faces Financial Woes Once Again
The city could return under state oversight if action is not taken quickly.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this April 20, 2017, file photo, visitors walk past the Renault stand during the Auto Shanghai 2017 show in Shanghai, China. Renault SA said Tuesday, April 14, 2020, it will shut down its main China business and focus on electric and commercial vehicles.
Renault Shuts Down China Business
The company said the joint-venture suffered from lackluster sales even before the virus crash.
Apr 14th, 2020
Ford Front End Ap
Ford Expects $600M Loss
The company has enough cash to get through the end of September even if vehicle production doesn’t resume.
Apr 13th, 2020
In this April 8, 2020, file photo, workers assemble cars at the Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd factory in Wuhan in central China&apos;s Hubei province. China&apos;s auto sales sank 48.4% in March from a year ago as the economy reeled from the coronavirus, according to an industry group, adding to strains for the struggling industry in its biggest global market.
China Auto Sales Sink 48.4%
The decline was an improvement over February’s record-setting 81.7% sales plunge.
Apr 13th, 2020
Thumb2
Wuhan Dealers ‘Shocked’ by Rebound
Does it portend a quick recovery for US automakers also hit hard by the virus crash?
Apr 10th, 2020
Hyundai Ap
Hyundai Extends Shutdown Until May
The Alabama plant has been shut down since March 18 after the company confirmed its first case of COVID-19 among its workforce.
Apr 10th, 2020